OSK Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OSK) largest shareholders are private companies with 50% ownership, individual investors own 29%

The considerable ownership by private companies in OSK Holdings Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Yellow Rock (L) Foundation with a 50% stake

14% of OSK Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

Every investor in OSK Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OSK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 50% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of OSK Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About OSK Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

OSK Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at OSK Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in OSK Holdings Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Yellow Rock (L) Foundation with 50% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 3.2% and 2.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Leong Huat Ong and Ean Hai Toh are the second and third largest shareholders. Leong Huat Ong, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. In addition, we found that Ju Ong, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of OSK Holdings Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of OSK Holdings Berhad. Insiders have a RM438m stake in this RM3.1b business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over OSK Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 50%, of the OSK Holdings Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

