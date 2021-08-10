U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.25
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,931.00
    -67.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,101.75
    -23.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.80
    -4.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.66
    +0.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.50
    +9.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.57 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3280
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,947.12
    +2,699.04 (+6.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.11
    +63.78 (+6.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.04
    +63.00 (+0.23%)
     

Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTREAL, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Company” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to announce a third quarter 2021 dividend of C$0.055 per common share, a 10% increase over the second quarter 2021, for an annualized dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko commented: “On the back of strong first half 2021 results and our ongoing financial strength, we are pleased to prioritize returns to shareholders by increasing our quarterly dividend by 10%.”

For shareholders residing in the United States, the U.S. dollar equivalent will be determined based on the daily rate published by the Bank of Canada on September 30, 2021. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company also wishes to remind its shareholders that it has implemented a dividend reinvestment plan (the “Plan”). Shareholders who are residents of Canada and the United States may elect to participate in the Plan in connection with the dividend to be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders on record as of September 30, 2021. More details are available on Osisko’s website at http://osiskogr.com/en/dividends/drip/.

Non-registered beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank or other financial institution that holds their common shares to inquire about the applicable enrolment deadline and to request enrolment in the Plan. For more information on how to enroll or any other inquiries, contact the Agent at 1-800-387-0825 (toll-free in Canada) or inquiries@canstockta.com.

Participation in the Plan does not relieve shareholders of any liability for taxes that may be payable in respect of dividends that are reinvested in common shares under the Plan. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors concerning the tax implications of their participation in the Plan having regard to their particular circumstances.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 150 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Heather Taylor
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. (514) 940-0670 x105
htaylor@osiskogr.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. In this news release, these forward-looking statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments with respect to the directors and officers of the Company, information pertaining to the fact that all conditions for payment of the dividend will be met and that such dividend will continue to be an “eligible dividend” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including that the financial situation of the Company will remain favourable. The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company and its business.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko which is filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available electronically under Osisko’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available electronically under Osisko’s issuer profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects Osisko’s expectations as at the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. Osisko disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • 12 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best blue-chip stocks right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the blue-chip stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now. Blue-chip companies usually have big market caps, strong balance sheets, and solid history. Some examples of the blue-chip stocks are […]

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.