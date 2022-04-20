Ostendio Expands MyVCM Marketplace with Privaxi Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio Inc. , a leading provider of integrated risk management software, today announced a partnership with Privaxi , a leading Compliance Services organization that enables organizations to navigate the increasingly complex world of cybersecurity and IT compliance.

Privaxi is joining Ostendio's growing MyVCM Marketplace to guide its customers through complex data security certifications. Ostendio partners with top-rated IT and security service providers and consultancies to help clients continuously manage their cybersecurity programs in a collaborative environment. Privaxi's deep knowledge and expertise with the MyVCM platform, combined with its extensive security and compliance experience, will help customers increase efficiency and reduce the overall costs of building a robust security and compliance program.

"We are pleased that Privaxi has joined the MyVCM Marketplace as an approved VAR partner. We look forward to working together to help Privaxi customers build data security and risk management programs to protect their sensitive data and simplify the process of audit preparation," said Doug Ochs, Ostendio Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances. "By working with approved VAR and audit partners, customers can benefit from the functionality offered by MyVCM and being part of the MyVCM Trust Network."

"We are delighted to be working with Ostendio and using the comprehensive features of the MyVCM platform," said Peter Briel, Chief Information Security Officer, Privaxi. "We offer customers comprehensive IT services and using MyVCM will make it easier for our customers to comply with relevant industry security standards."

Securing data and demonstrating compliance to international standards is a business imperative for most organizations, especially those handling sensitive information. As the number of data breaches and the theft of personal information continues to increase, organizations are turning to compliance frameworks such as HITRUST, SOC 2, CMMC, CIS Top 20, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and others to demonstrate their data security and risk management programs. Government regulations such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California have also increased the awareness of the need for data privacy.

About Ostendio:

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an integrated risk management platform that automates security program lifecycles. Organizations that deploy Ostendio MyVCM spend less time and less budget building, operating, and demonstrating internally and externally the efficacy of their security programs. The platform provides a single solution that connects users and requirements from across the enterprise and is backed by the Ostendio Professional Services team to help customers anticipate auditor expectations, ensuring they are adequately prepared, thereby reducing the time and resources spent on an audit. Only Ostendio guarantees customers pass their next security audit the first time, or they will remediate the critical findings free of charge.

About Privaxi

Privaxi, LLC was founded to fill in the gap between information security regulations and non-compliant companies, resulting in a secure operational environment. Privaxi aims to contribute to the security of this environment by helping companies identify the cyber risks and vulnerable processes. We then align tailor-made strategies to make them less prone to data hacking threats. Our ways have been evolving ever since, trying to better understand and implement Cyber Security Management and compliance.

