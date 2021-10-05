U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,868.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,493.25
    +31.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.20
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    +0.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.95
    +1.80 (+8.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1180
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,507.38
    +1,758.77 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.24
    +979.56 (+403.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.87
    +38.86 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

OSS BSS Software Market to generate USD 41.66 Bn by 2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market size is expected to increase by $ 41.66 bn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 13%, as per the latest report by the Technavio.

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of OSS BSS Software Market - Download FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based BSS.

The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market analysis includes product and geography segments. This study identifies the growing investment in LTE-A as one of the prime reasons driving the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture Plc

  • Amdocs Ltd.

  • CSG Systems International Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Related Reports:
Customer Analytics Applications Market -The customer analytics applications market has the potential to grow by USD 10.78 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45%. Download a free sample report now!

Field Service Management Software Market -The field service management (FSM) software market has the potential to grow by USD 3.68 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 18.22%. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 41.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.06

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., CSG Systems International Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oss-bss-software-market-to-generate-usd-41-66-bn-by-2025--17000--technavio-reports-301391781.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • Facebook stock nosedive costs Zuckberg $6bn as whistleblower interview and service outage rattle investors

    Monday was not a good day for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg

  • European Open Signals Technology Rout May Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks opened higher and U.S. index futures steadied as investors bet a selloff in technology shares had gone too far. Treasury yields and the dollar edged higher.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryC

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Reco

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Why Square Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Square, together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that ena

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Ind

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.