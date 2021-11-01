U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1000
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,076.23
    -380.94 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Osino Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Osino Resources Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE: RSR1) (OTCQB:OSIIF) (“Osino” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of 9,545,455 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,500,000.50 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common shares purchase warrant, a "Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Company at a price of C$1.35 per share prior to expiry thereof 22 months after the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Private Placement.

In connection with the Private Placement, commissions on the sale of the Units were paid to eligible finders (the "Finders") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable securities laws. In particular, the Company paid an aggregate of C$630,000 in cash commissions and 572,727 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Finders' Warrants") to the Finders. Each Finders' Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a Common Share at a price of C$1.10 per share for a period of 22 months after the Closing Date.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration and development of the Company's Twin Hills gold project in central Namibia, comprising drilling, assaying, technical studies, surface right acquisition and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Certain directors and other insiders of the Company (the "Insiders") have purchased an aggregate of 199,999 Units pursuant to the Private Placement. Participation of an Insider in the Private placement is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101—Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insider's participation in the Private Placement pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the Private Placement constitutes well less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. The material change report in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Private Placement is being filed less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deemed reasonable in the context of the required chronological course of the Private Placement offering transaction.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the advancement of the Twin Hills gold project in central Namibia. Twin Hills was discovered by Osino in 2019 and is currently in the growth and de-risking phase whilst being fast-tracked to production.

Osino also has a large ground position of approximately 6,700km2 located within Namibia's prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold mines. The Company is actively advancing a range of other gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

Our core projects are favorably located in central and Northern Namibia within easy driving distance from the city of Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia's well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water supply in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent's most politically and socially stable jurisdictions.

Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://osinoresources.com/.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Osino Resources Corp.
Julia Becker: Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +1 (604) 785 0850
jbecker@osinoresources.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Osino Resources Corp., as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis and annual information form that are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Bitfarms Hits Record High Hashrate in October and Forecasts Additional Growth

    Bitfarms expects to expand its mining power by 11% in November, after achieving 1.8 EH/s in October.

  • Gary Vaynerchuck Warns New York NFT Fans to Do Their Own Homework

    Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuck is completely sold on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) but he still sees the red flags.

  • Judge Judy and 9 of the Richest TV Hosts of All Time

    Ellen DeGeneres first made it big when her sitcom "Ellen" debuted in 1994. DeGeneres now gets an eight-figure paycheck from hosting her show, and rakes in more cash as a producer and through licensing fees, Forbes reported.

  • If World Rolls Back Oil Dependency, What Could Happen to Surrounding Financial Market?

    One of the main topics at the COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow, Scotland is how to lessen the world's dependence on oil and other fossil fuels as a way of cutting carbon emissions and...

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • NXP shares waver as company reports quarterly earnings

    As the microchip shortage continues, investors are watching chipmakers as possible bellwethers for supply chain tieups. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews quarterly earnings for NXP Semiconductors.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.

  • Why On Semiconductor Stock Just Jumped 15%

    Three months ago, shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) racked up double-digit gains after reporting a solid earnings beat relative to Wall Street expectations and, well ... "second verse, same as the first." On Semiconductor set a record for quarterly revenue in Q3, up 32% year over year. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), however, earnings weren't quite as good as the $0.87 pro forma figure note above.

  • What's Going On With Ocugen's Stock?

    Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher amid heightened interest in the stock from retail traders on social media. According to SwaggyStocks, Ocugen was the fifth most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets. Traders also circulated a recent release from the Australian Government mentioning recognition of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. NOTE: Ocugen is a partner on COVAXIN. Ocugen's average session volume is 21.45 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Monday

    The stock's momentum from last week is continuing as the company prepares to report its third-quarter update.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Monday. It’s a relatively quiet day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones up 0.14%, the S&P 500 up […]

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.