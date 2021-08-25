Osprey Real Estate Capital Appoints Dustin Dunham as Director of Acquisitions

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dustin Dunham joins the Osprey Real Estate Capital team as Director of Acquisitions. At Osprey, Dustin will be responsible for sourcing and underwriting hospitality, retail and multifamily investments. Prior to joining Osprey, Dustin served as a Senior Associate at The Luzzatto Company Inc., a Los Angeles-based creative office developer. His responsibilities included sourcing and underwriting new acquisitions, overseeing development, securing debt financings, and overseeing asset management.

Prior to the Luzzatto Company Inc., Dustin was a Senior Associate at NetSTREIT, a single-tenant net-lease REIT in Dallas, Texas, where he helped lead its turnaround and eventual IPO. Prior to attending business school, he held investment roles at Mercer Street Partners, Tolleson Wealth Management, and the Investment Bank at JP Morgan.

Dustin earned a B.A. in Political Science from Baylor University and a Master of Real Estate Finance from Cornell University.

About Osprey Real Estate Capital

Osprey Real Estate Capital ("Osprey") is a private equity sponsor focused on developing, acquiring, and managing luxury and full-service hospitality assets in select markets. Osprey was formed as a partnership between several preeminent leaders in the hospitality industry. This core team brings decades of experience elevating hospitality assets in competitive, high barrier to entry markets. The company acquires properties through its existing ventures and partnerships with ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

