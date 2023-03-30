Osisko Mining Inc. Files Early Warning Report

Osisko Mining Inc.

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") announces that in accordance with regulatory requirements it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings in Vior Inc. ("Vior"). In connection with private placement (the "Private Placement") by Vior of flow-through common shares on March 30, 2023, Osisko acquired from the initial subscribers in the Private Placement an aggregate of 6,983,765 common shares in the capital of Vior (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.145 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of $1,012,645.84 (the "Acquisition").



Immediately following the completion of the Acquisition, Osisko has beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 13,831,764 Common Shares and 1,224,000 Warrants representing approximately 13.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis (approximately 14.7% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all Warrants held by Osisko) after giving effect to the Private Placement.

Osisko acquired the securities of Vior for investment purposes and intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to this investment, and may decide to purchase additional securities of Vior or may decide in the future to sell all or part of its investment, as future circumstances may dictate.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated March 30, 2023. The early warning report in respect of the Acquisition has been filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Vior's issuer profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Corporation, please contact John Burzynski at (416) 363-8653 or refer to SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Vior's issuer profile.



