Osler Diagnostics Announces a Company Update

Osler Diagnostics Limited
·3 min read
Osler Diagnostics Limited
Osler Diagnostics Limited

Osler Diagnostics Announces a Company Update

  • Osler provides an update on its breakthrough product, the Osler Origin, and on the Osler organisation

  • Osler has developed the Osler Origin – a 'portable lab' that can provide lab-quality diagnostics to anyone, anywhere, at any time

  • Osler has built a world-class team and Board of Directors – augmented today by Chris Smith and David Berry

  • Osler was formed out of the University of Oxford in 2017 and has raised ~$100m from leading investors

Oxford, UK – 21 March 2022: Osler Diagnostics (‘Osler’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on its breakthrough product, the Osler Origin, and to announce an update on the organisation, including the appointments today of Chris Smith as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and David Berry as Non-Executive Director.

The Osler Origin is a 'portable lab' that can provide lab-quality diagnostics to anyone, anywhere, at any time. It consists of a handheld diagnostic instrument, and series of single-use test cartridges, each testing for one or multiple biomarkers, from a small blood sample. The system boasts a comprehensive test menu, performs each test with high-performance, and is portable, low-cost, quick, and easy-to-use.

The Osler Origin represents a step-change in portable diagnostics, going beyond current solutions which typically test for only a handful of targets, and do so with performance that is significantly inferior to the central laboratory, therein preventing their widespread adoption.

Consequently, the Osler Origin will transform current healthcare by providing lab-quality point-of-care testing in the ED, ICU, and other settings. The Osler Origin will also help create a new healthcare paradigm by enabling fully decentralised and user-centric testing in community settings, with the ability to link up with other services such as telemedicine and electronic health records – therein enabling anyone, anywhere, to access, understand, and act on their health.

Osler has now delivered the Osler Origin, with its initial test cartridges, and is undergoing comprehensive testing in advance of regulatory activities. At the same time, the Company is building out the commercial and product ecosystem to support rapid product deployment post-regulatory approvals.

Osler has built an experienced leadership team, led by Connor Campbell, co-founder and CEO, and a strong Board of Directors which is Chaired by Chris Smith, CEO of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and includes David Berry, Founder and CEO of Valo Health, and General Partner at Flagship Pioneering; Jorg Debatin, former CTO, CMO, and VP at GE Healthcare; Amber Salzman, former SVP at GlaxoSmithKline; Peter George, founder and former CEO of Clinigen; Erich Reinhardt, former CEO at Siemens Healthcare; and Andre Crawford-Brunt, former Global Head of Equity Trading at Deutsche Bank.

Osler was formed out of the University of Oxford chemistry department in 2017, following decades of research. The same department is famous for inventing the portable electrochemical blood glucose sensor, which is considered by many to be the most successful diagnostic in history, and which pioneered the widespread use of portable diagnostics.

Osler is headquartered in Oxford, UK, operating in a 5,000 sq. ft. purpose-built lab space. It has built a multidisciplinary team of approximately 100 staff and raised ∼$100m in funding from leading investors.

Connor Campbell, co-founder and CEO of Osler, commented: The Osler Origin represents a step-change in diagnostics and has the potential to transform global healthcare by enabling anyone, anywhere, to access, understand, and act on their healthcare information.”

About Osler
Osler is a UK-based diagnostics company whose purpose is to enable anyone, anywhere, to access, understand, and act on their health, to live healthier, happier, and longer lives.

Osler has developed the Osler Origin – a 'portable lab' that can provide lab-quality diagnostics to anyone, anywhere, at any time. The Osler Origin will offer a wide portfolio of diagnostic tests and serve all major healthcare settings, globally.

Osler was formed out of the University of Oxford in 2017, following decades of research from the same department that invented the portable electrochemical blood glucose sensor.

The Company is headquartered in Oxford, UK, employs approximately 100 staff and is backed by leading investors.

For more information, please visit www.oslerdiagnostics.com

Contacts



Osler Diagnostics
media@oslerdiagnostics.com




Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
+ 44 7739 788 014
osler@consilium-comms.com


