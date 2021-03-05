Osino Resources Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Grants Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQB:OSIIF) (“Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following corporate updates.



New CFO Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce the promotion and appointment of Tony da Silva as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. He is a qualified CA(SA) and has 20 years of audit and finance experience, having previously served as the Finance Director of Osino’s operating subsidiaries since 2017.

After graduating from the University of Natal he completed his articles with Nexia in Cape Town, South Africa and stayed on as an Audit Manager after qualifying as a chartered accountant. In 2008 Tony joined Blue Alpha Investment Management as an equity analyst, later becoming a portfolio manager managing both local South African and offshore investment funds. In 2017 Tony joined Osino and has since been the Financial Director of Osino’s operating subsidiaries in Namibia, whilst assisting the former CFO with Osino’s corporate and financial reporting responsibilities.

The Company would like to thank the Company's former Chief Financial Officer, Alan Rootenberg, for his service and dedication to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavors.

RSU and Stock Options Grant

The Company has granted of an aggregate of 136,800 restricted share units (each, an “RSU”) to certain key executives of the Company under the Company’s RSU Plan pursuant to the policies of the Exchange. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company for every RSU held, or the cash equivalent thereof based on the fair market value of the shares of the Company calculated in accordance with the terms of the RSU Plan.

Additionally, the Company has granted stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 1,510,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.25 per share for a five-year term. The stock options were granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Osino Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and vest over two years.

Story continues

The granting of options and RSUs are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals and requirements of the Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Winning Media Ltd. (“Winning Media”) to provide targeted digital media and corporate brand recognition initiatives. The Company has agreed to pay Winning Media US$80,000 in consideration for providing the marketing program. Winning Media will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for their services.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on fast-tracking the development of our Twin Hills gold project in north-central Namibia, whilst making new discoveries elsewhere along the belt.

Osino is advancing a range of prospects and targets across our 7,000km2 license position located within Namibia’s prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model and we continue to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding our Namibian portfolio.

Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://osinoresources.com/

