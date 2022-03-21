U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

Osler Diagnostics Appoints Chris Smith as Chairman of the Board and David Berry as a Non-Executive Director

·3 min read
Osler Diagnostics Limited

Oxford, UK – 21 March 2022: Osler Diagnostics (‘Osler’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Smith as Chairman of the Board of Directors and David Berry as a Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Chris Smith is the CEO of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (‘Ortho’), a leading global diagnostic company. In December 2021, Quidel Corporation announced that it would acquire Ortho for around $6 billion. Chris also serves on the boards of several companies including Nyxoah and Akouos.

Prior to joining Ortho, Chris was CEO of Cochlear, a global medical device company headquartered in Australia. Under his leadership, Cochlear reached annual sales in excess of AU$1 billion while the market cap of the company more than doubled. Prior to taking over as CEO, Chris served as the president of Cochlear Americas, more than quadrupling revenue during his tenure.

Prior to Cochlear, Chris held several senior executive roles, including CEO in residence for Warburg Pincus and global group president of Gyrus Group Plc., a surgical products company. In addition, early in his career he held roles in Abbott, Cardinal, Prism and KCI. Chris has also served as a senior external advisor for McKinsey & Co., and EQT Partners. Chris holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University.

David Berry is Founder and CEO of Valo Health, and since 2005 has worked at Flagship Pioneering, where he is a General Partner, focused on conceiving, creating, resourcing, and launching groundbreaking companies. David has co-founded more than 20 companies across life sciences and sustainability.

David has been broadly recognised as a world-leading innovator: elected as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, named as Innovator of the Year by MIT Technology Review from amongst its annual TR35 list, and selected as one of 12 Innovators Reshaping Reality by the U.S. State Department, alongside pioneers such as Tim Berners-Lee. He holds over 200 patents and patent applications, and he and his companies have been awarded with more than 150 additional awards and honours. David also serves on the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN SDSN), where he was a Founding Leadership Council Member.

David received his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and his Ph.D. from MIT in biological engineering, through the Health Sciences and Technology program, completing the fastest dual degree in the modern history of the program.

Connor Campbell, co-founder and CEO of Osler, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Chris and David to Osler’s Board. Their expertise, and proven track records in driving value creation across businesses, will be critical in helping Osler in our next phase of growth.

Chris Smith, Chairman of Osler, commented: I am excited to take on the role of Chairman at such a pivotal time for the Company. The Company’s Osler Origin platform – a 'portable lab' that can provide lab-quality diagnostics to anyone, anywhere, at any time – is positioned to be a game changing technology, especially as more and more patients and clinical customers focus on decentralised testing. I’m looking forward to partnering with Connor and the entire Osler team.

David Berry, Non-Executive Director of Osler, added: I firmly believe we are at the precipice of a new era in healthcare. The fundamental need is diagnostics that enable rapid, high-fidelity decision making but meeting the patient where they are. This is the promise of Osler, I look forward to helping Osler make this a reality.

About Osler
Osler is a UK-based diagnostics company whose purpose is to enable anyone, anywhere, to access, understand, and act on their health, to live healthier, happier, and longer lives.

Osler has developed the Osler Origin – a 'portable lab' that can provide lab-quality diagnostics to anyone, anywhere, at any time. The Osler Origin will offer a wide portfolio of diagnostic tests and serve all major healthcare settings, globally.

Osler was formed out of the University of Oxford in 2017, following decades of research from the same department that invented the portable electrochemical blood glucose sensor.

The Company is headquartered in Oxford, UK, employs approximately 100 staff and is backed by leading investors.

For more information, please visit www.oslerdiagnostics.com

Contacts



Osler Diagnostics
media@oslerdiagnostics.com




Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
+ 44 7739 788 014
osler@consilium-comms.com


