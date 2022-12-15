U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.50
    -39.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,746.00
    -247.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,604.50
    -146.25 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.60
    -17.20 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.34
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    -31.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.82 (-3.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.46
    -1.09 (-4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    -0.0119 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6590
    +1.2440 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,708.17
    -145.78 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.23
    -4.68 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.37
    -32.56 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Osino Adds New, Large 2681km² License Package and Hosts Proprietary Geochemical Orientation Program at Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia

Osino Resources Corp.
·5 min read
Osino Resources Corp.
Osino Resources Corp.

Figure 1

Osino’s Existing Namibian Licence Holdings and new Sandveld cluster (within dotted red line square) superimposed on regional geology and structure.
Osino’s Existing Namibian Licence Holdings and new Sandveld cluster (within dotted red line square) superimposed on regional geology and structure.

Highlights

  • Newmont Corporation completes geochemical orientation survey at Osino’s Twin Hills gold deposit.

  • The survey is designed to test Newmont’s proprietary regional surface sampling methodology over known gold mineralization covered by sand, calcrete and sheet wash.

  • Osino has added a large new land package consisting of four licenses for a total of 2681km2 over the eastern extension of the highly prospective Karibib Fault which hosts the Twin Hills deposit.

  • Twin Hills is a sediment-hosted, structurally controlled, orogenic gold deposit which is largely covered by calcrete and windblown sand. Twin Hills was discovered by Osino in 2019 using systematic geophysics and geochemistry to “look through” the 5-30m thick calcrete layer which covers large parts of the Damara belt.

  • Osino’s objective is to utilize its own proven calcrete sampling techniques and potentially enhancing it with Newmont’s proprietary technique to make new greenfield gold discoveries on Osino’s large-scale, now >8,000km2 Namibian license position by applying the same techniques which were applied so successfully to discover Osino’s Twin Hills gold deposit.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Newmont Corporation (Newmont) has completed a geochemical orientation program during October 2022 to test their proprietary Deep Sensing Geochemistry (“DSG”) technique over known covered mineralization at Osino’s Twin Hills gold project.

Dave Underwood, Osino’s Vice President, Exploration commented: “The Damara Orogenic Belt in Namibia is highly prospective terrane hosting four currently known gold deposits including Navachab (QKR Namibia), Otjikoto (B2Gold Corp.), Twin Hills and Ondundu (both owned by Osino). However, a large part of the belt is covered by calcrete and/or wind-blown sand and remains completely unexplored. These covered areas had not been effectively explored until Osino started a new wave of regional exploration in Namibia by introducing sampling and analysis techniques which ‘see through’ calcrete and sand, covering the prospective rocks beneath. Newmont has recently been building a technical relationship with Osino and pursuant to that has sent in a specialist geochemical exploration team to carry out orientation work at Twin Hills. We see this as recognition of the prospectivity of the Damara Belt to host major gold deposits as well as confirmation of Osino’s position as the leading gold exploration company and partner of choice in Namibia. After completing a holistic target generation exercise over the north-eastern strike extent of the Karibib fault zone (which hosts Osino’s 3.1moz Twin Hills gold deposit) we have now staked the entire area covering the eastern extension of the Karibib fault in a very large contiguous land package – the Sandveld license block. We look forward to starting work in this area, which is entirely covered by calcrete and has never seen any effective exploration, suggesting significant blue-sky potential.”

Newmont’s Orientation Program

The Twin Hills gold deposit (comprising the distinct Clouds, Bulge/Twin Hill Central and Twin Hills West cluster of gold deposits) is covered by calcrete from 1m thick (at Clouds) up to 40m thick (at Twin Hills West) and, in addition, the calcrete is often covered by a layer of wind-blown (Kalahari) red sand ranging from a few cm to 2m thick.

Newmont’s DSG technique was developed for the primary purpose of recognizing blind mineralization under transported cover or in otherwise challenging surface geochemical environments. It was derived from the company’s proprietary BLEG (Bulk Leach Extractable Gold) stream sediment techniques. Using BLEG, Newmont has been able to screen large tracts of prospective land in a quick and cost-effective manner. Newmont has used this technique in several geological terranes and it has led to the discovery of economic ore deposits.

Newmont has completed a series of DSG soil sampling traverses across the Twin Hills deposit to collect surface sand and sheet wash covering the calcrete. Newmont’s in-house laboratory is currently processing and analysing these samples to measure ultra-low concentrations of gold and associated metals, with a view to determining its effectiveness in the Namibian covered terranes. Results are expected in Q1, 2023.

Newly Staked Sandveld License Package

Osino has recently staked a large new land package approximately 100km to the east of Twin Hills. This contiguous block of licences has a combined area of 2681km2 and covers what Osino believes to be the eastern extension of the fertile Karibib Fault (refer to Figure 1 below) which is host to Osino’s Twin Hills discovery (3.1moz in Indicated & Inferred Resources).

Figure 1: Osino’s Existing Namibian License Holdings and new Sandveld cluster (within dotted red line square) superimposed on regional geology and structure.


Osino’s Existing Namibian Licence Holdings and new Sandveld cluster (within dotted red line square) superimposed on regional geology and structure.
Osino’s Existing Namibian Licence Holdings and new Sandveld cluster (within dotted red line square) superimposed on regional geology and structure.

The package also covers the Mon Repos Thrust which is believed to be instrumental in the formation of the Navachab Gold Mine (estimated 8moz historical gold resource comprising approximately 2moz in past production and approximately 6moz in remaining total endowment).
Most of the Sandveld package is covered by calcrete and wind-blown sand which has rendered traditional exploration methods ineffective and the entire area completely unexplored. Surface work is planned to start in early 2023 using a combination of in-house sample collection and analysis techniques.

Next Steps

Should the orientation survey demonstrate that Newmont’s DSG technology is effective, we anticipate Osino and Newmont will consider avenues to jointly explore the Sandveld and Otjiwarongo Licences.

Qualified Person’s Statement

David Underwood, BSc. (Hons) is Vice President Exploration of Osino Resources Corp. and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.400323/11) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the fast-tracked development of its Twin Hills Gold Project (“Twin Hills”) in central Namibia. Twin Hills is at an advanced stage of exploration and development with more than 220,000m of drilling completed on the project since its grassroots discovery by Osino with various advanced development studies underway.

Osino has a large ground position of approximately 8,000km2 located within Namibia’s prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. The Company is actively exploring a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

Osino’s core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding our Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://osinoresources.com/

On Behalf of The Board of Directors, Heye Daun
Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

Osino Resources Corp.
Leily Omoumi: Corporate Development
lomoumi@osinoresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's future plans or prospects of the Company, including prospects for economic recoverability of mineral resources. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward- looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3537295-66c6-4f1f-a8d2-1d67ab75d1d7


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Novavax, Tesla, WarnerBros. Discovery

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stock tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest buys Tesla stock amid plunge, Musk sells

    Elon Musk fan Cathie Wood seized a sizable chunk of Tesla shares late Wednesday after the stock extended a recent skid to its lowest level in more than two years.

  • Why Insiders Keep Buying SoFi Technologies

    CEO Anthony Noto has been an avid buyer of the stock as its price nosedives

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Buy Plug Power Stock, UBS Says. It Could Lead a Potential $10 Trillion Hydrogen Market.

    Investors need to take a closer look at Plug Power stock UBS says. UBS analyst Manav Gupta initiated coverage of the alternative energy technology provider with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. Gupta cited growth potential for the company, specifically in green hydrogen.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

    Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.

  • Time to Buy AMD or Intel Stock for 2023?

    The two companies have battled for market share in the industry becoming somewhat fierce competitors. Let's see which stock may be geared to have a stronger performance going forward.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Tesla, Coinbase Holdings on Dip-Buying Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood scooped up more shares of Tesla Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc., underscoring her faith in electric vehicles and cryptocurrency as key trends for the future. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkA gamut of Ark Investment Management LLC’s funds,

  • Best Dogs of the Dow Stocks Ranked By Hedge Fund Sentiment

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Dogs of the Dow stocks ranked by hedge fund sentiment. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Dogs’ performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dogs of the Dow Stocks Ranked By Hedge Fund Sentiment. ‘Dogs of the Dow’ is an investment strategy […]

  • Top FTX Group Executive Tipped Off Bahamas Authorities About Comingling of Funds in November

    Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has said he didn't know of any commingling of funds between his companies.

  • Powell Sees Rates Higher for Longer, But Market Doesn’t Buy It

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank has more work to do in raising interest rates and vanquishing inflation. Investors on Wall Street seem to see the outlook for 2023 differently. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkIn a 45-minute p

  • Is There Still Time to Buy AT&T Stock? The Chart Hints.

    AT&T stock pays out a 5.8% dividend and has been trading much better lately. Here's how to approach it now.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Fed raising rates by 0.50%, here's when PNC expects them to drop

    As expected, the Fed is raising rates by 0.5% or 50-basis points. The announcement came Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee’s last meeting of 2022 and interrupts an unprecedented four straight hikes of 0.75%. It takes the federal funds rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, up from essentially zero when the year began.

  • Novavax intends to offer $250M through simultaneous stock and debt offerings

    The Gaithersburg biotech, which also detailed changes to a U.K. sales agreement for its Covid vaccine, saw its share price drop in after-hours trading.

  • Equities Decline as Fed Shock Halts Global Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures and European stocks declined after the Federal Reserve rebuffed expectations for a dovish tilt and said interest rates will go higher for longer.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkContracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gauges fe

  • Is Intel Stock a Buy Now?

    Share prices of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have gained some momentum since hitting a 52-week low on Oct. 13, which seems a tad surprising when you consider that the chipmaker posted woeful results at the end of October revealing a huge drop in the company's revenue and earnings. It seems investors remain optimistic that Chipzilla's fortunes could turn around sooner than later. Let's look at the possible reasons investors may be optimistic about Intel.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]