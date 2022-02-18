U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Osisko Development’s Fourth Quarter and Year 2021 Conference Call

Osisko Development Corp
·1 min read
  • RNGTF
Osisko Development Corp
Osisko Development Corp

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") (ODV: TSX-V) will hold a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. EST to discuss its Q4 and year 2021 activities.

Conference Call Details

  • Date: February 25, 2022, at 9:00 A.M., EST

  • Dial-in Numbers:
    North American Toll-Free: 1 (888) 880-5501
    Local and International: 1 (438) 800-1833
    Access Code: 8787742

  • Replay (available until March 25, 2022):
    North American Toll-Free: 1 (800) 770-2030
    Local and International: 1 (647) 362-9199
    Access code: 8787742

Participants will be required to provide the access code before joining the conference call. The replay will also available on the Company’s website at https://osiskodev.com/investors/#events.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada, is Osisko Development’s flagship asset with measured and indicated resource of 21.44 million tonnes at 4.6 g/t Au for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 million tonnes at 3.9 g/t Au for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US$19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development’s project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio Gold Project, located in Sonora, Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:

Jean Francois Lemonde
VP Investor Relations
jflemonde@osiskodev.com
Tel: 514-299-4926

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


