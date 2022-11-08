U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

OSF Digital Acquires UK-Based Multi-Cloud Consulting Firm Oegen

·3 min read

With its sixth acquisition this year, OSF continues to strengthen its Salesforce multi-cloud expertise and offerings globally

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OSF Digital, an award-winning provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced the acquisition of Oegen Ltd., a UK-based Salesforce consulting firm with strong expertise in Salesforce Experience Cloud as well as Marketing Cloud, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and B2B Commerce. OSF Digital is acquiring Oegen to quickly establish a Salesforce Experience Cloud team in the UK region and expand the multi-cloud center of excellence and delivery team in the UK and EMEA. OSF's global team will grow its Salesforce Experience, Sales, and Service Cloud capabilities and deliver comprehensive digital transformation strategies to clients. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

OSF Digital (CNW Group/OSF Digital)
OSF Digital (CNW Group/OSF Digital)

The acquisition of Oegen will further establish OSF Digital as a highly regarded global Salesforce multi-cloud solution provider and consulting partner by boosting its Salesforce Experience Cloud practice in EMEA. As a well-established firm in the EMEA region, Oegen has expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement, Service, Sales Cloud, and B2B Commerce with a focus on the financial and business services, education, and non-profit sectors. Oegen's customers include major UK high street banks as well as global education and charitable foundations. Together, OSF and Oegen will serve a growing EMEA customer base with innovative solutions and excellence.

"This acquisition will help to deepen our customer relationships in EMEA in many verticals," said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. "We are serious about further strengthening our Salesforce multi-cloud services globally. Oegen's agility and commitment to excellence align very well with OSF's values and mission."

"We're pleased to join OSF Digital's growing team," said Pete Fells, Managing Director & Founder of Oegen Ltd. "Together with OSF, we'll continue to deliver comprehensive digital transformation and user experience excellence to a vast customer base in several verticals in the UK and EMEA."

OSF Digital, an award-winning digital transformation company with over 1,000 Salesforce certifications, is committed to driving digital transformation for its customers. The firm's deep industry expertise enables it to identify clients' unique requirements and launch innovative solutions to specific markets and industry verticals.

OSF Digital has over 2200 employees and 49 offices worldwide. With over 1,000 global clients, OSF Digital has served several businesses with offices in the U.K. including Burt's Bees, Gatwick Airport, Marks and Spencer, Schuh Limited, Shop TJC Ltd. The Conair Group (Babyliss and Babyliss PRO UK), and many others.

This year, OSF Digital acquired FitForCommerce, Datarati, netnomics, Kolekto, and Aarin Inc.
To learn more about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a global commerce and digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business goals. With expert status in B2C and B2B commerce and several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With customers in various industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

Salesforce, Experience Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

All trademarks and trade names mentioned herein are the properties of their respective holders and hereby acknowledged.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/osf-digital-acquires-uk-based-multi-cloud-consulting-firm-oegen-301670989.html

SOURCE OSF Digital

