OSS & BSS Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $101.26 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.71%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OSS & BSS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global OSS & BSS market size reached US$ 46.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 101.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.71% during 2021-2027.

An operation support system (OSS) is a software used to manage the operating system or communication networks. It handles network planning and maintains network inventories, such as computers, routers, and servers that are connected to a network.

On the other hand, a business support system (BSS) supports and automates core business activities and management functions, such as product, customer, revenue, and order. It also provides information about customer relationships, payment orders, and new sign-ups. Due to the distinct and functional features offered by OSS and BSS, several organizations nowadays are focusing on incorporating both the tools to manage different areas of businesses efficiently.

OSS & BSS Market Trends:

With significant improvements in telecom infrastructure and increasing data consumption, telecom operators and providers are currently relying on OSS and BSS platforms to support business functions, including marketing, product offerings, sales, contracting, and delivery of services. This is further supported by the rising need for efficient portfolio and telecom site management software and the focus on personalization, seamless service usage, and diversity across communication industries and platforms.

Apart from this, the rising usage of industrial automation and business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) technologies for building efficient digitized business processes are influencing the demand for 5G applications and services worldwide.

This, in turn, is strengthening the market growth of the OSS and BSS platform that enables telecom operators to tackle the evolving needs of the end consumers. Besides this, the growing demand for streamlining billing systems, enhancing customer experiences, and improving business agility is anticipated to promote the sales of cloud OSS and BSS tools across the world.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

  • Solution

  • Services

Breakup by Oss Solution Type:

  • Network Planning and Design

  • Service Delivery

  • Service Fulfillment

  • Service Assurance

  • Billing and Revenue Management

  • Network Performance Management

  • Customer and Product Management

  • Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

  • On-premises

  • Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

  • IT and Telecom

  • BFSI

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Retail and E-Commerce

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global OSS & BSS Market

6 Market Breakup by Component

7 Market Breakup by Oss Solution Type

8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

9 Market Breakup by Organization Size

10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Amdocs

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Comarch SA

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Infosys Limited

  • Netcracker Technology Corporation (NEC Corporation)

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Suntech S.A.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a47j7h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oss--bss-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-101-26-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-13-71-301726819.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

