U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,916.59
    -78.73 (-1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,328.28
    -638.07 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,922.13
    -248.76 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.47
    -31.98 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.48
    -0.80 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.00
    -27.70 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.67 (-2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0666
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4770
    -0.0260 (-0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    -0.0177 (-1.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4420
    +2.0270 (+1.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,496.61
    -535.85 (-2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.55
    -5.21 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,412.96
    -82.97 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

OSFI confirms Minimum Qualifying Rate for uninsured mortgages

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Today, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) announced that the minimum qualifying rate (MQR) for uninsured mortgages will remain the greater of the mortgage contract rate plus 2 per cent or 5.25 per cent.

Uninsured mortgages are residential mortgages with a down payment of 20 per cent or more. OSFI makes decisions on the MQR for uninsured mortgages based on data from its ongoing monitoring of federally regulated financial institutions, as well as a range of vulnerability indicators which include Canadian housing market and broader macroeconomic data. OSFI also consults its federal financial regulatory partners, notably the Department of Finance Canada and the Bank of Canada, when setting the MQR.

In January, OSFI will launch a review of Guideline B-20. This review will include the MQR, which forms part of B-20, but will also progressively include other mortgage underwriting standards. We expect to leave the MQR at its current rate pending the outcome of the review, although the economic environment could result in a more immediate change.

Sound mortgage underwriting includes a margin of safety that ensures borrowers will have the ability to make mortgage payments in the event of negative financial shocks, such as a reduction in income, an increase in mortgage interest rates or related housing expenses. In an environment characterized by rising mortgage interest rates, sustained high inflation and potential risks to borrower income, it is prudent that lenders continue to test borrowers for adverse conditions. OSFI will continue to evaluate the impact of its guidance and policy tools and is prepared to make changes at any time if conditions warrant.

QUOTE

"In times of economic uncertainty with increasing vulnerabilities, the MQR has and continues to be a key tool supporting sound mortgage underwriting."

Tolga Yalkin, Assistant Superintendent – Policy, Innovation and Stakeholder Affairs

QUICK FACTS

  • In addition to confirming the MQR level, OSFI will be launching a consultation on Guideline B-20, OSFI's guidance on Residential Mortgage Underwriting Practices and Procedures in January 2023.

  • OSFI makes decisions on the MQR for uninsured mortgages based on data from its ongoing monitoring of federally regulated financial institutions as well as its analytical work on system-wide and sectoral developments.

  • The Department of Finance is responsible for setting the minimum qualifying rate for insured mortgages.

About OSFI

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks. OSFI supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their prudential requirements.

ASSOCIATED LINKS

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c4093.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Howard Marks says investors have ‘gone from the low-return world of 2009-21 to a full-return world,’ and it’s a ‘sea change’ from the last 40 years

    Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.

  • FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'

    FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.

  • Roblox stock falls on November metrics

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Roblox.

  • Binance Deliberately Caused FTX Collapse: Kevin O’Leary

    The star of “Shark Tank” had some strong words for the exchange at the FTX hearing in the U.S. Senate today.

  • Stocks open lower after retail sales, Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest buys the dip on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss Cathie Wood's Ark Invest buying the dip on Tesla stock.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

    Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.

  • You Can Now Buy One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks Near Its 52-Week Low

    Warren Buffett is widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea for investors to keep an eye on his top holdings and to monitor their performance. You now have the chance to add one of Buffett's long-standing top holdings to your own portfolio near the lowest level it has traded at in the past year. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is now trading at just above its 52-week low, creating an attractive entry point for investors who want to follow Buffett's lead and add this blue chip banking powerhouse to their own portfolios.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    Warren Buffett invested in these three excellent businesses, but their stock performances haven't been great recently.

  • 4 Promising Chinese Stocks to Buy for 2023

    We have picked China stocks Pinduoduo (PDD), China Automotive Systems (CAAS), TAL Education Group (TAL) and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) that hold promise for investors in 2023.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Exxon & Chevron's 2023 Outlooks

    Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron ((VX), Cenovus Energy (CVE), Transocean (RIG) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest buys Tesla stock amid plunge, Musk sells

    Elon Musk fan Cathie Wood seized a sizable chunk of Tesla shares late Wednesday after the stock extended a recent skid to its lowest level in more than two years.

  • Why Is Annaly Capital Management's Dividend So High?

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) takes the title of an ultra-high-dividend stock to a whole new level. The mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBSs), has a dividend yield of more than 16% -- about 11 times higher than the current yield on the S&P 500. With a yield as high as this, investors may be wondering what's driving Annaly's double-digit yield and how risky an investment is the stock today.

  • The Fed raised interest rates again. Here’s where you can earn 3-5% on your savings account now

    On Wednesday, The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, bringing the federal-funds rate up to the highest level since 2007. “With interest rates rising, the most competitive savings accounts offer yields last seen in 2009 and they continue to climb,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. Many accounts are currently paying 3% or more, and you can see the highest savings account rates you may get now here.

  • Adobe expected to report Q4 earnings ahead of Thursday’s close

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks Adobe shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

  • 7 New Stocks Warren Buffett Bought in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett, bought plenty of stocks in 2022. Through the first nine months of the year, Berkshire deployed more than $66 billion of cash into stocks, a big step up from the same time period in 2021. Because of Buffett's and Berkshire's long track record of beating the market, investors pay close attention to when they make a move.

  • Goldman Says Commodities Will Gain 43% in 2023 as Supply Shortages Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities will be the best-performing asset class once again in 2023, handing investors returns of more than 40%, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsThe Wall Street bank said that while the first quarter may be “bu