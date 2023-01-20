OSS & BSS Global Market Report 2022: Significant Advances in Telecom Infrastructure Bolster Sector
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OSS & BSS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global OSS & BSS market size reached US$ 46.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 101.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.71% during 2021-2027.
An operation support system (OSS) is a software used to manage the operating system or communication networks. It handles network planning and maintains network inventories, such as computers, routers, and servers that are connected to a network.
On the other hand, a business support system (BSS) supports and automates core business activities and management functions, such as product, customer, revenue, and order. It also provides information about customer relationships, payment orders, and new sign-ups. Due to the distinct and functional features offered by OSS and BSS, several organizations nowadays are focusing on incorporating both the tools to manage different areas of businesses efficiently.
OSS & BSS Market Trends:
With significant improvements in telecom infrastructure and increasing data consumption, telecom operators and providers are currently relying on OSS and BSS platforms to support business functions, including marketing, product offerings, sales, contracting, and delivery of services. This is further supported by the rising need for efficient portfolio and telecom site management software and the focus on personalization, seamless service usage, and diversity across communication industries and platforms.
Apart from this, the rising usage of industrial automation and business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) technologies for building efficient digitized business processes are influencing the demand for 5G applications and services worldwide.
This, in turn, is strengthening the market growth of the OSS and BSS platform that enables telecom operators to tackle the evolving needs of the end consumers. Besides this, the growing demand for streamlining billing systems, enhancing customer experiences, and improving business agility is anticipated to promote the sales of cloud OSS and BSS tools across the world.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Services
Breakup by Oss Solution Type:
Network Planning and Design
Service Delivery
Service Fulfillment
Service Assurance
Billing and Revenue Management
Network Performance Management
Customer and Product Management
Others
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Retail and E-Commerce
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global OSS & BSS Market
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Oss Solution Type
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
Amdocs
Cisco Systems Inc.
Comarch SA
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Infosys Limited
Netcracker Technology Corporation (NEC Corporation)
Nokia Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Suntech S.A.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.
