U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.41
    -19.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    -1.01 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2600
    -0.3100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,199.79
    -527.55 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.56
    -37.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Osisko Development Appoints Martin Ménard as Vice-President, Engineering and Construction and Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs to Officers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Osisko Development Corp
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Ménard as Vice-President, Engineering and Construction.

Mr. Ménard brings fifteen years of experience in various engineering and management roles on energy, mining and mineral processing projects worldwide, including most recently as Chief Operating Officer at AEX Gold Inc. He has held leading technical & managerial roles, notably for Newmont Mining on their Merian Project in Suriname and IAMGOLD on their Essakane project in Burkina Faso. He earned a Master’s of Science degree in Economics from the Universitat Pompeu Fabra and a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from the McGill University.

The Company also announces that incentive stock options have been granted to officers to purchase 103,900 common shares at a price of $5.63 for five years with vesting terms of one third of the total grant at each of the first three anniversaries of such grant. These options have been granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Company has also granted an aggregate total of 78,700 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to officers in accordance with the RSU Plan of the Company. The RSUs are subject to the following vest terms: one half (1/2) is time-based and vests on the third anniversary of such grant while the remaining half (1/2) , which also vests on the third anniversary of such grant, is subject to the achievement of approved long-term objectives over a three-year period.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report for resource October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:

Jean Francois Lemonde
VP Investor Relations
jflemonde@osiskodev.com
Tel: 514-299-4926

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed “forwardlooking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forwardlooking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forwardlooking statements. Forwardlooking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “continue”, or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forwardlooking statements. Information contained in forwardlooking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including with respect to the development and exploration potential of the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, Osisko Development becoming the next mid-tier gold producer and the timely completion and outcome of the Cariboo Gold Project feasibility study, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management’s geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Cariboo gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forwardlooking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forwardlooking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



Recommended Stories

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Tesla falls on autopilot probe, Walmart earnings preview, Sonos jumps on patent case win

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • Roblox results come in below Street expectations, shares decline

    Roblox Corp. declined in the extended session Monday after the social-gaming platform's results came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Trading At A 28% Discount?

    Does the August share price for Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    AMD stock is on fire, but it faces a critical vulnerability.

  • 3 Reasons I Just Bought Amazon Stock

    Sometimes investing in stocks is simple. Find the best companies and buy shares whenever Wall Street turns negative on them. It can seem counterintuitive. How can the stocks with the best historical performance still produce great future returns? But winners keep winning.

  • Better Cloud Stock: Snowflake or Twilio

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are both high-growth cloud companies that have generated dazzling returns for investors. Snowflake's stock price has more than doubled since its IPO last September, while Twilio's stock has delivered a 23-bagger gain since its IP0 in mid-2016. Both companies simplify tasks for companies.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.