U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,972.19
    -18.86 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,830.69
    -214.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,444.22
    -62.85 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.93
    -2.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +1.13 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.80
    -11.70 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8890
    -0.0340 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7910
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,891.48
    +198.03 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.89
    -11.25 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

OSHA Ramping Up Enforcement of Workplace Safety Violations

Antea Group
·5 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Antea Group

Antea Group, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture
Antea Group, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture

In the third quarter of 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced they were expanding criteria for placement on the Severe Violator Enforcement Program (SVEP).

The expansion of criteria for being entered into this program allows OSHA to conduct more rigorous enforcement before violators cause irreversible harm to their workforce.

We'll review the role of OSHA, what the new SVEP criteria are, and how you can ensure your organization remains OSHA-compliant.

OSHA's Authority in the United States

OSHA was founded in 1970 through an act of Congress to "ensure safe and healthful working conditions for workers by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education, and assistance."

OSHA has jurisdiction over 7 million worksites within the geographic boundaries of the United States. Employers who operate within this jurisdiction typically maintain compliance through regular record-keeping and mandated reporting.

OSHA has the authority to conduct in-person investigations for several reasons including notification of severe risk to workers, repeated injury claims, and reported fatalities. OSHA prioritizes inspections based on urgency, from imminent danger situations through follow-up inspections.

Inspections are part of the process of being placed on the SVEP list.

Hybrid work and OSHA reporting

As the criteria for landing in the SVEP expand, it is essential not to overlook reporting for your remote and hybrid workforce. If any worker within OSHA's jurisdiction suffers a severe injury (requiring more than first-aid) during the execution of their work duties, the injury should be reported to OSHA.

Failure to report could be considered purposeful disregard and trigger an OSHA investigation.

Learn more about how you can ensure the health and safety of your hybrid and remote workforce.

The Severe Violator Enforcement Program

The SVEP was established in 2010 to enable the concentration of investigative and enforcement resources to focus on the most "recalcitrant employers who demonstrate indifference to the health and safety of their employees through willful, repeated or failure-to-abate violations of the OSH Act."

This program allows OSHA to intervene with these entities to attempt collaborative correction while holding employers accountable for placing workers at risk.

The list of employers who are in the SVEP is visible to the public to ensure workers, associates, buyers, and other stakeholders are aware of the standing of these organizations. The standard duration for remaining on the list is three years.

Original criteria for being placed in the SVEP

According to the original criteria, employers could be placed in the SVEP if an inspection resulted in findings that met one or more of the following:

  • A fatality with one or more willful or repeated violations or failure-to-abate notices

  • A non-fatality/catastrophe with two or more willful or repeated violations

  • Failure-to-abate notices that are high gravity violations related to High-Emphasis Hazards

  • A non-fatality/catastrophe inspection with three or more willful or repeated violations

  • Failure-to-abate notices that are high gravity violations related to the potential release of a highly hazardous chemical

  • Is an egregious case

New criteria for being placed in the SVEP

One of the most significant changes to the criteria is that organizations be placed in the SVEP after at least two willful, repeat, or failure-to-abate high-gravity violations of OSHA standards, regardless of hospitalization or fatality. This change is likely to result in more organizations being added to the SVEP list.

Additional changes include:

  • The addition of a timeline for conducting follow-up or referral inspections. These must be completed within one year, but not longer than two years, after the final order.

  • The three-year timeline for removal from the program is triggered by verification that all SVEP-related hazards have been abated, rather than when the final order is issued.

  • The timeline can be reduced to two years if employers consent to an enhanced settlement agreement that includes the implementation of a health and safety management system.

Removal from the program

Having your organization delisted is subject to paying all penalties, avoiding any new citations, and abatement of issues related to the original violation. The changes noted above allow for a more efficient and rapid removal from SVEP as long as you meet all the requirements.

How an EHS Audit and Training Can Keep You OSHA Compliant

Proactively managing the health and safety of your workforce through an Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) audit and implementation of a safety training program is the best way to remain not only OSHA compliant, but compliant with other regional health and safety regulations as well.

EHS Audit

EHS audits can identify processes and functions that put your workforce most at risk. Findings from audits often result in identifying areas where improvements lead to cost-savings in both reduced fines and increased productivity.

When your organization is operating in multiple locations, an audit gives you a birds-eye view of where you stand with compliance across any number of regulatory jurisdictions.

EHS Training

After addressing high-risk factors identified through your EHS audit, the next best action you can take is to implement a training program designed specifically to teach employees best practices for avoiding workplace accidents and injury.

For certain high-risk industries, these trainings should take place at regular intervals to ensure the processes are properly followed.

An EHS consultant can assist your organization in developing a comprehensive training program that addresses your unique needs and help your teams implement this training.

Learn more about Antea Group's EHS Auditing and Compliance services

About Antea Group
Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740526/OSHA-Ramping-Up-Enforcement-of-Workplace-Safety-Violations

Recommended Stories

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. Here’s what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • JPMorgan says it is not liable for top banker's ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday said it should not be held liable for a former top executive's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in a lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. bank of facilitating its former client's sex trafficking enterprise. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, JPMorgan said emails between former executive Jes Staley and Epstein provided no basis for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which filed the lawsuit, to suggest Staley could "detect Epstein's sex trafficking."

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Real estate slump hits home as Wells Fargo axes hundreds of mortgage bankers days after taking some to a California resort

    Several Wells Fargo mortgage bankers were at a retreat at Palm Desert just a few weeks ago. Now, many of them have lost their jobs.

  • Southwest Airlines Has a Flight Attendant, Pilots Problem

    Southwest Airlines turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

  • Supreme Court Sides With Employee in Overtime Case

    WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to narrow eligibility for overtime pay, ruling 6-3 that an oil-rig supervisor making $200,000 a year qualified because he was paid by the day rather than receiving a fixed salary. “Employees are not ‘deprived of the benefits of [overtime compensation] simply because they are well paid,’” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court, citing a 1945 precedent involving mine workers. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the opinion, along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • FedEx pilot resolution allows call for strike authorization vote

    The Master Executive Council of FedEx pilots have cleared the way for a strike authorization vote to be called for, "when the appropriate time is determined."

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPutin Says

  • U.S. oil prices set for first gain in 7 sessions as data show weekly decline in gasoline supplies

    Oil futures hold on to their gains on Thursday, with U.S. prices on track to notch their first gain in seven sessions, as data showed a weekly decline in domestic gasoline supplies along with a nearly 8 million-barrel climb in crude inventories.

  • US Supreme Court Refuses To Reject $302M Judgment Against Johnson & Johnson Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing

    The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) regarding a $302 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by California, accusing the company of concealing the risks of its pelvic mesh products. J&J had argued to the Supreme Court that state consumer protection laws like California's are too vague, exposing companies to unpredictable state lawsuits, Reuters reported JNJ said the Supreme Court's rejection of the case will lead to continued "uneven, unclear, and unfair enforcem

  • Fed Rate Hike Impact: Wells Fargo's Restructures Business, Slashes Over 500 Jobs

    Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) slashed hundreds of jobs in its mortgage unit this week, adding to thousands of cuts last year under its major business overhaul plans. The latest reductions affected more than 500 employees, Bloomberg reports. Wells Fargo prepared to exit correspondent lending, a pivot CFO Mike Santomassimo said last week is "largely done." The firm also aimed to shrink the portfolio of loans it services. "As part of these efforts, we have made displacements across our home lending

  • Vietnam factory making Nike, Adidas to cut thousands of jobs

    A factory in Vietnam that produces Nike and Adidas products announced thousands of layoffs, Reuters reported Tuesday. It plans to cut 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant, citing weak demand. Officials said 3,000 jobs will be slashed and another 3,000 labor contracts will not be renewed at the factory that acts as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s largest employers with 50,000 workers.

  • Oil prices firm, but rise in U.S. inventories looms

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices firmed on Thursday after Brent crude posted its biggest one-day loss for seven weeks in the previous session, with gains on Russian supply curbs capped by an expected rise in U.S. inventories. Brent crude futures rose 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $81.23 a barrel by 1350 GMT, compared with about $98 a barrel on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) advanced 75 cents, or 1%, to $74.70 after six sessions of losses.