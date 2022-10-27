Osteoarthritis Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021 - 2031

ReportLinker

Summary Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common joint disease and a major cause of disability and pain among the elderly in the western world. It is a slowly progressive joint disease characterized by degradation of the articular (hyaline) cartilage that coats the bone proximities of synovial joints.

The exact cause of OA is not completely understood.Multiple risk factors have been associated with the disease, including age, joint trauma, altered biomechanics, obesity, and excessive load bearing.



The sites mainly affected are the weight-bearing bones such as knees, hips, spine, and feet, as well as the hands.



The Osteoarthritis (OA) market is currently at an important commercial juncture.The OA market has been largely a pain market, and as such, is highly genericized.



However, the market is expected to evolve significantly over the next 10 years as drug manufacturers improve on current pain medication through novel mechanisms of action and move towards developing disease modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOAD).



- The greatest drivers of growth in the global OA market include the launch of eight new pipeline therapies during the forecast period and a steadily climbing diagnosed prevalence in many 7MM countries.

- The main barriers to growth in the OA market include overcrowding of the well-established and highly genericized pain market, limited locations of launch for new pipeline products and the slowed growth of the opioid market.

- Among the late-stage innovator pipeline products, three are disease modifying osteoarthritis drugs and five are novel analgesics, two of which use novel mechanisms of action.

- The most important unmet needs in the OA market are the need for disease modifying OA drugs and novel analgesics with improved efficacy and safety.



- Which unmet needs are limiting the treatment of OA in the 7MM?

- What strategies can the pharmaceutical industry employ to increase treatment rates for OA? How should these strategies differ across different geographical markets?

- What effect will the launch of novel DMOADs have on the OA market?

- What are the main R&D trends in the OA market and which companies are leading the way? Are there major differences in the mechanisms of action used by current versus late-stage clinical development?



- Overview of OA including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Topline OA market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting OA therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the OA therapeutics market across the 7MM. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



