OSS & BSS Global Market Report 2022: Significant Advances in Telecom Infrastructure Bolster Sector

Global OSS & BSS Market

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OSS & BSS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global OSS & BSS market size reached US$ 46.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 101.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.71% during 2021-2027.



An operation support system (OSS) is a software used to manage the operating system or communication networks. It handles network planning and maintains network inventories, such as computers, routers, and servers that are connected to a network.

On the other hand, a business support system (BSS) supports and automates core business activities and management functions, such as product, customer, revenue, and order. It also provides information about customer relationships, payment orders, and new sign-ups. Due to the distinct and functional features offered by OSS and BSS, several organizations nowadays are focusing on incorporating both the tools to manage different areas of businesses efficiently.



OSS & BSS Market Trends:



With significant improvements in telecom infrastructure and increasing data consumption, telecom operators and providers are currently relying on OSS and BSS platforms to support business functions, including marketing, product offerings, sales, contracting, and delivery of services. This is further supported by the rising need for efficient portfolio and telecom site management software and the focus on personalization, seamless service usage, and diversity across communication industries and platforms.

Apart from this, the rising usage of industrial automation and business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) technologies for building efficient digitized business processes are influencing the demand for 5G applications and services worldwide.

This, in turn, is strengthening the market growth of the OSS and BSS platform that enables telecom operators to tackle the evolving needs of the end consumers. Besides this, the growing demand for streamlining billing systems, enhancing customer experiences, and improving business agility is anticipated to promote the sales of cloud OSS and BSS tools across the world.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Oss Solution Type:

Network Planning and Design

Service Delivery

Service Fulfillment

Service Assurance

Billing and Revenue Management

Network Performance Management

Customer and Product Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-Commerce

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global OSS & BSS Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Oss Solution Type



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode



9 Market Breakup by Organization Size



10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Amdocs

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comarch SA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Netcracker Technology Corporation (NEC Corporation)

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Suntech S.A.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

