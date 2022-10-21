Osino Announces Filing of Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for Its Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia

Osino Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its pre-feasibility study technical report entitled, "Pre-Feasibility Study of the Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia, NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated effective September 6, 2022 and signed October 20, 2022 (the "PFS Technical Report") for its pre-feasibility study announced in the Company's news release dated September 6, 2022. The PFS Technical Report was prepared and filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101—Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").



The PFS Technical Report is based on 2.15 Moz in reserves, outlining a 13-year mine life with an average annual production of 169 koz at all-in sustaining costs of US$930/oz in the first 10 years of operation. The initial capital cost of the project is estimated at US$375M. Osino has initiated engineering studies aimed at optimizing the process flow sheet and reflecting potentially significant capital cost savings which were identified during the PFS. Osino intends completing and publishing a definitive feasibility study (“DFS”) on the Twin Hills project during Q2 of 2023.

For additional information, please refer to the PFS Technical Report available on the Osino website and filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com which contains more comprehensive technical information, which was also summarized in the Company's news release dated September 6, 2022.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the fast-tracked development of our Twin Hills Gold Project (“Twin Hills”) in central Namibia. Twin Hills is at an advanced stage of exploration and development with more than 220,000m of drilling completed on the project since its grassroots discovery by Osino with various advanced development studies underway.

Osino has a large ground position of approximately 6,900km2 located within Namibia’s prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. The Company is actively exploring a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding our Namibian portfolio.

Mr. Anton Geldenhuys (MEng), a registered Professional Natural Scientist (SACNASP, membership number 400313/04) of CSA Global (Pty) Ltd., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined by CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in accordance with NI 43-101. Mr. Geldenhuys is a geoscientist and is qualified as a geologist (Honours) and engineer (Masters) and has over 21 years of relevant industry experience. Mr. Geldenhuys is a member in good standing of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and has sufficient experience relevant to the commodity, style of mineralization and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a QP under NI 43-101. Mr. Geldenhuys has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

