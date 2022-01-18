U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

OSF Digital Acquires Datarati, a Marketing Automation and CRM Agency

·3 min read

As its sixth acquisition over the past 9 months, OSF Digital continues to build its Salesforce capabilities

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OSF Digital, an award-winning provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced today the acquisition of Datarati, a Salesforce partner with expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud in Australia and New Zealand, with customers across the APAC region. OSF Digital is acquiring Datarati as part of a global strategy to grow and scale locally and regionally across APAC, as well as to increase its Salesforce Digital 360 capabilities. This is OSF Digital's sixth acquisition in the past nine months, and its second acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services partner based in APAC. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

OSF Digital Logo (CNW Group/OSF Digital)
OSF Digital Logo (CNW Group/OSF Digital)

The acquisition of Datarati further establishes OSF Digital as a highly regarded global Salesforce multi-cloud solution provider. OSF Digital continues to focus on increasing its capabilities to deliver digital transformations across Salesforce Marketing, Experience, Sales, Service, and Commerce Clouds. As a well-established marketing and CRM agency with Salesforce expertise in the APAC region, Datarati has helped prominent companies in various industries such as retail & consumer goods, communications & media, financial services, insurance, and health care industries digitally transform their customer experiences.

"As part of the company's mission to be the leading global digital transformation partner to companies worldwide, OSF Digital continues to expand with yet another acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services leader in the APAC region," said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. "With additional Marketing Cloud capability, capacity, and Performance Marketing expertise, we are equipped to continue exponential growth in the fast-growing APAC region and beyond."

OSF Digital, an award-winning Salesforce Partner for over 10 years, is committed to driving digital transformation for its customers. The firm's deep industry expertise enables it to identify a client's unique requirements and launch innovative solutions dedicated to specific markets and industry verticals.

OSF Digital has over 1,500 employees and 40 offices worldwide. Its customers include some of the world's biggest brands: L'Oréal, Burton Snowboards, Ubisoft, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Geox, Kal Tire, Stonewall Kitchen, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon, Urban Barn, and many more.

"We're excited to embark on this next phase of our rapid growth of Salesforce Marketing Cloud services and expansion of our Salesforce solutions across Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Asia-Pacific region," said Will Scully-Power, Founder & CEO of Datarati. "By coming together with the wider OSF Digital team, we will now have increased capacity and capability to support the demand from our customers to support their digital transformations."

In the second half of 2021, OSF Digital also acquired Adept Group, Relation1, Werise, Paladin Group, FitForCommerce and invested in Teia Labs, which complemented its three acquisitions in 2020.

To learn more about OSF Digital visit: osf.digital.

Salesforce, Marketing Cloud, Experience Cloud, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a global commerce and digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business goals. With expert status in B2C and B2B commerce and several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With customers in various industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

All trademarks and trade names mentioned herein are the properties of their respective holders and hereby acknowledged.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/osf-digital-acquires-datarati-a-marketing-automation-and-crm-agency-301462997.html

SOURCE OSF Digital

