Osisko Mining Inc. Files Early Warning Report

Osisko Mining Inc.

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") today announced that it has filed an early warning report in respect of Vior Inc. (“Vior””) in connection with Vior’s private placement (the “Private Placement”) offering of units. Osisko exercised its equity participation right pursuant to an Investor Rights Agreement previously entered into by Vior and the Corporation and subscribed for 1,923,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.13 per unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of Vior (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles Osisko to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.21 per Common Share for a period of 30 months from the closing date.



Following the closing of the Private Placement, Osisko will own 6,848,000 common shares and 3,424,000 warrants representing approximately 7.80% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Vior and 11.26% on a partially diluted basis, presuming the exercise of all warrants held by Osisko.

Osisko acquired the securities of Vior for investment purposes only and intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, and may decide to purchase additional securities of Vior or may decide in the future to sell all or part of its investment.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated July 22, 2022. The early warning report has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (“SEDAR”) under Vior’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Osisko, please contact John Burzynski at (416) 363-8653 or refer to SEDAR under Vior’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

