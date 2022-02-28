Osisko Development Intersects 2.19 g/t Gold over 78.9 Meters at Sapuchi and 1.55 g/t Gold over 42.5 Meters at Golfo De Oro; Provides Update on the Non-Brokered Private Placement
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- RNGTF
Figure 1: San Antonio Mineral Zones overview map
Figure 2: Golfo de Oro plan map with select drilling highlights
Figure 3: Golfo de Oro section select drilling highlights
Figure 4: Sapuchi plan map with select drilling highlights
Figure 5: Sapuchi section select drilling highlights
MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce the final drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its San Antonio Project in Sonora State, Mexico.
The Company is also pleased to report, further to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Non-Brokered Placement") of up to US$110 million of subscription receipts of the Corporation ("Subscription Receipts"), that the Corporation expects to close a first tranche of the Non-Brokered Placement on March 4, 2022 for gross proceeds of approximately US$67.3 million of Subscription Receipts.
The Corporation has also received subscription proceeds or expressions of interest for the remaining Subscription Receipts allotted under the up to US$110 million Non-Brokered Placement, which Osisko Development expects to close, as a second tranche closing, in late March 2022. The Non-Brokered Placement is being completed on a "non-brokered" basis and no commission or finder's fee will be paid by Osisko Development in connection therewith.
San Antonio Drill Results Summary
A total of 27,900 meters were drilled in 177 holes in 2021. The objective of the drill program was to conduct exploration and resource drilling at a spacing of 25 meters and historic drilling validation for the three main target areas (Figure 1).
This news releases encompasses all 6,550 meters in 33 holes from the Golfo de Oro Target: GO-DD-21-015 to GO-DD-21-174 inclusive (Figure 2) and the remaining assays from 8,050 meters in 76 holes at Sapuchi: SP-DD-21-060A to SP-DD-21-173 inclusive (Figure 4).
Assay highlights from Golfo de Oro include 1.55 g/t Au and 2.32 g/t Ag over 42.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-111 and 2.47 g/t Au and 18.67 g/t Ag over 21.20 meters in hole GO-DD-21-057 including a sample of 18.00 g/t Au and 43.90 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters within the prospective hydrothermal breccia (Figure 2).
Assay highlights from Sapuchi include 2.19 g/t Au and 4.12 g/t Ag over 78.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-102 including a high-grade sample of 21.30 g/t Au and 11.75 g/t Ag over 3.20 meters (Figure 4).
A total of 18 intervals below assayed greater than 1.00 g/t Au over at least 10.0 meters.
Gold mineralization is hosted within altered hydrothermal breccia and sediments, as stockwork quartz veins and veinlets and adjacent to intrusions and fault structures.
Detailed drilling results are presented in Table 1, drillhole locations are presented in Table 2, and drillhole cross sections are presented in Figures 3 and 5.
Assay Highlights
Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development commented, "The 2021 diamond drill campaign at our San Antonio Project was successful in defining and expanding the known zones as shown by these recent results. The Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro, and California Zones trend for approximately three kilometers and there are at least a dozen other targets at surface that remain unexplored or underexplored along a ten kilometer strike. These results will be incorporated into the mineral resource estimate and used to further determine our next steps for expansion on the project."
The San Antonio Project gold mineralization is characterized by hydrothermal breccia that forms an approximately 3,000 m long east-northeast trending mineralization corridor with the Luz del Cobre copper deposit at the east. The gold mineralization is associated with intense chlorite and carbonate alteration and is intrusion related with host sedimentary rocks. The breccia has been defined to a vertical depth of 500 meters and at an average depth of 250 meters. Drilling has occurred within the three major zones at Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro and California, over a combined strike length of 1 kilometer of the 3 kilometer breccia trend.
True widths are estimated to be 80% to 100% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.
Figure 1: San Antonio Mineral Zones overview map is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86320f50-7bff-4628-9090-49ed8916b02b
Figure 2: Golfo de Oro plan map with select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86a23db-97d0-4018-a3ec-2f1a53474e49
Figure 3: Golfo de Oro section select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26ce51cd-0d27-4b29-a62d-98be6dd40518
Figure 4: Sapuchi plan map with select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae5e5836-7f08-4701-92d4-26d64a4cfdbe
Figure 5: Sapuchi section select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43cf7bc3-3230-4e5f-94bc-caa9df40f483
Qualified Persons
Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development, and a "qualified person" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has prepared, validated, and approved the scientific and technical content in this news release.
Quality Assurance – Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility at the project site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance.
Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry and Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Hermosillo and then sent to their analytical facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The facilities are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 200 grams is pulverized. Analytical packages for ALS and BV are AA24 and FA450 respectively. Multi Element geochemistry is also analyzed with ME MS61 at ALS and MA 200 at BV.
About Osisko Development Corp.
Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020 and the Company's 14,789,373 outstanding share purchase warrants were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV.WT" on October 25, 2021.
For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:
Jean Francois Lemonde
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, that exploration work will continue to show significant anomalous results in the oxide, transition and sulphide horizons and indicate continuity near surface and along strike and, open to the west along trend, that the gold mineralization continues to be associated with intense sericite and chlorite alteration and be intrusion related with host sedimentary rocks, that the breccia continues to be defined to a vertical depth of 500 meters and at an average depth of 250 meters, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and stream interests in the San Antonio gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to exploration, development and mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.
For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Table 1: San Antonio Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites from Golfo de Oro and Sapuchi Zones
HOLE ID
FROM (M)
TO (M)
LENGTH (M)
AU (G/T)
AG (G/T)
GO-DD-21-015
68.75
75.55
6.80
0.53
2.15
Including
69.55
70.30
0.75
1.81
7.06
82.60
92.05
9.45
0.58
0.69
Including
88.30
89.80
1.50
1.54
0.46
And
89.80
91.25
1.45
1.11
0.54
GO-DD-21-022
75.80
85.35
9.55
0.55
0.70
Including
77.20
78.70
1.50
1.49
0.77
209.15
210.25
1.10
1.09
0.53
GO-DD-21-027
8.00
9.20
1.20
1.67
2.62
144.50
148.80
4.30
1.88
0.90
GO-DD-21-033
103.00
113.50
10.50
0.59
0.84
Including
109.00
110.50
1.50
1.62
2.01
154.90
156.40
1.50
1.97
0.97
166.90
186.40
19.50
0.81
0.79
200.50
203.20
2.70
0.65
0.34
218.70
220.20
1.50
0.75
0.42
227.20
231.70
4.50
2.21
0.57
Including
228.70
230.20
1.50
3.08
0.64
GO-DD-21-036
18.80
29.90
11.10
0.47
6.64
24.30
25.35
1.05
1.12
0.79
121.10
122.60
1.50
0.97
26.10
GO-DD-21-036A
Hole Abandoned
GO-DD-21-042
3.00
4.10
1.10
1.87
0.63
72.50
74.80
2.30
1.88
105.80
Including
72.50
74.00
1.50
2.62
155.00
103.90
104.80
0.90
1.61
0.94
GO-DD-21-044
No Significant Assays
GO-DD-21-049
49.10
58.10
9.00
0.56
0.99
Including
55.10
56.60
1.50
2.03
1.00
143.60
145.10
1.50
9.59
7.78
GO-DD-21-053
44.80
45.35
0.55
1.03
6.05
68.10
69.60
1.50
1.37
1.76
162.30
163.35
1.05
0.89
0.05
GO-DD-21-057
161.50
176.65
15.15
0.43
0.68
182.65
184.15
1.50
0.94
0.68
304.35
305.85
1.50
0.99
3.10
313.60
334.80
21.20
2.47
18.67
Including
313.60
314.85
1.25
5.61
7.91
And
324.30
325.80
1.50
1.28
19.25
And
331.80
333.30
1.50
7.56
27.70
And
333.30
334.80
1.50
18.00
43.90
GO-DD-21-063
73.15
74.45
1.30
2.12
15.60
98.80
100.05
1.25
0.86
0.75
GO-DD-21-068
31.80
40.20
8.40
0.56
0.39
Including
38.75
39.60
0.85
4.16
0.67
50.10
51.60
1.50
2.11
2.90
171.75
182.25
10.50
0.76
0.75
Including
180.75
182.25
1.50
4.18
1.34
198.80
209.20
10.40
0.34
0.58
GO-DD-21-074
35.80
38.20
2.40
1.43
0.57
98.70
100.00
1.30
1.08
0.29
172.25
173.30
1.05
1.31
0.45
195.00
201.20
6.20
0.74
0.86
Including
198.20
199.70
1.50
2.13
0.43
GO-DD-21-079
Hole abandoned
GO-DD-21-079A
2.30
7.20
4.90
1.55
1.20
21.55
23.10
1.55
1.04
0.90
GO-DD-21-080
6.90
8.40
1.50
1.81
1.40
79.50
86.85
7.35
0.56
0.99
Including
82.50
84.00
1.50
1.32
2.70
174.00
177.00
3.00
0.53
0.49
185.10
189.00
3.90
0.65
1.12
Including
185.10
186.00
0.90
1.08
1.00
And
186.00
187.50
1.50
0.93
1.30
GO-DD-21-084
41.00
44.00
3.00
0.62
0.13
65.00
96.50
31.50
0.43
0.82
Including
69.50
71.00
1.50
1.01
0.50
And
93.50
94.25
0.75
1.24
1.20
And
94.25
95.00
0.75
1.47
0.70
150.50
159.50
9.00
0.80
0.55
Including
150.50
152.00
1.50
2.40
0.70
168.50
173.50
5.00
0.64
1.84
GO-DD-21-086
115.50
120.70
5.20
0.70
4.98
Including
115.50
117.00
1.50
1.36
0.20
GO-DD-21-090
67.50
72.00
4.50
0.87
1.77
Including
67.50
69.00
1.50
1.49
0.80
GO-DD-21-094
98.85
134.50
35.65
0.86
0.62
Including
109.00
110.50
1.50
1.80
1.40
And
110.50
112.00
1.50
1.41
0.90
And
112.00
113.50
1.50
1.42
0.50
And
118.00
119.50
1.50
2.71
1.20
And
119.50
120.25
0.75
2.43
0.50
And
121.00
122.50
1.50
1.57
0.60
And
127.00
128.50
1.50
1.24
0.40
171.20
175.70
4.50
0.89
0.67
Including
171.20
172.70
1.50
1.35
1.40
218.45
219.95
1.50
0.72
0.50
GO-DD-21-097
112.50
114.00
1.50
1.78
11.70
174.00
175.50
1.50
1.41
0.10
186.00
208.50
22.50
0.43
0.64
Including
186.00
187.50
1.50
0.82
1.00
And
207.00
208.50
1.50
1.24
0.80
222.30
244.50
22.20
0.47
0.36
228.30
229.80
1.50
1.62
0.40
243.00
244.50
1.50
1.84
0.60
GO-DD-21-101
18.90
20.30
1.40
0.73
1.00
47.75
49.25
1.50
1.16
2.20
98.30
108.10
9.80
0.37
0.80
Including
98.30
99.80
1.50
0.97
0.70
154.40
155.90
1.50
0.91
0.40
GO-DD-21-106
100.60
110.20
9.60
0.78
0.91
Including
106.60
107.30
0.70
1.07
0.50
And
107.30
108.70
1.40
1.33
1.60
And
108.70
110.20
1.50
1.15
0.60
136.90
145.80
8.90
0.49
0.53
Including
141.40
142.90
1.50
0.90
0.50
GO-DD-21-110
45.00
46.05
1.05
0.83
5.30
67.50
68.10
0.60
1.00
1.70
100.25
131.50
31.25
1.45
2.05
Including
100.25
101.75
1.50
6.13
2.60
And
107.75
109.25
1.50
5.00
3.30
And
109.25
110.75
1.50
3.00
2.00
And
121.50
123.00
1.50
2.37
2.40
And
123.80
124.75
0.95
2.16
4.60
And
124.75
125.40
0.65
2.28
4.30
146.50
148.95
2.45
0.64
2.82
GO-DD-21-111
86.30
128.80
42.50
1.55
2.32
Including
86.30
87.80
1.50
4.29
2.70
And
87.80
89.30
1.50
4.44
3.00
And
89.30
90.80
1.50
2.58
2.90
And
90.80
92.30
1.50
6.30
7.30
And
93.80
95.30
1.50
3.21
5.00
And
96.80
98.30
1.50
4.05
4.50
143.15
153.00
9.85
0.50
3.17
GO-DD-21-123
52.35
57.95
5.60
1.76
2.21
Including
52.35
53.00
0.65
2.17
2.10
And
57.00
57.95
0.95
4.12
8.30
210.35
214.30
3.95
0.66
0.54
Including
213.35
214.30
0.95
1.50
1.00
244.10
246.00
1.90
1.88
2.00
GO-DD-21-131
5.40
7.60
2.20
1.84
1.70
59.30
63.80
4.50
2.35
1.93
126.80
141.10
14.30
0.49
0.88
Including
126.80
128.30
1.50
0.95
2.00
GO-DD-21-136
27.50
32.00
4.50
1.22
1.50
Including
29.00
30.50
1.50
2.31
1.40
75.50
92.00
16.50
0.76
2.79
Including
78.50
80.00
1.50
2.52
1.50
And
90.50
92.00
1.50
1.48
14.80
GO-DD-21-140
68.80
74.00
5.20
1.12
2.62
GO-DD-21-147
84.65
98.70
14.05
0.87
0.61
Including
91.50
93.00
1.50
1.43
0.50
And
93.00
93.60
0.60
3.03
1.90
And
93.60
95.90
2.30
1.62
0.70
GO-DD-21-161
117.80
125.30
7.50
1.15
0.29
Including
117.80
119.30
1.50
1.57
0.10
And
123.80
125.30
1.50
3.79
0.50
162.80
183.80
21.00
0.87
1.62
Including
164.30
165.80
1.50
3.00
2.20
And
165.80
167.30
1.50
2.09
1.20
And
176.30
177.80
1.50
2.44
5.10
198.80
200.30
1.50
1.15
1.60
GO-DD-21-174
Hole Abandoned
SP-DD-21-060A
3.70
25.75
22.05
0.62
5.00
Including
5.40
8.00
2.60
1.19
13.40
And
19.85
21.65
1.80
3.33
2.25
91.00
95.50
4.50
0.78
1.09
Including
91.00
92.50
1.50
1.96
1.76
177.70
183.00
5.30
3.58
2.71
Including
177.70
179.20
1.50
1.47
6.24
SP-DD-21-061
107.05
109.70
2.65
0.85
1.56
171.35
174.40
3.05
0.96
0.64
Including
172.15
172.90
0.75
1.97
1.52
257.85
259.35
1.50
0.88
0.35
SP-DD-21-065
24.80
26.30
1.50
1.39
10.05
55.55
70.35
14.80
1.37
1.84
Including
60.75
62.25
1.50
2.17
1.73
And
68.85
70.35
1.50
4.41
2.68
SP-DD-21-066
24.25
41.40
17.15
0.51
4.33
Including
25.75
27.25
1.50
1.93
4.02
And
39.00
40.00
1.00
1.24
2.78
48.50
53.65
5.15
0.46
1.24
SP-DD-21-067
28.45
40.50
12.05
0.49
2.67
Including
39.30
40.50
1.20
2.17
3.45
135.15
136.65
1.50
3.55
17.40
170.25
180.80
10.55
1.26
0.73
Including
177.15
178.65
1.50
1.61
0.90
And
178.65
179.95
1.30
6.18
1.35
And
179.95
180.80
0.85
1.78
0.80
SP-DD-21-069
16.65
21.10
4.45
0.77
1.39
Including
19.60
21.10
1.50
1.56
1.26
120.70
125.15
4.45
1.77
19.53
SP-DD-21-071
2.80
35.00
32.20
0.81
1.77
Including
4.00
4.80
0.80
5.31
2.42
And
4.80
6.20
1.40
1.77
1.45
And
18.50
19.85
1.35
2.42
2.62
And
19.85
21.35
1.50
1.79
2.78
And
33.10
34.30
1.20
1.22
1.48
And
34.30
35.00
0.70
5.09
2.07
56.00
57.50
1.50
1.24
0.84
104.25
105.75
1.50
1.70
0.95
152.05
153.20
1.15
0.80
0.77
SP-DD-21-073
0.00
27.25
27.25
0.82
3.11
Including
0.00
5.60
5.60
1.67
10.50
And
24.25
25.75
1.50
5.24
1.47
SP-DD-21-075
43.90
46.90
3.00
3.04
8.82
45.40
46.90
1.50
5.40
15.15
63.35
66.00
2.65
2.40
1.38
144.50
153.00
8.50
1.32
9.32
Including
147.00
148.00
1.00
1.49
19.25
And
149.65
150.45
0.80
1.46
11.45
And
150.45
151.90
1.45
4.81
13.55
187.60
191.80
4.20
0.79
5.72
Including
187.60
188.15
0.55
1.83
17.35
And
190.90
191.80
0.90
1.59
1.83
208.80
209.70
0.90
0.82
2.70
293.10
295.20
2.10
0.72
1.82
SP-DD-21-077
17.15
19.50
2.35
0.69
0.77
SP-DD-21-078
No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-081
1.30
27.95
26.65
0.93
6.76
Including
1.30
2.20
0.90
3.19
1.20
And
7.50
8.20
0.70
9.38
13.90
And
24.10
25.50
1.40
2.48
13.10
And
25.50
26.10
0.60
2.33
12.90
35.60
44.10
8.50
2.35
3.99
Including
36.85
38.35
1.50
5.24
1.40
And
43.10
44.10
1.00
3.44
3.00
48.40
49.60
1.20
2.24
1.60
62.00
77.00
15.00
0.71
2.10
Including
63.20
64.50
1.30
3.46
1.10
90.30
91.20
0.90
1.08
1.10
107.15
113.40
6.25
0.79
2.09
Including
107.15
108.65
1.50
2.41
2.90
SP-DD-21-082
22.15
30.95
8.80
2.49
8.32
Including
22.15
23.60
1.45
4.52
10.50
And
23.60
25.10
1.50
7.78
5.30
SP-DD-21-083
0.00
4.90
4.90
1.19
12.48
Including
3.00
4.90
1.90
2.18
21.60
12.60
19.35
6.75
2.01
1.66
Including
15.40
16.65
1.25
2.18
3.50
And
16.65
17.25
0.60
10.10
3.00
And
18.35
19.35
1.00
2.79
0.70
40.25
45.45
5.20
0.71
0.91
Including
40.25
41.35
1.10
1.02
1.20
113.80
119.55
5.75
0.85
2.73
Including
113.80
115.30
1.50
1.30
5.20
SP-DD-21-087
0.00
13.85
13.85
0.97
3.98
Including
0.00
1.50
1.50
1.28
7.90
And
12.35
13.85
1.50
4.88
9.30
18.20
59.00
40.80
1.00
14.32
Including
24.70
26.55
1.85
2.04
8.50
And
26.55
27.50
0.95
1.98
89.10
And
36.25
37.25
1.00
5.61
6.40
And
55.00
56.00
1.00
3.61
3.20
And
57.50
59.00
1.50
2.22
1.80
130.25
143.30
13.05
0.77
7.22
Including
130.25
131.00
0.75
1.73
2.70
And
133.40
134.65
1.25
2.40
2.40
And
141.50
142.40
0.90
4.57
1.80
SP-DD-21-088
50.40
67.95
17.55
0.94
7.37
Including
50.40
51.15
0.75
2.96
1.73
And
58.45
59.45
1.00
4.27
105.00
86.60
91.10
4.50
1.77
8.40
Including
88.50
89.60
1.10
2.65
2.22
And
89.60
91.10
1.50
2.43
21.50
SP-DD-21-089
10.50
70.95
60.45
1.06
3.88
98.70
100.20
1.50
0.91
6.10
SP-DD-21-092
69.30
72.30
3.00
2.05
0.95
124.70
127.20
2.50
0.65
0.47
SP-DD-21-093
89.10
90.00
0.90
1.59
6.34
99.00
108.00
9.00
0.69
1.92
Including
99.00
100.50
1.50
2.00
2.05
112.80
123.00
10.20
1.39
1.79
Including
117.10
118.50
1.40
3.76
1.75
And
121.50
123.00
1.50
2.69
1.52
139.20
140.70
1.50
0.84
0.50
154.75
159.50
4.75
2.49
51.49
Including
155.70
157.00
1.30
7.26
145.00
SP-DD-21-096
44.75
49.25
4.50
1.39
2.08
62.15
66.10
3.95
1.83
1.75
84.25
97.75
13.50
0.96
1.08
Including
90.25
91.75
1.50
2.27
1.90
And
94.75
96.25
1.50
2.84
1.53
114.05
137.00
22.95
1.07
2.31
Including
121.35
122.00
0.65
4.40
10.15
And
122.00
123.50
1.50
2.20
1.29
And
125.00
126.50
1.50
2.28
1.90
SP-DD-21-098
0.00
7.60
7.60
0.80
3.24
Including
0.00
2.00
2.00
1.19
4.22
And
5.40
7.60
2.20
1.29
2.28
17.50
34.50
17.00
0.54
2.76
Including
18.40
19.80
1.40
1.35
2.08
46.20
71.65
25.45
1.60
1.92
81.10
105.50
24.40
0.51
3.07
Including
86.00
87.50
1.50
1.73
2.51
And
87.50
89.00
1.50
1.46
1.71
And
98.00
99.50
1.50
1.42
1.71
112.65
121.90
9.25
0.50
2.02
Including
120.65
121.90
1.25
1.24
1.43
SP-DD-21-099
87.85
98.35
10.50
2.39
3.36
Including
89.35
90.65
1.30
10.20
5.91
And
90.65
92.15
1.50
4.26
3.39
108.85
126.60
17.75
0.80
1.50
SP-DD-21-102
7.10
86.00
78.90
2.19
4.12
Including
16.30
19.50
3.20
21.30
11.75
And
35.00
36.50
1.50
2.86
37.90
And
44.00
45.50
1.50
2.04
1.10
And
45.50
47.00
1.50
2.09
1.15
And
48.50
50.00
1.50
2.97
2.45
And
56.00
57.50
1.50
3.48
3.11
And
62.00
63.50
1.50
2.41
2.85
And
66.30
67.60
1.30
3.40
2.45
And
69.10
70.60
1.50
6.12
2.76
And
70.60
72.10
1.50
7.34
6.06
And
72.10
73.60
1.50
4.37
4.17
110.90
116.25
5.35
0.56
5.65
134.25
135.75
1.50
0.74
0.97
SP-DD-21-103
31.10
47.70
16.60
0.76
2.58
Including
32.70
34.20
1.50
2.70
2.25
And
35.70
37.20
1.50
1.30
6.94
And
44.70
46.20
1.50
1.72
2.74
SP-DD-21-104
0.00
6.20
6.20
1.26
2.76
22.70
25.15
2.45
3.45
2.09
Including
24.60
25.15
0.55
7.00
3.52
39.80
42.15
2.35
8.28
1.92
SP-DD-21-107
27.00
43.00
16.00
0.64
5.88
Including
27.00
28.50
1.50
1.14
2.80
And
31.25
33.00
1.75
1.04
0.81
And
34.50
36.00
1.50
1.36
1.75
SP-DD-21-108
16.70
18.80
2.10
0.80
2.40
Including
16.70
17.30
0.60
1.79
2.80
30.20
48.50
18.30
1.41
1.09
Including
30.20
31.70
1.50
4.73
1.89
And
31.70
33.20
1.50
2.16
0.95
And
40.60
41.40
0.80
2.14
1.45
And
42.50
43.20
0.70
6.88
1.87
And
43.20
44.70
1.50
3.14
0.68
And
47.90
48.50
0.60
2.63
1.74
66.60
72.40
5.80
1.74
5.19
SP-DD-21-112
1.65
4.60
2.95
1.14
1.22
12.10
19.60
7.50
1.82
2.18
Including
15.10
16.60
1.50
2.34
1.07
And
16.60
18.10
1.50
3.40
1.12
36.10
37.60
1.50
1.63
1.53
43.60
45.10
1.50
0.73
0.80
SP-DD-21-114
29.80
49.50
19.70
0.55
1.74
Including
35.90
37.50
1.60
3.53
3.37
63.20
75.20
12.00
0.50
0.72
Including
63.20
64.70
1.50
1.59
1.68
And
73.70
75.20
1.50
2.07
0.83
SP-DD-21-115
15.50
20.00
4.50
1.60
2.99
27.50
29.00
1.50
2.17
1.27
92.20
93.70
1.50
1.01
1.76
SP-DD-21-117
No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-118
6.00
9.00
3.00
0.44
1.12
10.50
12.00
1.50
0.56
0.78
SP-DD-21-119
43.10
46.10
3.00
0.65
2.46
63.90
64.95
1.05
0.73
5.91
SP-DD-21-120
3.85
6.00
2.15
0.56
2.88
70.45
71.95
1.50
0.55
0.80
142.50
154.50
12.00
0.84
1.34
Including
144.00
145.50
1.50
3.13
1.20
And
147.00
148.50
1.50
1.06
2.00
SP-DD-21-121
17.00
29.80
12.80
0.66
3.92
Including
22.70
24.00
1.30
2.42
10.20
And
27.00
28.50
1.50
1.26
4.01
56.50
58.10
1.60
1.36
2.02
106.60
108.05
1.45
0.87
0.84
SP-DD-21-124
55.50
57.20
1.70
8.56
4.42
Including
56.50
57.20
0.70
16.60
5.34
74.35
77.65
3.30
2.38
4.09
SP-DD-21-125
28.45
37.00
8.55
1.24
1.35
Including
30.10
31.85
1.75
1.52
0.85
And
31.85
33.35
1.50
3.25
1.96
43.00
49.10
6.10
0.57
1.42
Including
43.00
44.50
1.50
1.36
1.07
SP-DD-21-126
121.35
122.70
1.35
1.93
0.73
SP-DD-21-128
99.00
100.50
1.50
0.88
1.50
169.50
182.15
12.65
0.96
2.51
Including
169.50
170.45
0.95
2.39
2.00
And
172.40
173.35
0.95
2.34
1.90
And
180.65
182.15
1.50
2.01
9.60
SP-DD-21-129
30.50
34.40
3.90
2.66
22.70
Including
30.50
32.90
2.40
4.10
5.32
58.60
60.10
1.50
0.81
1.74
72.10
73.60
1.50
0.82
0.74
SP-DD-21-130
19.50
31.50
12.00
1.03
2.47
Including
24.00
25.50
1.50
2.51
8.03
And
30.00
31.50
1.50
4.15
5.59
39.00
47.00
8.00
0.88
7.14
Including
42.20
43.70
1.50
2.27
31.00
And
46.10
47.00
0.90
1.87
0.84
83.10
87.60
4.50
0.44
0.27
SP-DD-21-133
7.20
9.00
1.80
0.73
0.84
22.50
24.00
1.50
0.93
3.95
46.90
48.40
1.50
0.70
0.95
SP-DD-21-134
30.25
50.50
20.25
1.19
2.14
Including
40.00
41.50
1.50
2.48
1.46
And
41.50
43.00
1.50
2.96
1.49
And
44.50
46.00
1.50
2.42
1.68
68.80
75.30
6.50
1.09
1.59
Including
73.80
75.30
1.50
3.51
3.90
SP-DD-21-135
13.50
31.40
17.90
1.75
3.33
Including
21.00
22.50
1.50
2.59
3.77
And
24.00
27.00
3.00
4.50
3.20
And
29.90
31.40
1.50
3.83
9.97
41.50
47.50
6.00
1.99
2.58
SP-DD-21-137
0.00
3.00
3.00
1.50
2.94
SP-DD-21-138
9.00
25.95
16.95
1.22
1.88
Including
9.00
11.20
2.20
1.80
1.09
And
11.20
12.70
1.50
1.29
0.97
And
15.80
17.30
1.50
6.42
1.87
49.00
55.00
6.00
0.74
1.54
Including
50.50
52.00
1.50
1.94
1.33
SP-DD-21-139
22.50
24.00
1.50
1.62
2.30
SP-DD-21-141
3.00
6.55
3.55
1.30
5.70
33.00
36.85
3.85
1.72
5.95
Including
33.00
34.50
1.50
2.73
9.99
SP-DD-21-143
0.00
3.00
3.00
0.84
1.66
37.75
39.25
1.50
0.01
1.02
SP-DD-21-144
15.00
19.50
4.50
0.95
2.47
Including
15.00
17.90
2.90
1.21
0.97
SP-DD-21-145
No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-146
48.00
52.50
4.50
0.62
7.80
72.00
85.80
13.80
1.31
1.26
Including
72.00
72.90
0.90
6.07
1.60
And
73.75
74.85
1.10
4.94
0.20
And
78.00
79.50
1.50
3.53
5.90
And
85.15
85.80
0.65
1.29
2.60
108.05
126.00
17.95
0.44
3.00
Including
117.00
118.50
1.50
1.77
1.30
143.00
160.50
17.50
0.63
3.05
Including
147.00
148.50
1.50
1.35
2.00
And
148.50
150.00
1.50
2.41
8.90
SP-DD-21-148
12.00
27.95
15.95
1.46
2.65
Including
15.00
16.05
1.05
1.37
1.57
And
21.00
22.50
1.50
1.87
13.95
And
22.50
24.00
1.50
5.55
2.46
And
24.00
25.50
1.50
2.03
1.09
SP-DD-21-149
37.95
39.00
1.05
0.85
1.56
SP-DD-21-150
3.00
6.00
3.00
0.56
0.79
SP-DD-21-151
10.50
12.00
1.50
0.52
0.07
SP-DD-21-152
No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-153
28.10
30.00
1.90
7.04
121.00
SP-DD-21-154
7.10
15.30
8.20
0.48
1.10
Including
12.70
13.80
1.10
1.14
1.91
SP-DD-21-155
1.85
5.00
3.15
0.41
2.13
SP-DD-21-156
No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-157
12.00
18.00
6.00
0.68
2.19
Including
12.00
13.50
1.50
1.48
3.25
And
16.50
18.00
1.50
1.14
5.03
24.50
30.00
5.50
1.29
1.38
Including
25.55
27.00
1.45
2.29
3.30
SP-DD-21-158
0.00
7.25
7.25
0.58
1.49
Including
5.90
7.25
1.35
1.26
1.35
17.30
18.75
1.45
1.00
0.81
SP-DD-21-159
0.00
1.50
1.50
2.29
2.60
SP-DD-21-160
54.80
56.30
1.50
0.52
0.44
57.45
58.60
1.15
0.45
0.25
SP-DD-21-162
12.00
25.50
13.50
0.97
2.13
Including
18.00
19.50
1.50
2.11
1.56
And
19.50
21.00
1.50
1.55
2.86
And
21.00
22.50
1.50
2.24
3.75
And
22.50
24.00
1.50
1.31
3.19
40.50
45.00
4.50
2.08
8.30
Including
42.00
43.50
1.50
2.31
3.20
And
43.50
45.00
1.50
3.57
15.80
SP-DD-21-163
6.00
9.00
3.00
1.44
1.59
13.00
15.00
2.00
0.78
5.80
24.00
26.65
2.65
0.86
0.97
SP-DD-21-164
88.50
91.50
3.00
0.69
2.25
SP-DD-21-166
4.50
7.50
3.00
1.19
2.07
14.95
16.45
1.50
1.37
8.25
19.80
22.80
3.00
0.73
1.06
SP-DD-21-167
No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-168
4.80
6.00
1.20
0.40
2.71
9.65
10.75
1.10
0.70
1.81
20.90
22.40
1.50
0.64
1.78
SP-DD-21-169
No Significant Assay
SP-DD-21-170
12.00
15.60
3.60
0.56
0.94
Including
12.00
12.80
0.80
1.12
1.70
SP-DD-21-171
No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-172
No Significant Assays
SP-DD-21-173
0.00
18.60
18.60
1.18
3.85
Including
4.40
6.45
2.05
1.22
1.67
And
6.45
7.70
1.25
1.72
3.36
And
15.60
16.80
1.20
5.56
3.10
And
16.80
17.70
0.90
6.43
4.12
Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations
HOLE ID
EASTING
NORTHING
ELEVATION
DIP
AZ
DEPTH
GO-DD-21-015
630777
3166954
525
75
340
600
GO-DD-21-022
630770
3166997
505
75
340
226
GO-DD-21-027
630833
3166957
498
70
340
155
GO-DD-21-033
630639
3166907
512
75
340
255
GO-DD-21-036
630448
3166987
504
70
340
142
GO-DD-21-036A
630445
3166987
504
70
160
22
GO-DD-21-042
630596
3167008
499
70
340
150
GO-DD-21-044
630679
3167075
500
85
340
157
GO-DD-21-049
630639
3167039
507
85
340
171
GO-DD-21-053
630594
3166898
526
60
180
174
GO-DD-21-057
630494
3166883
567
60
340
361
GO-DD-21-063
630562
3166884
543
80
340
368
GO-DD-21-068
630789
3166809
558
60
340
304
GO-DD-21-074
630735
3166877
552
70
340
213
GO-DD-21-079
630637
3166733
547
90
0
33
GO-DD-21-079A
630635
3166731
544
90
0
49
GO-DD-21-080
630638
3166977
522
75
340
201
GO-DD-21-084
630720
3166957
509
65
340
189
GO-DD-21-086
630740
3166660
599
85
340
375
GO-DD-21-090
630804
3167014
503
90
0
119
GO-DD-21-094
630794
3166938
522
90
0
250
GO-DD-21-097
630746
3166692
597
90
0
246
GO-DD-21-101
630799
3166959
515
90
0
180
GO-DD-21-106
630792
3166993
507
90
0
176
GO-DD-21-110
630741
3166761
585
90
0
171
GO-DD-21-111
630892
3166862
527
90
0
214
GO-DD-21-123
630670
3166750
544
90
0
328
GO-DD-21-131
630641
3166752
546
90
0
141
GO-DD-21-136
630628
3166720
551
90
0
92
GO-DD-21-140
630646
3166702
554
90
0
75
GO-DD-21-147
630631
3166691
559
90
0
99
GO-DD-21-161
630941
3166858
542
90
0
261
GO-DD-21-174
630987
3166872
542
90
0
50
SP-DD-21-060A
631740
3167702
627
60
340
255
SP-DD-21-061
631472
3167833
622
55
340
266
SP-DD-21-065
631644
3167591
567
90
0
97
SP-DD-21-066
631822
3167877
659
60
180
225
SP-DD-21-067
631648
3167584
567
60
340
197
SP-DD-21-069
631655
3167681
569
60
340
207
SP-DD-21-071
631789
3167925
696
90
0
214
SP-DD-21-073
631615
3167728
561
60
340
135
SP-DD-21-075
631722
3167985
682
90
0
308
SP-DD-21-077
631552
3167752
567
60
310
150
SP-DD-21-078
631463
3167692
567
60
290
194
SP-DD-21-081
631876
3167957
682
90
0
143
SP-DD-21-082
631777
3168027
637
90
0
153
SP-DD-21-083
631809
3168018
635
90
0
179
SP-DD-21-087
631779
3167879
682
90
0
159
SP-DD-21-088
631705
3167921
726
90
0
118
SP-DD-21-089
631819
3167875
659
90
0
128
SP-DD-21-092
631743
3167923
713
90
0
171
SP-DD-21-093
632017
3167877
674
90
0
180
SP-DD-21-096
631688
3167941
725
90
0
167
SP-DD-21-098
631836
3167920
679
90
0
174
SP-DD-21-099
631668
3167936
724
90
0
127
SP-DD-21-102
631797
3167888
680
90
0
146
SP-DD-21-103
631604
3167935
716
90
0
56
SP-DD-21-104
631804
3167960
671
90
0
141
SP-DD-21-107
631693
3167999
684
90
0
179
SP-DD-21-108
631844
3167966
670
90
0
146
SP-DD-21-112
631765
3168013
649
90
0
125
SP-DD-21-114
631718
3167990
682
80
330
147
SP-DD-21-115
631848
3168011
645
90
0
100
SP-DD-21-117
631737
3168127
625
90
0
71
SP-DD-21-118
631712
3168153
608
90
0
50
SP-DD-21-119
631595
3167949
705
90
0
66
SP-DD-21-120
632052
3167926
715
70
220
156
SP-DD-21-121
631907
3168046
645
90
0
112
SP-DD-21-124
631621
3167965
699
90
0
132
SP-DD-21-125
631919
3168030
646
90
0
91
SP-DD-21-126
631983
3168029
646
90
0
152
SP-DD-21-128
632053
3167927
715
90
0
186
SP-DD-21-129
632007
3168044
646
90
0
102
SP-DD-21-130
631644
3167968
695
90
0
120
SP-DD-21-133
631657
3168039
648
90
0
84
SP-DD-21-134
631665
3167976
691
90
0
84
SP-DD-21-135
631699
3168032
665
90
0
54
SP-DD-21-137
631860
3168047
631
90
0
94
SP-DD-21-138
631683
3168021
667
90
0
84
SP-DD-21-139
632052
3167930
715
90
0
70
SP-DD-21-141
631720
3168074
642
90
0
96
SP-DD-21-143
631596
3167973
689
90
0
78
SP-DD-21-144
631610
3167978
688
90
0
30
SP-DD-21-145
631680
3168057
645
90
0
33
SP-DD-21-146
632051
3167928
715
70
330
162
SP-DD-21-148
631632
3167979
687
90
0
30
SP-DD-21-149
631943
3168097
604
90
0
39
SP-DD-21-150
631693
3168135
609
90
0
72
SP-DD-21-151
631862
3168093
616
90
0
41
SP-DD-21-152
631738
3168166
608
90
0
33
SP-DD-21-153
631848
3168076
616
90
0
30
SP-DD-21-154
631764
3168122
608
90
0
30
SP-DD-21-155
631769
3168102
609
90
0
30
SP-DD-21-156
631785
3168082
610
90
0
30
SP-DD-21-157
631826
3168057
617
90
0
30
SP-DD-21-158
631792
3168058
620
90
0
32
SP-DD-21-159
631752
3168082
622
90
0
30
SP-DD-21-160
631571
3167939
711
90
0
59
SP-DD-21-162
631591
3167900
690
90
0
45
SP-DD-21-163
631702
3168107
627
90
0
36
SP-DD-21-164
632054
3167928
715
90
0
93
SP-DD-21-166
631688
3168092
629
90
0
33
SP-DD-21-167
632109
3167804
622
90
0
50
SP-DD-21-168
631665
3168073
631
90
0
30
SP-DD-21-169
631637
3168070
633
90
0
24
SP-DD-21-170
631604
3168052
641
90
0
30
SP-DD-21-171
632070
3167812
631
90
0
47
SP-DD-21-172
632057
3167817
632
90
0
56
SP-DD-21-173
631814
3167929
690
90
0
30