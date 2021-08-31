U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

OSS to Present at the Lake Street Capital Markets Big Ideas Growth Conference, September 15, 2021

One Stop Systems, Inc.
ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference being held virtually September 14-15, 2021.

The invitation-only event will feature more than 100 small-cap companies providing top institutional investors direct access to senior management via virtual one-on-one and group meetings.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to present in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, John Morrison.

Management will discuss the company’s recently reported revenue up 28% to $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, which drove an improvement of $1.3 million in adjusted EBITDA. This strong performance reflects the company’s broadening customer base and new contract wins with major accounts.

Management will also discuss the company’s continued focus on AI Transportables, the fastest growing segment of edge computing.

To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact your Lake Street representative or submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference.

For questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Lake Street Capital Markets
Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Its research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com.

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact


