U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.75
    +6.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,572.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,862.75
    +32.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.30
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    -0.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1407
    +0.0046 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0630
    -0.3470 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,322.79
    -1,930.45 (-10.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.09
    -42.62 (-10.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,421.89
    -294.54 (-1.06%)
     

Osisko Development Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Osisko Development Corp.
·9 min read
Osisko Development Corp.
Osisko Development Corp.

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV; TSX-V:ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (or "Q3 2022"). Unless stated otherwise, all dollar references are to Canadian dollars.

Q3 2022 Highlights:

  • 10,958 ounces total of gold sold by the Company for Q3 2022, comprising:

    • 3,600 ounces of gold from the Trixie test mine ("Trixie") within the Company’s wider Tintic project in central Utah, USA ("Tintic"); and

    • 7,358 ounces of gold from the 1.1 million tonne heap leach pad at the Company’s San Antonio Gold Project ("San Antonio").

  • $22.8 million in revenues earned by the Company from the Trixie test mine and San Antonio operations in Q3 2022. See "Cautionary Statements".

  • $133.1 million approximate cash position as at September 30, 2022.

Tintic:

  • 5,353 ounces of gold produced at an average grade of 0.91 oz/t1 Au2 (31.3 g/t3 Au) since the date of Osisko Development's acquisition of Tintic on May 27, 2022.

  • 1,342 feet (409 meters) of portal and ramp construction complete (~25% complete) as at September 30, 2022.

  • 20,000 feet (6,096 metres) of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and 1,898 feet (622 metres) of diamond drilling since the acquisition of Tintic with four drill rigs currently in operation.

  • US$20 million metals stream on the Tintic Project closed on September 26, 2022 with Osisko Bermuda Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Barkerville:

  • Final documents for the Cariboo Gold Project Environmental Assessment filed and under final review by the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (the “Ministry”).

  • Official application for permitting of the Cariboo Gold Project initiated on September 30, 2022, with Project Description submitted to the Ministry.

  • All permits received for the bulk sample in the Lowhee deposit area, which includes 2,200 meters of potential underground development and the removal of 10,000 tonnes of mineralized material for further validation of the Company’s newly constructed ore sorter facility.

  • 7,163 ounces of gold produced at an average grade of 6.50 g/t Au from the Bonanza Ledge Test Mine from 53,352 tonnes of mineralized material milled as at September 30, 2022. The Bonanza Ledge Test Mine was put into care & maintenance in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

  • The Feasibility Study for the Cariboo Gold project is scheduled to be completed before the end of the 2022 calendar year. The study is being designed to account for the current inflationary environment and will contemplate a staged, lower capital intensity project with scalable infrastructure. This approach to developing the Cariboo Project will mitigate capital intensity risk while also maximizing our margins as well as our ability to exploit what we anticipate to be multiple deposits over two trends totalling approximately 80 km of mineralization, with the ultimate goal of establishing a large mining camp.

Sapuchi Minera

  • 7,358 ounces of gold sold from the processing of the existing stockpile via heap leach as at September 30, 2022.

  • 1.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.58 g/t Au have been placed on the heap leach pad.

  • A non-cash impairment of $81 million was recorded in Q3 2022.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Osisko Development's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are available on the Company's website at www.osiskodev.com, and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Technical Reports

For further information on the Tintic Project please see the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Tintic Project, East Tintic Mining District, Utah County, Utah, USA", dated June 10, 2022 (with an effective date of June 7, 2022) prepared for the Company by Dr. Thomas A. Henricksen, QP, C.P.G. (the "Tintic Technical Report"). Reference should be made to the full text of the Tintic Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile.

For further information on the Cariboo Gold Project please see the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cariboo Gold Project, District of Wells, British Columbia, Canada", dated June 22, 2022 (with an effective date of May 24, 2022) prepared for the Company by representatives of BBA Engineering Ltd., InnovExplo Inc., SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., WSP Canada Inc. (WSP Golder), WSP USA Inc. (WSP Golder), Klohn Crippen Berger and Falkirk Environmental Consultants Ltd. (the "Cariboo Technical Report"). Reference should be made to the full text of the Cariboo Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile.

For further information relating to the San Antonio Project please see the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate on the San Antonio Project, Sonora, Mexico", dated July 12, 2022 (with an effective Date of June 24, 2022) prepared for the Company by Micon International Limited (the "San Antonio Technical Report"). Reference should be made to the full text of the San Antonio Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile.

Cautionary Statements

Information used in the technical reports identified above uses the terms measured, indicated, and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not economic mineral reserves and that the economic viability of mineral resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for a preliminary economic assessment as defined under NI 43-101. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically. Readers are cautioned that the Cariboo Technical Report (as defined above), being a preliminary economic assessment (within the meaning of NI 43-101), is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic consideration applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment (within the meaning of NI 43-101) will be realized.

The Company cautions that the decision to commence production at Trixie and process material at San Antonio was taken without the benefit of a feasibility study, or, in the case of Trixie, reported mineral resources or, in each case, mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of material or the cost of such recovery. The Company cautions that historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will continue as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved. The failure to continue production may have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs may have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and potential profitability. In continuing current operations at Trixie or San Antonio, the Company will not be basing its decision to continue such operations on a feasibility study, or, in the case of Trixie, reported mineral resources or, in each case, mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The Company cautions that mining at Trixie and processing of material at San Antonio could be suspended at any time. The Company is subject to the reporting requirements of the applicable Canadian securities laws, and as a result reports information regarding mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, including the information in the Tintic Technical Report and this news release, in accordance with Canadian reporting requirements, which are governed by NI 43-101. As such, such information concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, including the information in the Tintic Technical Report and this news release, is not comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian, U.S.A. and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada, is Osisko Development's flagship asset. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by its interest in the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora, Mexico and the Trixie gold test mine, located in Utah, U.S.A.

For further information about Osisko Development, please visit www.osiskodevelopment.com or follow us on Twitter @OsiskoDev

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:

 

Laurence Farmer
General Counsel and Vice President, Strategic Development
lfarmer@osiskodev.com
Tel: 514-607-6045

 

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forwardlooking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forwardlooking statements. Forwardlooking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forwardlooking statements. Information contained in forwardlooking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, and that the deposit remains open for expansion at depth and along strike, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances, and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward looking information". Material assumptions also include, management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, the ability to continue production, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to capital market conditions, the ability to continue current production, regulatory framework, the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and stream interests in the Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to exploration, development and mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses. Readers are urged to consult the disclosure provided (i) under the heading "Risk Factors" in the annual information form of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, as amended, and (ii) under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management's discussion and analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, as amended, each of which has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile and on the SEC's EDGAR website (www.sec.gov), for further information regarding the risks and other factors applicable to the exploration results. Although the Company's believes the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available at the date of preparation, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 "oz/t" refers to ounces per ton.
2 "Au" refers to gold.
3 "g/t" refers to grams per tonne.


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Canopy Growth Moved Higher Today, but Other Marijuana Stocks Fell

    Marijuana investors are having a mixed morning Wednesday, as shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) move 2.8% higher after reporting what management called a "key inflection point" fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report -- but Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) tumbled. After initially shooting higher on potentially positive news from the 2022 midterm elections and reports of "momentum" at Canopy, both Aurora and Tilray are back in the red as we approach the noon mark -- down about 2.6% and 3.2%, respectively, as of 11:40 a.m. ET. Canopy blamed the divestiture of a German subsidiary (and the consequent loss of its revenues), plus "increased competition in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market" for its sales decline in Q2 (but said the divestiture had the greatest impact).

  • Why Amyris Stock Was Driven Into the Ground on Wednesday

    Synthetic-biology company Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) had an absolutely awful day on the stock exchange Wednesday, due to an earnings report that fell well short of expectations. After market hours on Tuesday, Amyris divulged its third-quarter results. Alas, the total fell far short of the average analyst estimate of just under $112 million.

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Why Shares of Eastman Kodak Slumped 23.64% on Wednesday

    Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) slumped 23.64% on Wednesday. Kodak, the former film company that was delisted a decade ago and now manufactures commercial print and advanced materials and chemicals, released its third-quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday. The company reported revenue of $289 million, up 1%, year over year and its sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75% and 6.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]