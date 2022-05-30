U.S. markets closed

Osisko Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Osisko Mining Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 254,971,468 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 72.66% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

 

(i)

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration; and

 

 

 

 

(ii)

all of the management nominees were elected to the board of directors of the Corporation to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed (details in table below).


Name

Voted For

Voted Withhold

(#)

(%)

(#)

(%)

John Burzynski

231,314,276

97.92%

4,913,842

2.08%

José Vizquerra Benavides

225,171,439

95.31%

11,056,679

4.68%

Patrick F.N. Anderson

233,270,362

98.75%

2,957,756

1.25%

Keith McKay

235,056,829

99.50%

1,171,289

0.50%

Amy Satov

232,489,993

98.42%

3,738,125

1.58%

Bernardo Alvarez Calderon

233,657,200

98.91%

2,570,918

1.09%

Andrée St-Germain

231,493,633

98.00%

4,734,485

2.00%

Cathy Singer

234,426,633

99.24%

1,801,485

0.76%

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,500 square kilometers).

For further information please contact:

John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653


