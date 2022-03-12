U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,037.69
    +381.78 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Reports 2021 Financial Results

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited
·1 min read

  • GOGR-WT.TO
  • GOGR.TO
Osisko Green Acquisition Limited
Osisko Green Acquisition Limited

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (TSX:GOGR) (the “Corporation”) is reporting its financial results as at December 31, 2021 and for the period from inception of the Corporation on July 8, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The Corporation is also announcing that there are no material updates regarding its search for target businesses with which it may complete its qualifying acquisition. The Corporation’s audited annual financial statements, along with the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) and may be viewed by interested parties under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.osiskogreen.com.

About Osisko Green Acquisition Limited

The Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited
Alexander Dann
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
adann@osiskogreen.com


