U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.75
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,784.00
    -69.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,427.50
    -37.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.70
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,688.50
    -11.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    -0.20 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    -0.62 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1970
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3770
    +0.1370 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,368.91
    +239.78 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.45
    -5.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,639.33
    -40.93 (-0.15%)
     

Oscium Releases New Wi-Fi 6/6E Spectrum Analyzer

·3 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Oscium is announcing WiPry Clarity, a tri-band Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer that visualizes wireless activity on Wi-Fi 6/6E as well as legacy bands (2.4 & 5 GHz).

New spectrum analyzer, WiPry Clarity, offers Wi-Fi 6/6E support and it includes all legacy Wi-Fi technologies (2.4 &amp; 5 GHz).
New spectrum analyzer, WiPry Clarity, offers Wi-Fi 6/6E support and it includes all legacy Wi-Fi technologies (2.4 & 5 GHz).

spectrum analyzer that visualizes wireless activity on Wi-Fi 6/6E as well as legacy bands (2.4 & 5 GHz)

The WiPry Clarity is the 6th generation of the award-winning WiPry product line, and it improves on an already impressive history of innovation and recognition. Since the first WiPry was released in Sept 2011, the product line has won the following major awards: ACE Awards winner, R&D Finalist, ECN Impact Award, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award.

With WiPry Clarity, Oscium has focused on hardware performance as the target. Matt Lee, Co-Founder & CTO of Oscium, said, "as we evolve into a tri-band world, the marketplace needs 6E visibility. And we've worked hard to deliver to our customers exactly what they've asked of us: a tri-band Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer."

Bryan Lee, President at Oscium, added, "I'm very proud of what our team has accomplished. Not only have we built a professional grade spectrum analyzer for Wi-Fi 6/6E, but we have a number of software partners that are already integrating their solution into our hardware, extending and increasing the value this tool to the marketplace. And that just means more options for the community!"

Here are some examples of how the WiPry Clarity delivers exceptional value:

On the hardware side, the WiPry Clarity has a frequency range of 2.2 – 7.25 GHz (although the initial software release only supports Wi-Fi bands). The unit is ~50% smaller than the previous version; no batteries are needed as the USB draws power from the host device (PC / Mac). And the performance is clean and crisp with 25 KHz frequency resolution & 0.5 dBm amplitude resolution.

On the software side, Oscium offers a fully featured Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer with the following application ranges:

  • 2.4-2.5 GHz (390 KHz resolution)

  • 5.145-5.860 GHz (1.396 MHz resolution)

  • 5.925-7.125 GHz (1.786 MHz resolution)

As always, no software subscriptions are required to access the Oscium software.

Availability

WiPry Clarity hardware can be ordered today for $1,000. Visit us at oscium.com to purchase or for more information. WiPry software is free on the PC and Mac. Compatible devices as of this press release are listed by operating system:

  • Windows 8 and higher – all PC's with USB 2.0 port.

  • Mac OS 10.10 (Yosemite and higher) – all Mac's. (Support coming soon.)

About Oscium

Through the evolution of our company, we released the first tri-band Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer to ship in 2022. This USB tool, called WiPry Clarity, is built for PC / Mac and offers professional grade performance for the wireless pro. WiPry Clarity visualizes all RF spectral activity for Wi-Fi 6/6E as well as legacy bands (2.4 & 5 GHz).

  • WiPry Clarity (Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer 2.2 - 7.25 GHz)

Oscium also delivers innovative test equipment accessories that connect to a smartphone or tablet transforming the host device into a portable troubleshooting tool for field technicians. Hardware can be purchased from Oscium and free software apps are downloaded on either Google Play or in the Apple App Store. Oscium has been delighting customers since 2010 and currently offers the following products for purchase:

  • WiPry 2500x (Wi-Fi Spectrum Analyzer 2.4 & 5 GHz)

  • WiPry 790x (handheld spectrum analyzer 755-928 MHz)

  • WiPry 340x (handheld spectrum analyzer 300-464 MHz)

  • iMSO-204x (handheld oscilloscope)

The Future of Test Equipment is Here.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oscium-releases-new-wi-fi-66e-spectrum-analyzer-301590602.html

SOURCE Oscium

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

  • Ongoing heat waves cause Google and Oracle cloud outages

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines how fatal heat waves in the UK, Europe, and U.S. are impacting cloud services and personal tech devices.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • iPhone maker Foxconn builds EV partnership with NXP Semiconductors

    Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market. Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NXP to develop platforms for EVs, calling it a "prime opportunity" a boost to its ability to quickly build EV products and reduce costs.

  • Russian hackers behind SolarWinds are now hiding malware in Google Drive

    The Russia-linked hacking group behind the infamous SolarWinds espionage campaign is now using Google Drive to stealthily deliver malware to its latest victims. The app, known as CyberAzov, promised to let users “help stop Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Review: The New Lockly Vision Elite Smart Lock Makes Expensive Video Doorbells Redundant

    Your deadbolt could learn a thing or two.

  • Security Chiefs Warn Bloated Cyber Market Must Learn to Work Together

    Products must be able to communicate with each other if vendors want business in the future, cybersecurity executives say.

  • Apple’s China Shipments Surged in June After Lockdowns Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments likely surged in June in China, leading a rebound in the smartphone market after Covid lockdowns lifted.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentChina’s mobile phone s

  • WEF 2022: Why Universal Connectivity Matters Today More Than Ever

    By Erik Ekudden Group CTO and Head of Technology & Strategy

  • Microsoft launches 'sovereign' cloud for governments

    Microsoft on Tuesday launched a public cloud for government customers, offering greater control over their data, and has signed up Italian defence group Leonardo and Belgian telecoms firm Proximus as partners. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a digital transformation in many public sector organisations, and Microsoft expects to use its "Cloud for Sovereignty" to better compete with rivals such as Amazon Web Services and Alphabet's Google. The size of the global government cloud market is expected to reach $71.2 billion by 2027 from $27.6 billion in 2021, according to market research firm Imarc Group.

  • Repair your AirPods charging case with an unofficial 3D-printed kit

    An unofficial kit lets you repair an AirPods charging case — and make the switch from Lightning to USB-C.

  • 2 Stocks to Invest in Virtual Reality

    The virtual reality (VR) market has yet to come into its own, but as more and more technology companies shift their attention to it, a massive $21 billion (by 2025) market is being created. Because we're still toward the beginning of this expanding market, investors have an opportunity not only to buy shares of companies that are betting big on VR but also benefit from their growth as VR comes into its own. Two such companies that could end up being good long-term VR investments are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Cloud Computing: Find Top Cloud Stocks And Track Industry Trends

    As demand for cloud computing continues to rise with the explosion of smartphones, artificial intelligence and always-connected devices, leading cloud stocks like Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet offer investors a wide range of opportunities across several industries.

  • DALL-E's powerful AI image generator is now available in beta

    OpenAI has made DALL-E's fantastical AI image generator available in beta — to 1 million people.

  • Google Photos for web now shows if your images are taking up space

    Google has introduced a small but very useful change to Photos on the web.

  • 7 Takeaways From Online Travel Agencies Slugging It Out on Mobile

    Online Travel This Week There were winners, including Vrbo, Hopper, and Expedia, and losers such as Airbnb, in the first half of 2022 in the U.S. as online travel agencies competed with one another via mobile app updates; Snap, TikTok, and TV marketing campaigns; and other forms of paid search spend. Here are seven takeaways […]

  • Can Ethereum Rally to $2000, as BTC Price Reclaims $23,000?

    Crypto traders are finally turning bullish as the global cryptocurrency market cap continues its bullish run. Bitcoin, ether, and top altcoins are extending their rallies amid renewed positive momentum.

  • Amazon debuts new Alexa developer tools, including support for multiple voice assistants

    A highlight of today's event was the previewing of Amazon's Universal Device Commands (UDC) and Agent Transfers (AT), a pair of technologies intended to simplify the task of interacting with multiple voice assistants on the same device. On devices that support Alexa and another voice assistant, like Sonos' Sonos Voice Control, UDCs will let users say commands (e.g., "Turn up the volume") using compatible wake words (e.g., "Hey, Sonos"), even if the target assistant wasn't originally used to initiate the request. ATs, meanwhile, will allow voice assistants to transfer user requests (e.g., "Ask UberEats to place an order") to other assistants when they don’t have the ability to fulfill them.

  • Smartphone shipments within China up 9.1% year-on-year in June-govt data

    Shipments of smartphones within China grew 9.1% year-on-year to 27.5 million handsets in June, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday. Shipments were up from about 25.2 million handsets in June 2021 and 20.6 million in May 2022, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank. Overall smartphone shipments in China in the first six months of 2022 fell 21.8% year-on-year, according to CAICT.