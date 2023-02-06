U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,111.08
    -25.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.02
    -34.99 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,887.45
    -119.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.72
    -27.82 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.52
    +0.41 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.00
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    +0.1020 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5500
    -0.0570 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,787.33
    -181.98 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.84
    +2.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Proposed Extension to Consummate a Qualifying Acquisition

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited
·5 min read
Osisko Green Acquisition Limited
Osisko Green Acquisition Limited

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (TSX: "GOGR" and "GOGR.WT") ("Osisko Green" or the "Corporation") announced today that it is seeking an extension to its permitted timeline, from March 8, 2023 to September 8, 2023, to extend the date by which Osisko Green has to consummate a qualifying transaction (the "Proposed Extension").

A special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders") of Class A Restricted Voting Shares of Osisko Green (the "Class A Restricted Voting Shares") is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on February 28, 2023 at 3400 One First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5X 1A4. In connection with the Meeting, the Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders are being provided with the opportunity to deposit for redemption all or a portion of their Class A Restricted Voting Shares, irrespective of whether such holders vote for or against, or do not vote on, the Extension Resolution (as defined below), provided that they deposit (and do not subsequently validly withdraw) their Class A Restricted Voting Shares for redemption prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 21, 2023.

At the Meeting, Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders will be asked:

  1. To consider, and if deemed advisable, to approve, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution in respect of the Proposed Extension (the "Extension Resolution"), the full text of which is set forth in Appendix "A" of Osisko Green's management information circular dated January 27, 2023 (the "Circular"); and

  2. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

All voting at the Meeting will be by a show of hands, unless a ballot is required or demanded. In case of a vote by a show of hands, each Class A Restricted Voting Shareholder present in person or by proxy is entitled to one vote. If a ballot is taken, each Class A Restricted Voting Shareholder present in person or by proxy is entitled to the number of votes that are attached to the Class A Restricted Voting Shares which such person is entitled to vote at the Meeting.

The Corporation has established certain investment criteria and guidelines as part of its process of evaluating potential targets for its qualifying transaction. The Corporation believes that it has identified a number of promising targets and is currently evaluating the business of these prospective targets and engaging in active discussions with an aim towards announcing an exciting qualifying transaction for the Corporation's securityholders in the near future.

Upon the requisite approval of the Extension Resolution (which requires approval by both the Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders and the board of directors of the Corporation) and, subject to applicable law, the Corporation will be required to redeem such Class A Restricted Voting Shares so deposited for redemption at an amount per share (the "Class A Extension Redemption Price"), payable in cash, equal to: (A) the pro-rata portion (per Class A Restricted Voting Share) of: (i) the escrowed funds available in the escrow account at the time of the Meeting in respect of the extension, including any interest and other amounts earned thereon, less (ii) an amount equal to the total of (a) any applicable taxes payable by the Corporation on such interest and other amounts earned in the escrow account, and (b) actual and expected expenses directly related to the redemption (and for greater certainty, such amount will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commission per Class A Restricted Voting Share held in the escrow account), as reasonably determined and certified by the Corporation, less (B) any taxes of the Corporation (including under Part VI.1 of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (as reasonably determined by the Corporation) arising in connection with the redemption of the applicable Class A Restricted Voting Shares divided by the number of shares being redeemed. For illustrative purposes, as of the date hereof, the estimated Class A Extension Redemption Price is between $10.00 and $10.11 per Class A Restricted Voting Share. The remainder of the escrow funds shall remain in the escrow account and be available for use by the Corporation to complete the consummation of a qualifying transaction.

Holders who have deposited their Class A Restricted Voting Shares for redemption may by written notice (to the Corporation or the applicable CDS Participant (as defined in the Circular), as applicable) withdraw all or a portion of such Class A Restricted Voting Shares at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 6, 2023 or the deadline of the applicable CDS Participant (which may be an earlier date). Please refer to the Circular for a full description of the mechanics to deposit Class A Restricted Voting Shares for redemption and/or the withdrawal of shares deposited for redemption.

Holders of Class A Restricted Voting Shares who do not redeem their Class A Restricted Voting Shares will retain their redemption rights and their ability to vote on any proposed qualifying transaction.

The record date for the determination of registered holders of Class A Restricted Voting Shares of the Corporation entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting is the close of business on January 24, 2023.

The Circular being sent to Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders contains a detailed description of the Proposed Extension, the Extension Resolution and other information relating to Osisko Green. Osisko Green urges Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders to consider carefully all of the information in the Circular.

Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders who have any questions or need additional information with respect to the voting of their Class A Restricted Voting Shares should consult their financial, legal, tax or other professional advisors.

About Osisko Green Acquisition Limited

The Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and includes statements which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that a qualifying transaction may not be completed by the Corporation's qualifying transaction deadline and the potential failure to obtain Class A Restricted Voting Shareholder approval for the Proposed Extension, the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of any proposed qualifying transaction, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and any actions taken by other countries in response thereto, such as sanctions or export controls and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's final prospectus dated August 30, 2021. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited
Alexander Dann
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
adann@osiskogreen.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond announces plan to raise $1 billion, stock falls 24%

    Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock sank 24% after the embattled retailer announced it will raise as much as $1.025 billion through an equity offering.

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday

    It's rarely comforting when an institutional investor cuts its stake in a company. In a regulatory document filed that morning, financial services company State Street disclosed that it currently holds just under 53.9 million shares of Lumen's common stock, giving it a stake of slightly over 5.2% in the telecom. State Street has not yet publicly commented on its shift, nor has Lumen formally addressed it.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January

    A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Chegg, Simon Property, Activision Blizzard, Take Two Interactive, Spirit

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Chegg, Simon Property, Activision Blizzard, Take Two Interactive, Spirit Airlines

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Plunged Monday

    Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks Up 30% or More to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These favorites of the Ark Invest founder and her team are shaping up to be great long-term stories.

  • You'll Never Believe the 'Dumbest' Stock Warren Buffett Ever Bought

    Business magnate Warren Buffett has long been hailed as one of the greatest value investors in modern America. Through decades of mergers and acquisitions, great investments and adhering to austere investing principles, Buffett earned this title as well as the title World's Richest Person in 2008. Buffett invested in the early stages of The Coca-Cola Co., American Express Co. and several other modern behemoths, mostly before they were the titans you know today. But even Buffett has made some poo

  • Lithium Americas Corp.'s (TSE:LAC) market cap touched CA$4.4b last week, benefiting both individual investors who own 54% as well as institutions

    If you want to know who really controls Lithium Americas Corp. ( TSE:LAC ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Why Palo Alto (PANW) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Palo Alto (PANW) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling 4% in morning trading Monday at 10:37 a.m. on no company-specific news, but the stock has been on a tear so far this year, up 22% year to date. In a notable mention last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told analysts during the tech giant's fiscal first quarter earnings conference call that the company was "all in" on being Taiwan Semiconductor's largest customer at its new Arizona facilities. Although Taiwan Semiconductor has been able to sidestep many of the supply chain snags that have embroiled other leading chipmakers, its own latest earnings report had the world's leading pure-play foundry saying weakening consumer demand could result in first-quarter revenue dropping as much as 5%, leading to cuts in this year's capital expenditures compared to a year ago.

  • Pinterest stock dives following mixed earnings report, CFO’s decision to step down

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal checks out Pinterest shares following its latest earnings report citing increases in monthly active users and the platform's new buyback program.