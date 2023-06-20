OSHA cites JBS Green Bay beef plant over hazardous working conditions, proposes $227,000 fine

JBS Packerland beef plant is pictured on April 17, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday announced 10 citations against JBS Green Bay Inc. beef processing plant, the result of an incident in which an employee suffered crushing injuries to two fingers.

On June 13, OSHA cited JBS for four repeat violations, four serious violations and two less-serious violations discovered as it investigated a December 2022 incident in which the worker was injured while removing a shackle from a cow. The investigation was conducted at the beef processing plant at 1330 Lime Kiln Road between January and May. Investigators also found JBS failed to provide adequate guarding on the trolley line to protect workers from pinch points.

The agency has proposed JBS pay a fine of $227,786.

"Unfortunately, injuries to workers in the meat processing industry are common, but they can be prevented when required safety procedures are followed," said Robert Bonack, OSHA's Area Director based in Appleton, in a news release. "JBS Foods is well aware of these typical industry hazards and of their legal obligation to provide employees with a safe and healthful workplace."

Details show JBS corrected several of the violations during the inspections in which they were identified.

JBS has 15 days from the date of the citations to contest the citations, pay the fines and correct the violations, or discuss the citations with OSHA, which could lead to revised fines and correction deadlines. If JBS does not contest the fines in writing by July 6, the order becomes final.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette has contacted JBS for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: OSHA fines JBS Green Bay plant $227K for hazardous working conditions