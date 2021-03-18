U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

Osman Dulgeroglu and His Eloquent Journey of Non-Profit Humanitarian Relief

·4 min read

Osman Dulgeroglu, CEO of Embrace Relief, was interviewed on the Mission Matters Business Podcast by Adam Torres.

Adam Torres

BEVERLY HILLS, California, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes all it takes to change the world is a strong intent. And that's precisely what Osman Dulgeroglu proved in his remarkable journey to becoming the CEO of Embrace Relief. A non-profit organization, Embrace Relief has helped thousands of people receive much-needed food and medical care under Osman’s leadership.

Listen to the full interview of Osman Dulgeroglu with Adam Torres on Mission Matters.

Born in Turkey, Osman completed a Bachelor's degree in biology and went on to pursue his Masters in Administrations. His love for academic courses saw him exploring the biology domain for over ten years and eventually becoming a school principal for three years. In 2003, he moved to New Jersey in the United States and soon became neighbors with the founder of Embrace Relief.

Osman has always been led by a desire to make an impact in the world and was immensely attracted towards the relief endeavors and initiatives Embrace Relief was working on. After working in the nonprofit sector with various organizations throughout his life, he happily accepted the role of Embrace Relief CEO in 2013.

The Culture at Embrace Relief

Founded by Turkish Americans in 2008, Embrace Relief is both run by and dedicated to helping immigrants who want to give back to society. Surprisingly, the non-profit has not specifically looked to its own motherland. It has no current programs in Turkey, instead emphasizing relief for more deprived areas of the world including Africa and South America.

Embrace Relief has developed an extensive network of donors who help fulfill this common goal of creating a better world. It has multiple projects from various schools and universities worldwide from where people volunteer and work with the team together.

Significant Projects Undertaken

  • Clean Water Initiative

With the team's active support and precise planning for the projects, Embrace Relief has successfully constructed 380 water wells that serve thousands of people each day with fresh, clean water. "[A reliable well] provides a foundation for a thriving community," Osman shares.

Two aspects that set the organization apart from others are. First, the team at Embrace Relief tends to dig deeper wells than most water initiatives, thus providing pristine potable water more reliably. Second, the organization has never left any water well abandoned after its construction, but instead trains the locals to take care of the well afterward with periodic check-ins and guidance from Embrace Relief experts.

  • Refugee Works

Embrace Relief has supported refugees from Syria, Greece, and Turkey in the US, providing them with hot meals, primary health care amenities, and children's online education. Volunteer teachers conduct the academic classes regularly and contribute to the mission.

  • Healthcare Projects

Having three medical clinics in place and one mobile healthcare service on a truck, Embrace Relief services essential health treatments in the remote parts of Africa, including cataract surgeries, dental checkups, and general physician checks.

The Virtual Shift

Various donors and project charges have reached out to Embrace Relief through their social media channels and have established a strong connection. The digital transition has led the organization to expand its horizon and go beyond the physical limits. Discussing this shift, Osman states, "I believe social media and telecommunication are very important for all non-profit organizations."

About

Embrace Relief is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that collaborates with volunteers to deliver humanitarian aid and disaster relief to vulnerable communities worldwide. Following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, our teams offer Relief in the form of financial, emotional, and physical support to meet the needs of people ravaged by disaster and other misfortune. The foundation collects and distributes supplies to families, individuals and institutions.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media

Listen on Apple Podcast >>


