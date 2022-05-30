Osisko Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 254,971,468 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 72.66% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.
All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:
(i)
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration; and
(ii)
all of the management nominees were elected to the board of directors of the Corporation to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed (details in table below).
Name
Voted For
Voted Withhold
(#)
(%)
(#)
(%)
John Burzynski
231,314,276
97.92%
4,913,842
2.08%
José Vizquerra Benavides
225,171,439
95.31%
11,056,679
4.68%
Patrick F.N. Anderson
233,270,362
98.75%
2,957,756
1.25%
Keith McKay
235,056,829
99.50%
1,171,289
0.50%
Amy Satov
232,489,993
98.42%
3,738,125
1.58%
Bernardo Alvarez Calderon
233,657,200
98.91%
2,570,918
1.09%
Andrée St-Germain
231,493,633
98.00%
4,734,485
2.00%
Cathy Singer
234,426,633
99.24%
1,801,485
0.76%
Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile.
About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,500 square kilometers).
For further information please contact:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653