U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,314.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,360.75
    +5.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.90
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.29
    -0.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -11.30 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3720
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8410
    +0.2040 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,138.19
    -863.02 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,211.47
    -38.24 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,817.25
    +85.15 (+0.31%)
     

Osprey Real Estate Capital Appoints Dustin Dunham as Director of Acquisitions

·1 min read

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dustin Dunham joins the Osprey Real Estate Capital team as Director of Acquisitions. At Osprey, Dustin will be responsible for sourcing and underwriting hospitality, retail and multifamily investments. Prior to joining Osprey, Dustin served as a Senior Associate at The Luzzatto Company Inc., a Los Angeles-based creative office developer. His responsibilities included sourcing and underwriting new acquisitions, overseeing development, securing debt financings, and overseeing asset management.

Osprey Real Estate Capital
Osprey Real Estate Capital

Prior to the Luzzatto Company Inc., Dustin was a Senior Associate at NetSTREIT, a single-tenant net-lease REIT in Dallas, Texas, where he helped lead its turnaround and eventual IPO. Prior to attending business school, he held investment roles at Mercer Street Partners, Tolleson Wealth Management, and the Investment Bank at JP Morgan.

Dustin earned a B.A. in Political Science from Baylor University and a Master of Real Estate Finance from Cornell University.

About Osprey Real Estate Capital

Osprey Real Estate Capital ("Osprey") is a private equity sponsor focused on developing, acquiring, and managing luxury and full-service hospitality assets in select markets. Osprey was formed as a partnership between several preeminent leaders in the hospitality industry. This core team brings decades of experience elevating hospitality assets in competitive, high barrier to entry markets. The company acquires properties through its existing ventures and partnerships with ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

Investor Relations Contact:

Courtney Selma
(424) 218-9210
courtney@ospreyrec.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/osprey-real-estate-capital-appoints-dustin-dunham-as-director-of-acquisitions-301362205.html

SOURCE Osprey Real Estate Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • Why JD.com Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) soared on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce leader's second-quarter financial results surpassed investors' expectations.  As of 2:33 p.m. EDT, JD.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a volatile stock since its direct listing in March. The gaming company's stock started trading at $64.50 per share, far above its reference price of $45, and briefly topped $100 in June.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.