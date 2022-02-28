U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Osisko Development Intersects 2.19 g/t Gold over 78.9 Meters at Sapuchi and 1.55 g/t Gold over 42.5 Meters at Golfo De Oro; Provides Update on the Non-Brokered Private Placement

Osisko Development Corp
·42 min read
In this article:
  • RNGTF
Osisko Development Corp
Osisko Development Corp

Figure 1: San Antonio Mineral Zones overview map

Figure 2: Golfo de Oro plan map with select drilling highlights

Figure 3: Golfo de Oro section select drilling highlights

Figure 4: Sapuchi plan map with select drilling highlights

Figure 5: Sapuchi section select drilling highlights

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce the final drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its San Antonio Project in Sonora State, Mexico.

The Company is also pleased to report, further to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Non-Brokered Placement") of up to US$110 million of subscription receipts of the Corporation ("Subscription Receipts"), that the Corporation expects to close a first tranche of the Non-Brokered Placement on March 4, 2022 for gross proceeds of approximately US$67.3 million of Subscription Receipts.

The Corporation has also received subscription proceeds or expressions of interest for the remaining Subscription Receipts allotted under the up to US$110 million Non-Brokered Placement, which Osisko Development expects to close, as a second tranche closing, in late March 2022. The Non-Brokered Placement is being completed on a "non-brokered" basis and no commission or finder's fee will be paid by Osisko Development in connection therewith.

San Antonio Drill Results Summary

  • A total of 27,900 meters were drilled in 177 holes in 2021. The objective of the drill program was to conduct exploration and resource drilling at a spacing of 25 meters and historic drilling validation for the three main target areas (Figure 1).

  • This news releases encompasses all 6,550 meters in 33 holes from the Golfo de Oro Target: GO-DD-21-015 to GO-DD-21-174 inclusive (Figure 2) and the remaining assays from 8,050 meters in 76 holes at Sapuchi: SP-DD-21-060A to SP-DD-21-173 inclusive (Figure 4).

  • Assay highlights from Golfo de Oro include 1.55 g/t Au and 2.32 g/t Ag over 42.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-111 and 2.47 g/t Au and 18.67 g/t Ag over 21.20 meters in hole GO-DD-21-057 including a sample of 18.00 g/t Au and 43.90 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters within the prospective hydrothermal breccia (Figure 2).

  • Assay highlights from Sapuchi include 2.19 g/t Au and 4.12 g/t Ag over 78.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-102 including a high-grade sample of 21.30 g/t Au and 11.75 g/t Ag over 3.20 meters (Figure 4).

  • A total of 18 intervals below assayed greater than 1.00 g/t Au over at least 10.0 meters.

  • Gold mineralization is hosted within altered hydrothermal breccia and sediments, as stockwork quartz veins and veinlets and adjacent to intrusions and fault structures.

  • Detailed drilling results are presented in Table 1, drillhole locations are presented in Table 2, and drillhole cross sections are presented in Figures 3 and 5.

Assay Highlights

  • 0.81 g/t Au and 0.79 g/t Ag over 19.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-033

  • 9.59 g/t Au and 7.78 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-049

  • 2.47 g/t Au and 18.67 g/t Ag over 21.20 meters in hole GO-DD-21-057 including

  • 18.00 g/t Au and 43.90 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters

  • 0.86 g/t Au and 0.62 g/t Ag over 35.65 meters in hole GO-DD-21-094

  • 1.45 g/t Au and 2.05 g/t Ag over 31.25 meters in hole GO-DD-21-110

  • 1.55 g/t Au and 2.32 g/t Ag over 42.50 meters in hole GO-DD-21-111

  • 0.87 g/t Au and 1.62 g/t Ag over 21.00 meters in hole GO-DD-21-161

  • 3.58 g/t Au and 2.71 g/t Ag over 5.30 meters in hole SP-DD-21-060A

  • 1.37 g/t Au and 1.84 g/t Ag over 14.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-065

  • 0.93 g/t Au and 6.76 g/t Ag over 26.65 meters in hole SP-DD-21-081

  • 2.35 g/t Au and 3.99 g/t Ag over 8.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-081

  • 2.49 g/t Au and 8.32 g/t Ag over 8.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-082

  • 1.00 g/t Au and 14.32 g/t Ag over 40.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-087

  • 0.94 g/t Au and 7.37 g/t Ag over 17.55 meters in hole SP-DD-21-088

  • 1.06 g/t Au and 3.88 g/t Ag over 60.45 meters in hole SP-DD-21-089

  • 1.39 g/t Au and 1.79 g/t Ag over 10.20 meters in hole SP-DD-21-093

  • 0.96 g/t Au and 1.08 g/t Ag over 13.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-096

  • 1.07 g/t Au and 2.31 g/t Ag over 22.95 meters in hole SP-DD-21-096

  • 1.60 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag over 25.45 meters in hole SP-DD-21-098

  • 2.39 g/t Au and 3.36 g/t Ag over 10.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-099 including

  • 10.20 g/t Au and 5.91 g/t Ag over 1.30 meters

  • 2.19 g/t Au and 4.12 g/t Ag over 78.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-102 including

  • 21.30 g/t Au and 11.75 g/t Ag over 3.20 meters

  • 8.28 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag over 2.35 meters in hole SP-DD-21-104

  • 1.41 g/t Au and 1.09 g/t Ag over 18.30 meters in hole SP-DD-21-108

  • 1.82 g/t Au and 2.18 g/t Ag over 7.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-112

  • 8.56 g/t Au and 4.42 g/t Ag over 1.70 meters in hole SP-DD-21-124 including

  • 16.60 g/t Au and 5.34 g/t Ag over 0.70 meter

  • 0.96 g/t Au and 2.51 g/t Ag over 12.65 meters in hole SP-DD-21-128

  • 1.03 g/t Au and 2.47 g/t Ag over 12.00 meters in hole SP-DD-21-130

  • 1.19 g/t Au and 2.14 g/t Ag over 20.25 meters in hole SP-DD-21-134

  • 1.75 g/t Au and 3.33 g/t Ag over 17.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-135

  • 1.22 g/t Au and 1.88 g/t Ag over 16.95 meters in hole SP-DD-21-138

  • 1.31 g/t Au and 1.26 g/t Ag over 13.80 meters in hole SP-DD-21-146

  • 1.46 g/t Au and 2.65 g/t Ag over 15.95 meters in hole SP-DD-21-148

  • 7.04 g/t Au and 121.00 g/t Ag over 1.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-153

  • 1.18 g/t Au and 3.85 g/t Ag over 18.60 meters in hole SP-DD-21-173

Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development commented, "The 2021 diamond drill campaign at our San Antonio Project was successful in defining and expanding the known zones as shown by these recent results. The Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro, and California Zones trend for approximately three kilometers and there are at least a dozen other targets at surface that remain unexplored or underexplored along a ten kilometer strike. These results will be incorporated into the mineral resource estimate and used to further determine our next steps for expansion on the project."

The San Antonio Project gold mineralization is characterized by hydrothermal breccia that forms an approximately 3,000 m long east-northeast trending mineralization corridor with the Luz del Cobre copper deposit at the east. The gold mineralization is associated with intense chlorite and carbonate alteration and is intrusion related with host sedimentary rocks. The breccia has been defined to a vertical depth of 500 meters and at an average depth of 250 meters. Drilling has occurred within the three major zones at Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro and California, over a combined strike length of 1 kilometer of the 3 kilometer breccia trend.

True widths are estimated to be 80% to 100% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: San Antonio Mineral Zones overview map is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86320f50-7bff-4628-9090-49ed8916b02b

Figure 2: Golfo de Oro plan map with select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86a23db-97d0-4018-a3ec-2f1a53474e49

Figure 3: Golfo de Oro section select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26ce51cd-0d27-4b29-a62d-98be6dd40518

Figure 4: Sapuchi plan map with select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae5e5836-7f08-4701-92d4-26d64a4cfdbe

Figure 5: Sapuchi section select drilling highlights is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43cf7bc3-3230-4e5f-94bc-caa9df40f483

Qualified Persons

Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development, and a "qualified person" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has prepared, validated, and approved the scientific and technical content in this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility at the project site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry and Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Hermosillo and then sent to their analytical facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The facilities are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 200 grams is pulverized. Analytical packages for ALS and BV are AA24 and FA450 respectively. Multi Element geochemistry is also analyzed with ME MS61 at ALS and MA 200 at BV.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020 and the Company's 14,789,373 outstanding share purchase warrants were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV.WT" on October 25, 2021.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:

Jean Francois Lemonde
VP Investor Relations
jflemonde@osiskodev.com
Tel: 514-299-4926

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, that exploration work will continue to show significant anomalous results in the oxide, transition and sulphide horizons and indicate continuity near surface and along strike and, open to the west along trend, that the gold mineralization continues to be associated with intense sericite and chlorite alteration and be intrusion related with host sedimentary rocks, that the breccia continues to be defined to a vertical depth of 500 meters and at an average depth of 250 meters, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and stream interests in the San Antonio gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to exploration, development and mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Table 1: San Antonio Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites from Golfo de Oro and Sapuchi Zones

HOLE ID

FROM (M)

TO (M)

LENGTH (M)

AU (G/T)

AG (G/T)

GO-DD-21-015

68.75

75.55

6.80

0.53

2.15

Including

69.55

70.30

0.75

1.81

7.06

82.60

92.05

9.45

0.58

0.69

Including

88.30

89.80

1.50

1.54

0.46

And

89.80

91.25

1.45

1.11

0.54

GO-DD-21-022

75.80

85.35

9.55

0.55

0.70

Including

77.20

78.70

1.50

1.49

0.77

209.15

210.25

1.10

1.09

0.53

GO-DD-21-027

8.00

9.20

1.20

1.67

2.62

144.50

148.80

4.30

1.88

0.90

GO-DD-21-033

103.00

113.50

10.50

0.59

0.84

Including

109.00

110.50

1.50

1.62

2.01

154.90

156.40

1.50

1.97

0.97

166.90

186.40

19.50

0.81

0.79

200.50

203.20

2.70

0.65

0.34

218.70

220.20

1.50

0.75

0.42

227.20

231.70

4.50

2.21

0.57

Including

228.70

230.20

1.50

3.08

0.64

GO-DD-21-036

18.80

29.90

11.10

0.47

6.64

24.30

25.35

1.05

1.12

0.79

121.10

122.60

1.50

0.97

26.10

GO-DD-21-036A

Hole Abandoned

GO-DD-21-042

3.00

4.10

1.10

1.87

0.63

72.50

74.80

2.30

1.88

105.80

Including

72.50

74.00

1.50

2.62

155.00

103.90

104.80

0.90

1.61

0.94

GO-DD-21-044

No Significant Assays

GO-DD-21-049

49.10

58.10

9.00

0.56

0.99

Including

55.10

56.60

1.50

2.03

1.00

143.60

145.10

1.50

9.59

7.78

GO-DD-21-053

44.80

45.35

0.55

1.03

6.05

68.10

69.60

1.50

1.37

1.76

162.30

163.35

1.05

0.89

0.05

GO-DD-21-057

161.50

176.65

15.15

0.43

0.68

182.65

184.15

1.50

0.94

0.68

304.35

305.85

1.50

0.99

3.10

313.60

334.80

21.20

2.47

18.67

Including

313.60

314.85

1.25

5.61

7.91

And

324.30

325.80

1.50

1.28

19.25

And

331.80

333.30

1.50

7.56

27.70

And

333.30

334.80

1.50

18.00

43.90

GO-DD-21-063

73.15

74.45

1.30

2.12

15.60

98.80

100.05

1.25

0.86

0.75

GO-DD-21-068

31.80

40.20

8.40

0.56

0.39

Including

38.75

39.60

0.85

4.16

0.67

50.10

51.60

1.50

2.11

2.90

171.75

182.25

10.50

0.76

0.75

Including

180.75

182.25

1.50

4.18

1.34

198.80

209.20

10.40

0.34

0.58

GO-DD-21-074

35.80

38.20

2.40

1.43

0.57

98.70

100.00

1.30

1.08

0.29

172.25

173.30

1.05

1.31

0.45

195.00

201.20

6.20

0.74

0.86

Including

198.20

199.70

1.50

2.13

0.43

GO-DD-21-079

Hole abandoned

GO-DD-21-079A

2.30

7.20

4.90

1.55

1.20

21.55

23.10

1.55

1.04

0.90

GO-DD-21-080

6.90

8.40

1.50

1.81

1.40

79.50

86.85

7.35

0.56

0.99

Including

82.50

84.00

1.50

1.32

2.70

174.00

177.00

3.00

0.53

0.49

185.10

189.00

3.90

0.65

1.12

Including

185.10

186.00

0.90

1.08

1.00

And

186.00

187.50

1.50

0.93

1.30

GO-DD-21-084

41.00

44.00

3.00

0.62

0.13

65.00

96.50

31.50

0.43

0.82

Including

69.50

71.00

1.50

1.01

0.50

And

93.50

94.25

0.75

1.24

1.20

And

94.25

95.00

0.75

1.47

0.70

150.50

159.50

9.00

0.80

0.55

Including

150.50

152.00

1.50

2.40

0.70

168.50

173.50

5.00

0.64

1.84

GO-DD-21-086

115.50

120.70

5.20

0.70

4.98

Including

115.50

117.00

1.50

1.36

0.20

GO-DD-21-090

67.50

72.00

4.50

0.87

1.77

Including

67.50

69.00

1.50

1.49

0.80

GO-DD-21-094

98.85

134.50

35.65

0.86

0.62

Including

109.00

110.50

1.50

1.80

1.40

And

110.50

112.00

1.50

1.41

0.90

And

112.00

113.50

1.50

1.42

0.50

And

118.00

119.50

1.50

2.71

1.20

And

119.50

120.25

0.75

2.43

0.50

And

121.00

122.50

1.50

1.57

0.60

And

127.00

128.50

1.50

1.24

0.40

171.20

175.70

4.50

0.89

0.67

Including

171.20

172.70

1.50

1.35

1.40

218.45

219.95

1.50

0.72

0.50

GO-DD-21-097

112.50

114.00

1.50

1.78

11.70

174.00

175.50

1.50

1.41

0.10

186.00

208.50

22.50

0.43

0.64

Including

186.00

187.50

1.50

0.82

1.00

And

207.00

208.50

1.50

1.24

0.80

222.30

244.50

22.20

0.47

0.36

228.30

229.80

1.50

1.62

0.40

243.00

244.50

1.50

1.84

0.60

GO-DD-21-101

18.90

20.30

1.40

0.73

1.00

47.75

49.25

1.50

1.16

2.20

98.30

108.10

9.80

0.37

0.80

Including

98.30

99.80

1.50

0.97

0.70

154.40

155.90

1.50

0.91

0.40

GO-DD-21-106

100.60

110.20

9.60

0.78

0.91

Including

106.60

107.30

0.70

1.07

0.50

And

107.30

108.70

1.40

1.33

1.60

And

108.70

110.20

1.50

1.15

0.60

136.90

145.80

8.90

0.49

0.53

Including

141.40

142.90

1.50

0.90

0.50

GO-DD-21-110

45.00

46.05

1.05

0.83

5.30

67.50

68.10

0.60

1.00

1.70

100.25

131.50

31.25

1.45

2.05

Including

100.25

101.75

1.50

6.13

2.60

And

107.75

109.25

1.50

5.00

3.30

And

109.25

110.75

1.50

3.00

2.00

And

121.50

123.00

1.50

2.37

2.40

And

123.80

124.75

0.95

2.16

4.60

And

124.75

125.40

0.65

2.28

4.30

146.50

148.95

2.45

0.64

2.82

GO-DD-21-111

86.30

128.80

42.50

1.55

2.32

Including

86.30

87.80

1.50

4.29

2.70

And

87.80

89.30

1.50

4.44

3.00

And

89.30

90.80

1.50

2.58

2.90

And

90.80

92.30

1.50

6.30

7.30

And

93.80

95.30

1.50

3.21

5.00

And

96.80

98.30

1.50

4.05

4.50

143.15

153.00

9.85

0.50

3.17

GO-DD-21-123

52.35

57.95

5.60

1.76

2.21

Including

52.35

53.00

0.65

2.17

2.10

And

57.00

57.95

0.95

4.12

8.30

210.35

214.30

3.95

0.66

0.54

Including

213.35

214.30

0.95

1.50

1.00

244.10

246.00

1.90

1.88

2.00

GO-DD-21-131

5.40

7.60

2.20

1.84

1.70

59.30

63.80

4.50

2.35

1.93

126.80

141.10

14.30

0.49

0.88

Including

126.80

128.30

1.50

0.95

2.00

GO-DD-21-136

27.50

32.00

4.50

1.22

1.50

Including

29.00

30.50

1.50

2.31

1.40

75.50

92.00

16.50

0.76

2.79

Including

78.50

80.00

1.50

2.52

1.50

And

90.50

92.00

1.50

1.48

14.80

GO-DD-21-140

68.80

74.00

5.20

1.12

2.62

GO-DD-21-147

84.65

98.70

14.05

0.87

0.61

Including

91.50

93.00

1.50

1.43

0.50

And

93.00

93.60

0.60

3.03

1.90

And

93.60

95.90

2.30

1.62

0.70

GO-DD-21-161

117.80

125.30

7.50

1.15

0.29

Including

117.80

119.30

1.50

1.57

0.10

And

123.80

125.30

1.50

3.79

0.50

162.80

183.80

21.00

0.87

1.62

Including

164.30

165.80

1.50

3.00

2.20

And

165.80

167.30

1.50

2.09

1.20

And

176.30

177.80

1.50

2.44

5.10

198.80

200.30

1.50

1.15

1.60

GO-DD-21-174

Hole Abandoned

SP-DD-21-060A

3.70

25.75

22.05

0.62

5.00

Including

5.40

8.00

2.60

1.19

13.40

And

19.85

21.65

1.80

3.33

2.25

91.00

95.50

4.50

0.78

1.09

Including

91.00

92.50

1.50

1.96

1.76

177.70

183.00

5.30

3.58

2.71

Including

177.70

179.20

1.50

1.47

6.24

SP-DD-21-061

107.05

109.70

2.65

0.85

1.56

171.35

174.40

3.05

0.96

0.64

Including

172.15

172.90

0.75

1.97

1.52

257.85

259.35

1.50

0.88

0.35

SP-DD-21-065

24.80

26.30

1.50

1.39

10.05

55.55

70.35

14.80

1.37

1.84

Including

60.75

62.25

1.50

2.17

1.73

And

68.85

70.35

1.50

4.41

2.68

SP-DD-21-066

24.25

41.40

17.15

0.51

4.33

Including

25.75

27.25

1.50

1.93

4.02

And

39.00

40.00

1.00

1.24

2.78

48.50

53.65

5.15

0.46

1.24

SP-DD-21-067

28.45

40.50

12.05

0.49

2.67

Including

39.30

40.50

1.20

2.17

3.45

135.15

136.65

1.50

3.55

17.40

170.25

180.80

10.55

1.26

0.73

Including

177.15

178.65

1.50

1.61

0.90

And

178.65

179.95

1.30

6.18

1.35

And

179.95

180.80

0.85

1.78

0.80

SP-DD-21-069

16.65

21.10

4.45

0.77

1.39

Including

19.60

21.10

1.50

1.56

1.26

120.70

125.15

4.45

1.77

19.53

SP-DD-21-071

2.80

35.00

32.20

0.81

1.77

Including

4.00

4.80

0.80

5.31

2.42

And

4.80

6.20

1.40

1.77

1.45

And

18.50

19.85

1.35

2.42

2.62

And

19.85

21.35

1.50

1.79

2.78

And

33.10

34.30

1.20

1.22

1.48

And

34.30

35.00

0.70

5.09

2.07

56.00

57.50

1.50

1.24

0.84

104.25

105.75

1.50

1.70

0.95

152.05

153.20

1.15

0.80

0.77

SP-DD-21-073

0.00

27.25

27.25

0.82

3.11

Including

0.00

5.60

5.60

1.67

10.50

And

24.25

25.75

1.50

5.24

1.47

SP-DD-21-075

43.90

46.90

3.00

3.04

8.82

45.40

46.90

1.50

5.40

15.15

63.35

66.00

2.65

2.40

1.38

144.50

153.00

8.50

1.32

9.32

Including

147.00

148.00

1.00

1.49

19.25

And

149.65

150.45

0.80

1.46

11.45

And

150.45

151.90

1.45

4.81

13.55

187.60

191.80

4.20

0.79

5.72

Including

187.60

188.15

0.55

1.83

17.35

And

190.90

191.80

0.90

1.59

1.83

208.80

209.70

0.90

0.82

2.70

293.10

295.20

2.10

0.72

1.82

SP-DD-21-077

17.15

19.50

2.35

0.69

0.77

SP-DD-21-078

No Significant Assays

SP-DD-21-081

1.30

27.95

26.65

0.93

6.76

Including

1.30

2.20

0.90

3.19

1.20

And

7.50

8.20

0.70

9.38

13.90

And

24.10

25.50

1.40

2.48

13.10

And

25.50

26.10

0.60

2.33

12.90

35.60

44.10

8.50

2.35

3.99

Including

36.85

38.35

1.50

5.24

1.40

And

43.10

44.10

1.00

3.44

3.00

48.40

49.60

1.20

2.24

1.60

62.00

77.00

15.00

0.71

2.10

Including

63.20

64.50

1.30

3.46

1.10

90.30

91.20

0.90

1.08

1.10

107.15

113.40

6.25

0.79

2.09

Including

107.15

108.65

1.50

2.41

2.90

SP-DD-21-082

22.15

30.95

8.80

2.49

8.32

Including

22.15

23.60

1.45

4.52

10.50

And

23.60

25.10

1.50

7.78

5.30

SP-DD-21-083

0.00

4.90

4.90

1.19

12.48

Including

3.00

4.90

1.90

2.18

21.60

12.60

19.35

6.75

2.01

1.66

Including

15.40

16.65

1.25

2.18

3.50

And

16.65

17.25

0.60

10.10

3.00

And

18.35

19.35

1.00

2.79

0.70

40.25

45.45

5.20

0.71

0.91

Including

40.25

41.35

1.10

1.02

1.20

113.80

119.55

5.75

0.85

2.73

Including

113.80

115.30

1.50

1.30

5.20

SP-DD-21-087

0.00

13.85

13.85

0.97

3.98

Including

0.00

1.50

1.50

1.28

7.90

And

12.35

13.85

1.50

4.88

9.30

18.20

59.00

40.80

1.00

14.32

Including

24.70

26.55

1.85

2.04

8.50

And

26.55

27.50

0.95

1.98

89.10

And

36.25

37.25

1.00

5.61

6.40

And

55.00

56.00

1.00

3.61

3.20

And

57.50

59.00

1.50

2.22

1.80

130.25

143.30

13.05

0.77

7.22

Including

130.25

131.00

0.75

1.73

2.70

And

133.40

134.65

1.25

2.40

2.40

And

141.50

142.40

0.90

4.57

1.80

SP-DD-21-088

50.40

67.95

17.55

0.94

7.37

Including

50.40

51.15

0.75

2.96

1.73

And

58.45

59.45

1.00

4.27

105.00

86.60

91.10

4.50

1.77

8.40

Including

88.50

89.60

1.10

2.65

2.22

And

89.60

91.10

1.50

2.43

21.50

SP-DD-21-089

10.50

70.95

60.45

1.06

3.88

98.70

100.20

1.50

0.91

6.10

SP-DD-21-092

69.30

72.30

3.00

2.05

0.95

124.70

127.20

2.50

0.65

0.47

SP-DD-21-093

89.10

90.00

0.90

1.59

6.34

99.00

108.00

9.00

0.69

1.92

Including

99.00

100.50

1.50

2.00

2.05

112.80

123.00

10.20

1.39

1.79

Including

117.10

118.50

1.40

3.76

1.75

And

121.50

123.00

1.50

2.69

1.52

139.20

140.70

1.50

0.84

0.50

154.75

159.50

4.75

2.49

51.49

Including

155.70

157.00

1.30

7.26

145.00

SP-DD-21-096

44.75

49.25

4.50

1.39

2.08

62.15

66.10

3.95

1.83

1.75

84.25

97.75

13.50

0.96

1.08

Including

90.25

91.75

1.50

2.27

1.90

And

94.75

96.25

1.50

2.84

1.53

114.05

137.00

22.95

1.07

2.31

Including

121.35

122.00

0.65

4.40

10.15

And

122.00

123.50

1.50

2.20

1.29

And

125.00

126.50

1.50

2.28

1.90

SP-DD-21-098

0.00

7.60

7.60

0.80

3.24

Including

0.00

2.00

2.00

1.19

4.22

And

5.40

7.60

2.20

1.29

2.28

17.50

34.50

17.00

0.54

2.76

Including

18.40

19.80

1.40

1.35

2.08

46.20

71.65

25.45

1.60

1.92

81.10

105.50

24.40

0.51

3.07

Including

86.00

87.50

1.50

1.73

2.51

And

87.50

89.00

1.50

1.46

1.71

And

98.00

99.50

1.50

1.42

1.71

112.65

121.90

9.25

0.50

2.02

Including

120.65

121.90

1.25

1.24

1.43

SP-DD-21-099

87.85

98.35

10.50

2.39

3.36

Including

89.35

90.65

1.30

10.20

5.91

And

90.65

92.15

1.50

4.26

3.39

108.85

126.60

17.75

0.80

1.50

SP-DD-21-102

7.10

86.00

78.90

2.19

4.12

Including

16.30

19.50

3.20

21.30

11.75

And

35.00

36.50

1.50

2.86

37.90

And

44.00

45.50

1.50

2.04

1.10

And

45.50

47.00

1.50

2.09

1.15

And

48.50

50.00

1.50

2.97

2.45

And

56.00

57.50

1.50

3.48

3.11

And

62.00

63.50

1.50

2.41

2.85

And

66.30

67.60

1.30

3.40

2.45

And

69.10

70.60

1.50

6.12

2.76

And

70.60

72.10

1.50

7.34

6.06

And

72.10

73.60

1.50

4.37

4.17

110.90

116.25

5.35

0.56

5.65

134.25

135.75

1.50

0.74

0.97

SP-DD-21-103

31.10

47.70

16.60

0.76

2.58

Including

32.70

34.20

1.50

2.70

2.25

And

35.70

37.20

1.50

1.30

6.94

And

44.70

46.20

1.50

1.72

2.74

SP-DD-21-104

0.00

6.20

6.20

1.26

2.76

22.70

25.15

2.45

3.45

2.09

Including

24.60

25.15

0.55

7.00

3.52

39.80

42.15

2.35

8.28

1.92

SP-DD-21-107

27.00

43.00

16.00

0.64

5.88

Including

27.00

28.50

1.50

1.14

2.80

And

31.25

33.00

1.75

1.04

0.81

And

34.50

36.00

1.50

1.36

1.75

SP-DD-21-108

16.70

18.80

2.10

0.80

2.40

Including

16.70

17.30

0.60

1.79

2.80

30.20

48.50

18.30

1.41

1.09

Including

30.20

31.70

1.50

4.73

1.89

And

31.70

33.20

1.50

2.16

0.95

And

40.60

41.40

0.80

2.14

1.45

And

42.50

43.20

0.70

6.88

1.87

And

43.20

44.70

1.50

3.14

0.68

And

47.90

48.50

0.60

2.63

1.74

66.60

72.40

5.80

1.74

5.19

SP-DD-21-112

1.65

4.60

2.95

1.14

1.22

12.10

19.60

7.50

1.82

2.18

Including

15.10

16.60

1.50

2.34

1.07

And

16.60

18.10

1.50

3.40

1.12

36.10

37.60

1.50

1.63

1.53

43.60

45.10

1.50

0.73

0.80

SP-DD-21-114

29.80

49.50

19.70

0.55

1.74

Including

35.90

37.50

1.60

3.53

3.37

63.20

75.20

12.00

0.50

0.72

Including

63.20

64.70

1.50

1.59

1.68

And

73.70

75.20

1.50

2.07

0.83

SP-DD-21-115

15.50

20.00

4.50

1.60

2.99

27.50

29.00

1.50

2.17

1.27

92.20

93.70

1.50

1.01

1.76

SP-DD-21-117

No Significant Assays

SP-DD-21-118

6.00

9.00

3.00

0.44

1.12

10.50

12.00

1.50

0.56

0.78

SP-DD-21-119

43.10

46.10

3.00

0.65

2.46

63.90

64.95

1.05

0.73

5.91

SP-DD-21-120

3.85

6.00

2.15

0.56

2.88

70.45

71.95

1.50

0.55

0.80

142.50

154.50

12.00

0.84

1.34

Including

144.00

145.50

1.50

3.13

1.20

And

147.00

148.50

1.50

1.06

2.00

SP-DD-21-121

17.00

29.80

12.80

0.66

3.92

Including

22.70

24.00

1.30

2.42

10.20

And

27.00

28.50

1.50

1.26

4.01

56.50

58.10

1.60

1.36

2.02

106.60

108.05

1.45

0.87

0.84

SP-DD-21-124

55.50

57.20

1.70

8.56

4.42

Including

56.50

57.20

0.70

16.60

5.34

74.35

77.65

3.30

2.38

4.09

SP-DD-21-125

28.45

37.00

8.55

1.24

1.35

Including

30.10

31.85

1.75

1.52

0.85

And

31.85

33.35

1.50

3.25

1.96

43.00

49.10

6.10

0.57

1.42

Including

43.00

44.50

1.50

1.36

1.07

SP-DD-21-126

121.35

122.70

1.35

1.93

0.73

SP-DD-21-128

99.00

100.50

1.50

0.88

1.50

169.50

182.15

12.65

0.96

2.51

Including

169.50

170.45

0.95

2.39

2.00

And

172.40

173.35

0.95

2.34

1.90

And

180.65

182.15

1.50

2.01

9.60

SP-DD-21-129

30.50

34.40

3.90

2.66

22.70

Including

30.50

32.90

2.40

4.10

5.32

58.60

60.10

1.50

0.81

1.74

72.10

73.60

1.50

0.82

0.74

SP-DD-21-130

19.50

31.50

12.00

1.03

2.47

Including

24.00

25.50

1.50

2.51

8.03

And

30.00

31.50

1.50

4.15

5.59

39.00

47.00

8.00

0.88

7.14

Including

42.20

43.70

1.50

2.27

31.00

And

46.10

47.00

0.90

1.87

0.84

83.10

87.60

4.50

0.44

0.27

SP-DD-21-133

7.20

9.00

1.80

0.73

0.84

22.50

24.00

1.50

0.93

3.95

46.90

48.40

1.50

0.70

0.95

SP-DD-21-134

30.25

50.50

20.25

1.19

2.14

Including

40.00

41.50

1.50

2.48

1.46

And

41.50

43.00

1.50

2.96

1.49

And

44.50

46.00

1.50

2.42

1.68

68.80

75.30

6.50

1.09

1.59

Including

73.80

75.30

1.50

3.51

3.90

SP-DD-21-135

13.50

31.40

17.90

1.75

3.33

Including

21.00

22.50

1.50

2.59

3.77

And

24.00

27.00

3.00

4.50

3.20

And

29.90

31.40

1.50

3.83

9.97

41.50

47.50

6.00

1.99

2.58

SP-DD-21-137

0.00

3.00

3.00

1.50

2.94

SP-DD-21-138

9.00

25.95

16.95

1.22

1.88

Including

9.00

11.20

2.20

1.80

1.09

And

11.20

12.70

1.50

1.29

0.97

And

15.80

17.30

1.50

6.42

1.87

49.00

55.00

6.00

0.74

1.54

Including

50.50

52.00

1.50

1.94

1.33

SP-DD-21-139

22.50

24.00

1.50

1.62

2.30

SP-DD-21-141

3.00

6.55

3.55

1.30

5.70

33.00

36.85

3.85

1.72

5.95

Including

33.00

34.50

1.50

2.73

9.99

SP-DD-21-143

0.00

3.00

3.00

0.84

1.66

37.75

39.25

1.50

0.01

1.02

SP-DD-21-144

15.00

19.50

4.50

0.95

2.47

Including

15.00

17.90

2.90

1.21

0.97

SP-DD-21-145

No Significant Assays

SP-DD-21-146

48.00

52.50

4.50

0.62

7.80

72.00

85.80

13.80

1.31

1.26

Including

72.00

72.90

0.90

6.07

1.60

And

73.75

74.85

1.10

4.94

0.20

And

78.00

79.50

1.50

3.53

5.90

And

85.15

85.80

0.65

1.29

2.60

108.05

126.00

17.95

0.44

3.00

Including

117.00

118.50

1.50

1.77

1.30

143.00

160.50

17.50

0.63

3.05

Including

147.00

148.50

1.50

1.35

2.00

And

148.50

150.00

1.50

2.41

8.90

SP-DD-21-148

12.00

27.95

15.95

1.46

2.65

Including

15.00

16.05

1.05

1.37

1.57

And

21.00

22.50

1.50

1.87

13.95

And

22.50

24.00

1.50

5.55

2.46

And

24.00

25.50

1.50

2.03

1.09

SP-DD-21-149

37.95

39.00

1.05

0.85

1.56

SP-DD-21-150

3.00

6.00

3.00

0.56

0.79

SP-DD-21-151

10.50

12.00

1.50

0.52

0.07

SP-DD-21-152

No Significant Assays

SP-DD-21-153

28.10

30.00

1.90

7.04

121.00

SP-DD-21-154

7.10

15.30

8.20

0.48

1.10

Including

12.70

13.80

1.10

1.14

1.91

SP-DD-21-155

1.85

5.00

3.15

0.41

2.13

SP-DD-21-156

No Significant Assays

SP-DD-21-157

12.00

18.00

6.00

0.68

2.19

Including

12.00

13.50

1.50

1.48

3.25

And

16.50

18.00

1.50

1.14

5.03

24.50

30.00

5.50

1.29

1.38

Including

25.55

27.00

1.45

2.29

3.30

SP-DD-21-158

0.00

7.25

7.25

0.58

1.49

Including

5.90

7.25

1.35

1.26

1.35

17.30

18.75

1.45

1.00

0.81

SP-DD-21-159

0.00

1.50

1.50

2.29

2.60

SP-DD-21-160

54.80

56.30

1.50

0.52

0.44

57.45

58.60

1.15

0.45

0.25

SP-DD-21-162

12.00

25.50

13.50

0.97

2.13

Including

18.00

19.50

1.50

2.11

1.56

And

19.50

21.00

1.50

1.55

2.86

And

21.00

22.50

1.50

2.24

3.75

And

22.50

24.00

1.50

1.31

3.19

40.50

45.00

4.50

2.08

8.30

Including

42.00

43.50

1.50

2.31

3.20

And

43.50

45.00

1.50

3.57

15.80

SP-DD-21-163

6.00

9.00

3.00

1.44

1.59

13.00

15.00

2.00

0.78

5.80

24.00

26.65

2.65

0.86

0.97

SP-DD-21-164

88.50

91.50

3.00

0.69

2.25

SP-DD-21-166

4.50

7.50

3.00

1.19

2.07

14.95

16.45

1.50

1.37

8.25

19.80

22.80

3.00

0.73

1.06

SP-DD-21-167

No Significant Assays

SP-DD-21-168

4.80

6.00

1.20

0.40

2.71

9.65

10.75

1.10

0.70

1.81

20.90

22.40

1.50

0.64

1.78

SP-DD-21-169

No Significant Assay

SP-DD-21-170

12.00

15.60

3.60

0.56

0.94

Including

12.00

12.80

0.80

1.12

1.70

SP-DD-21-171

No Significant Assays

SP-DD-21-172

No Significant Assays

SP-DD-21-173

0.00

18.60

18.60

1.18

3.85

Including

4.40

6.45

2.05

1.22

1.67

And

6.45

7.70

1.25

1.72

3.36

And

15.60

16.80

1.20

5.56

3.10

And

16.80

17.70

0.90

6.43

4.12

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID

EASTING

NORTHING

ELEVATION

DIP

AZ

DEPTH

GO-DD-21-015

630777

3166954

525

75

340

600

GO-DD-21-022

630770

3166997

505

75

340

226

GO-DD-21-027

630833

3166957

498

70

340

155

GO-DD-21-033

630639

3166907

512

75

340

255

GO-DD-21-036

630448

3166987

504

70

340

142

GO-DD-21-036A

630445

3166987

504

70

160

22

GO-DD-21-042

630596

3167008

499

70

340

150

GO-DD-21-044

630679

3167075

500

85

340

157

GO-DD-21-049

630639

3167039

507

85

340

171

GO-DD-21-053

630594

3166898

526

60

180

174

GO-DD-21-057

630494

3166883

567

60

340

361

GO-DD-21-063

630562

3166884

543

80

340

368

GO-DD-21-068

630789

3166809

558

60

340

304

GO-DD-21-074

630735

3166877

552

70

340

213

GO-DD-21-079

630637

3166733

547

90

0

33

GO-DD-21-079A

630635

3166731

544

90

0

49

GO-DD-21-080

630638

3166977

522

75

340

201

GO-DD-21-084

630720

3166957

509

65

340

189

GO-DD-21-086

630740

3166660

599

85

340

375

GO-DD-21-090

630804

3167014

503

90

0

119

GO-DD-21-094

630794

3166938

522

90

0

250

GO-DD-21-097

630746

3166692

597

90

0

246

GO-DD-21-101

630799

3166959

515

90

0

180

GO-DD-21-106

630792

3166993

507

90

0

176

GO-DD-21-110

630741

3166761

585

90

0

171

GO-DD-21-111

630892

3166862

527

90

0

214

GO-DD-21-123

630670

3166750

544

90

0

328

GO-DD-21-131

630641

3166752

546

90

0

141

GO-DD-21-136

630628

3166720

551

90

0

92

GO-DD-21-140

630646

3166702

554

90

0

75

GO-DD-21-147

630631

3166691

559

90

0

99

GO-DD-21-161

630941

3166858

542

90

0

261

GO-DD-21-174

630987

3166872

542

90

0

50

SP-DD-21-060A

631740

3167702

627

60

340

255

SP-DD-21-061

631472

3167833

622

55

340

266

SP-DD-21-065

631644

3167591

567

90

0

97

SP-DD-21-066

631822

3167877

659

60

180

225

SP-DD-21-067

631648

3167584

567

60

340

197

SP-DD-21-069

631655

3167681

569

60

340

207

SP-DD-21-071

631789

3167925

696

90

0

214

SP-DD-21-073

631615

3167728

561

60

340

135

SP-DD-21-075

631722

3167985

682

90

0

308

SP-DD-21-077

631552

3167752

567

60

310

150

SP-DD-21-078

631463

3167692

567

60

290

194

SP-DD-21-081

631876

3167957

682

90

0

143

SP-DD-21-082

631777

3168027

637

90

0

153

SP-DD-21-083

631809

3168018

635

90

0

179

SP-DD-21-087

631779

3167879

682

90

0

159

SP-DD-21-088

631705

3167921

726

90

0

118

SP-DD-21-089

631819

3167875

659

90

0

128

SP-DD-21-092

631743

3167923

713

90

0

171

SP-DD-21-093

632017

3167877

674

90

0

180

SP-DD-21-096

631688

3167941

725

90

0

167

SP-DD-21-098

631836

3167920

679

90

0

174

SP-DD-21-099

631668

3167936

724

90

0

127

SP-DD-21-102

631797

3167888

680

90

0

146

SP-DD-21-103

631604

3167935

716

90

0

56

SP-DD-21-104

631804

3167960

671

90

0

141

SP-DD-21-107

631693

3167999

684

90

0

179

SP-DD-21-108

631844

3167966

670

90

0

146

SP-DD-21-112

631765

3168013

649

90

0

125

SP-DD-21-114

631718

3167990

682

80

330

147

SP-DD-21-115

631848

3168011

645

90

0

100

SP-DD-21-117

631737

3168127

625

90

0

71

SP-DD-21-118

631712

3168153

608

90

0

50

SP-DD-21-119

631595

3167949

705

90

0

66

SP-DD-21-120

632052

3167926

715

70

220

156

SP-DD-21-121

631907

3168046

645

90

0

112

SP-DD-21-124

631621

3167965

699

90

0

132

SP-DD-21-125

631919

3168030

646

90

0

91

SP-DD-21-126

631983

3168029

646

90

0

152

SP-DD-21-128

632053

3167927

715

90

0

186

SP-DD-21-129

632007

3168044

646

90

0

102

SP-DD-21-130

631644

3167968

695

90

0

120

SP-DD-21-133

631657

3168039

648

90

0

84

SP-DD-21-134

631665

3167976

691

90

0

84

SP-DD-21-135

631699

3168032

665

90

0

54

SP-DD-21-137

631860

3168047

631

90

0

94

SP-DD-21-138

631683

3168021

667

90

0

84

SP-DD-21-139

632052

3167930

715

90

0

70

SP-DD-21-141

631720

3168074

642

90

0

96

SP-DD-21-143

631596

3167973

689

90

0

78

SP-DD-21-144

631610

3167978

688

90

0

30

SP-DD-21-145

631680

3168057

645

90

0

33

SP-DD-21-146

632051

3167928

715

70

330

162

SP-DD-21-148

631632

3167979

687

90

0

30

SP-DD-21-149

631943

3168097

604

90

0

39

SP-DD-21-150

631693

3168135

609

90

0

72

SP-DD-21-151

631862

3168093

616

90

0

41

SP-DD-21-152

631738

3168166

608

90

0

33

SP-DD-21-153

631848

3168076

616

90

0

30

SP-DD-21-154

631764

3168122

608

90

0

30

SP-DD-21-155

631769

3168102

609

90

0

30

SP-DD-21-156

631785

3168082

610

90

0

30

SP-DD-21-157

631826

3168057

617

90

0

30

SP-DD-21-158

631792

3168058

620

90

0

32

SP-DD-21-159

631752

3168082

622

90

0

30

SP-DD-21-160

631571

3167939

711

90

0

59

SP-DD-21-162

631591

3167900

690

90

0

45

SP-DD-21-163

631702

3168107

627

90

0

36

SP-DD-21-164

632054

3167928

715

90

0

93

SP-DD-21-166

631688

3168092

629

90

0

33

SP-DD-21-167

632109

3167804

622

90

0

50

SP-DD-21-168

631665

3168073

631

90

0

30

SP-DD-21-169

631637

3168070

633

90

0

24

SP-DD-21-170

631604

3168052

641

90

0

30

SP-DD-21-171

632070

3167812

631

90

0

47

SP-DD-21-172

632057

3167817

632

90

0

56

SP-DD-21-173

631814

3167929

690

90

0

30



