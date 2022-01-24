U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

OST Experience Design Experts Offer Free Virtual Roundtable Event: The Experience Economy

·2 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OST, an IT and digital consulting firm, is set to host a strategic customer experience business model roundtable event on February 1, 2022. Service design should be a priority for today's customer-first businesses. More than 70 percent of businesses' digital transformation efforts fail because enterprise organizations lack the ability to innovate at the same rate as their consumers' needs change.

The Experience Economy roundtable event will highlight why organizational service design should be implemented as a useful tool as enterprises adapt and shift expectations and introduce new technology into the market. The customer experience must be at the forefront of business strategy. Customers and businesses want digital experiences that make it easy to buy, easy to track, easy to customize and easy to get service. Customers are yearning for brands that make them feel a part of a tangible experience that meets their needs and desires.

Lisa Helminiak and Abby Breyer of OST's Design Team will kick off the event with a brief presentation discussing why customer experience has become a top priority for enterprise organizations.

"The economic disruption has impacted services in numerous ways... the companies that keep the service experience elevated throughout this disruption are the ones who are going to come out on top," said OST Design and Innovation Principal Lisa Helminiak.

Participants will have the opportunity to share personal experiences, challenges and ask questions in a smaller group setting. In addition, OST will share tools, advice and best practices to help participants understand and develop a design thinking framework to create a market differentiating service experience.

Register now for The Experience Economy roundtable on February 1, 2022 at ostusa.com/webinars.

About OST

OST is an integrated, cross-functional business technology firm bringing together strategy and insights, digital experiences, connected products, data center transformation and enterprise managed services as we work alongside clients to optimize and grow their businesses. With offices located in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Minneapolis and London, OST engages in ways that make the most sense and yield the best results for global Fortune 2000 companies to funded startups. This is all wrapped in a friendly, flexible, people-centered culture. OST has been recognized in Inc. Magazine's 5,000's Fastest Growing Private Companies, CRN's Tech Elite 250 and as a National Best & Brightest Company to Work For.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ost-experience-design-experts-offer-free-virtual-roundtable-event-the-experience-economy-301466556.html

SOURCE OST

