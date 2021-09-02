U.S. markets closed

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Osmotica Holdings US LLC
·1 min read
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, and James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference as follows:

Date:

Monday, September 13, 2021

Time:

On Demand

Webcast:

https://journey.ct.events/view/2feb327a-ca2a-4226-806e-84a8a49480db

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of products that target markets with underserved patient populations. In July 2020, the Company received regulatory approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration for RVL-1201, or UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrocholoride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid, in adults. UPNEEQ was commercially launched September 2020 through RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary, to a limited number of eye care professionals with commercialization operations expanded in 2021 among ophthalmology, optometry and oculoplastic specialties.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


