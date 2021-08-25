U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Osisko Development Intersects 26.58 g/t Au Over 5.05 Meters and 7.87 g/t Au Over 10.25 Meters at Valley Zone

Osisko Development Corp
·13 min read
In this article:
Cariboo deposit areas overview map

Figure 1
Figure 1
Figure 1

Valley Zone select drilling highlights

Figure 2
Figure 2
Figure 2

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 200,000-meter 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project (“Cariboo”) in central British Columbia. A total of nine diamond drill rigs are currently active on the project.

Summary

  • A total of 120,000 meters have been drilled thus far in 2021. Of that, 42,000 meters have been drilled in the Valley Zone.

  • Recent assay results include holes CM-21-017 to CM-21-029 (Figure 1).

  • CM-21-019 intersected multiple mineralized vein corridors including 4.16 g/t Au over 11.85 meters and 8.97 g/t Au over 4.95 meters including a high-grade sample of 41.30 g/t Au over 0.50 meter.

  • CM-21-020 intersected a high-grade vein corridor that assayed 26.58 g/t Au over 5.05 meters including high grade samples of 37.50 g/t Au over 0.90 meter, 58.90 g/t Au over 0.85 meter and 42.80 g/t Au over 1.00 meter.

  • CM-21-024 intersected a vein corridor with visible gold and cosalite and assayed 7.87 g/t Au over 10.25 meters, including a sample of 45.30 g/t Au over 0.85 meter.

  • Detailed drilling results and a drill hole location plan map are presented at the end of this release.

Assay Highlights

  • 33.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-017

  • 33.80 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-018

  • 4.16 g/t Au over 11.85 meters in hole CM-21-019

  • 34.30 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-019
    8.97 g/t Au over 4.95 meters in hole CM-21-019 including

  • 41.30 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

  • 26.58 g/t Au over 5.05 meters in hole CM-21-020 including

  • 37.50 g/t Au over 0.90 meter and

  • 58.90 g/t Au over 0.85 meter and

  • 42.80 g/t Au over 1.00 meter

  • 5.39 g/t Au over 6.55 meters in hole CM-21-022

  • 7.87 g/t Au over 10.25 meters in hole CM-21-024 including

  • 45.30 g/t Au over 0.85 meters

  • 5.19 g/t Au over 7.25 meters in hole CM-21-024

  • 30.40 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-025

  • 39.80 g/t Au over 0.70 meter in hole CM-21-028

  • 36.00 g/t Au over 0.80 meter in hole CM-21-028

  • 34.70 g/t Au over 0.75 meters in hole CM-21-029

Maggie Layman, Vice President of Exploration of Osisko Development commented, “Osisko currently has three drill rigs in the Valley Zone, and as one of our top priority infill areas, these recent results show excellent continuity of vein corridors in this deposit. Every hole has intersected high grade results.”

Mineralized quartz veins on Cariboo are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2 meters and average about 4.5 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report for resource October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:

Jean Francois Lemonde
VP Investor Relations
jflemonde@osiskodev.com
Tel: 514-299-4926

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed “forwardlooking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forwardlooking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forwardlooking statements. Forwardlooking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “continue”, or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forwardlooking statements. Information contained in forwardlooking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including with respect to results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, expected conclusions of optimization studies, that vein corridors continue to be defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within the sandstones and that the deposit remains open for expansion at depth and down plunge, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management’s geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Cariboo gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forwardlooking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forwardlooking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID

FROM M

TO (M)

LENGTH (M)

AU (G/T)

CM-21-017

22.00

22.50

0.50

6.29

39.35

40.00

0.65

6.49

77.00

77.50

0.50

6.33

171.30

172.50

1.20

3.94

224.00

228.65

4.65

5.44

Including

224.00

224.50

0.50

33.90

and

228.00

228.65

0.65

10.95

307.25

308.00

0.75

3.31

323.60

326.00

2.40

6.73

Including

323.60

325.10

1.50

8.34

366.80

367.80

1.00

10.95

438.40

439.00

0.60

7.59

CM-21-018

136.10

136.60

0.50

14.25

170.55

171.25

0.70

3.52

173.25

174.40

1.15

5.59

276.30

281.15

4.85

3.14

285.25

286.75

1.50

3.26

302.75

303.25

0.50

33.80

360.00

361.50

1.50

4.51

CM-21-019

72.15

84.00

11.85

4.16

Including

73.20

74.25

1.05

17.60

and

75.65

76.80

1.15

11.85

and

83.00

84.00

1.00

7.56

131.50

135.60

4.10

3.00

Including

131.50

132.00

0.50

5.52

and

135.00

135.60

0.60

15.55

292.25

292.75

0.50

34.30

301.05

306.00

4.95

8.97

Including

301.05

301.80

0.75

10.85

and

301.80

302.30

0.50

11.75

and

305.50

306.00

0.50

41.30

311.00

325.00

14.00

3.52

Including

316.50

317.50

1.00

9.11

and

317.50

318.60

1.10

12.30

and

324.50

325.00

0.50

10.10

CM-21-020

18.00

22.50

4.50

5.45

Including

18.00

19.00

1.00

15.80

and

20.50

21.00

0.50

4.67

and

22.00

22.50

0.50

11.95

97.45

98.00

0.55

4.53

167.80

168.30

0.50

4.01

170.50

171.00

0.50

10.40

171.50

172.10

0.60

5.58

182.00

182.50

0.50

7.52

296.10

301.15

5.05

26.58

Including

296.10

297.00

0.90

37.50

and

297.00

297.85

0.85

58.90

and

298.35

299.35

1.00

42.80

CM-21-021

164.00

168.00

4.00

4.04

Including

164.00

164.60

0.60

17.95

and

164.60

165.45

0.85

4.58

193.40

205.25

11.85

2.97

Including

201.95

202.75

0.80

5.53

and

202.75

203.75

1.00

12.95

and

204.75

205.25

0.50

15.10

244.90

247.40

2.50

9.42

Including

246.00

247.40

1.40

13.25

299.20

305.00

5.80

4.29

Including

299.85

301.10

1.25

8.56

and

301.10

302.15

1.05

10.55

315.60

316.50

0.90

14.45

336.30

337.10

0.80

5.41

CM-21-022

75.15

81.00

5.85

4.83

Including

76.65

78.00

1.35

11.10

259.50

261.00

1.50

6.42

313.50

314.00

0.50

8.08

321.50

322.00

0.50

9.12

326.90

327.50

0.60

7.15

330.00

336.55

6.55

5.39

Including

334.40

334.90

0.50

9.95

and

335.50

336.55

1.05

14.25

355.00

355.50

0.50

3.80

358.00

361.20

3.20

4.55

Including

359.20

360.20

1.00

9.10

368.80

376.65

7.85

4.38

Including

369.90

371.00

1.10

7.74

and

374.50

375.50

1.00

6.33

and

375.50

376.65

1.15

7.64

384.70

386.05

1.35

9.85

CM-21-023

27.10

27.80

0.70

3.32

33.90

35.05

1.15

8.08

54.90

55.90

1.00

6.77

82.50

83.00

0.50

8.33

90.20

93.70

3.50

7.19

Including

90.20

91.10

0.90

17.35

and

93.20

93.70

0.50

16.25

CM-21-024

22.70

23.40

0.70

5.36

45.15

46.00

0.85

9.79

59.10

59.85

0.75

5.42

92.00

92.60

0.60

4.37

254.45

255.55

1.10

3.00

280.25

290.50

10.25

7.87

Including

282.20

283.05

0.85

45.30

and

283.05

283.55

0.50

13.35

and

284.65

285.50

0.85

13.65

and

286.20

287.00

0.80

18.30

312.25

313.85

1.60

8.05

Including

312.25

313.00

0.75

13.10

336.20

343.45

7.25

5.19

Including

339.10

340.10

1.00

14.15

and

342.70

343.45

0.75

8.41

346.60

348.30

1.70

6.74

Including

346.60

347.15

0.55

15.55

CM-21-025

171.90

172.40

0.50

9.90

180.50

182.00

1.50

7.39

Including

181.00

181.50

0.50

10.15

and

181.50

182.00

0.50

10.15

188.50

189.70

1.20

4.27

191.15

191.65

0.50

3.79

266.80

268.30

1.50

11.27

Including

266.80

267.30

0.50

23.30

and

267.80

268.30

0.50

10.35

284.30

284.80

0.50

30.40

301.75

302.75

1.00

3.76

324.25

324.75

0.50

9.29

452.40

452.90

0.50

3.25

516.00

517.65

1.65

7.76

Including

516.00

516.50

0.50

9.18

and

517.15

517.65

0.50

16.20

CM-21-026

117.90

118.40

0.50

3.63

127.80

128.30

0.50

3.91

147.30

147.90

0.60

27.30

169.20

172.10

2.90

3.89

Including

169.20

169.70

0.50

7.11

170.20

170.80

0.60

9.63

185.20

186.60

1.40

4.06

248.90

249.50

0.60

6.53

CM-21-027

29.50

30.40

0.90

3.22

32.50

33.00

0.50

5.77

CM-21-028

110.35

110.85

0.50

6.08

123.00

123.70

0.70

39.80

133.70

134.20

0.50

6.10

142.50

143.00

0.50

10.80

154.80

155.60

0.80

36.00

167.50

169.35

1.85

4.39

Including

167.50

168.10

0.60

8.85

240.85

241.35

0.50

5.73

245.50

248.70

3.20

3.89

Including

245.50

246.00

0.50

22.10

263.00

264.00

1.00

16.20

309.30

309.80

0.50

4.02

360.15

360.75

0.60

4.38

CM-21-029

17.50

18.50

1.00

5.84

32.40

33.15

0.75

34.70

40.60

41.20

0.60

3.60

62.75

63.95

1.20

16.61

Including

63.25

63.95

0.70

26.10

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID

EASTING

NORTHING

ELEV

DIP

AZI

DEPTH (M)

CM-21-017

595569

5884044

1227

-56

307

465

CM-21-018

595490

5883970

1207

-55

328

381

CM-21-019

595534

5884103

1225

-50

313

402

CM-21-020

595569

5884044

1227

-56

308

390

CM-21-021

595570

5884045

1224

-62

308

357

CM-21-022

595536

5884101

1223

-51

304

402

CM-21-023

595570

5884046

1224

-54

315

180

CM-21-024

595570

5884046

1224

-58

319

378

CM-21-025

595536

5884102

1224

-44

298

536

CM-21-026

595491

5883969

1206

-47

323

504

CM-21-027

595570

5884047

1225

-47

325

522

CM-21-028

595491

5883969

1206

-51

321

363

CM-21-029

595571

5884047

1225

-62

328

177

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d21508f8-ab44-4954-b86d-98d3fea4ad0d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ea7ede1-d722-4a82-98da-9b2306e4b6d1


