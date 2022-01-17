Osteoarthritis Therapeutics: Global Markets

Report Scope: This report provides a detailed description of the approaches used to treat pain management associated with osteoarthritis and the latest updates in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of drugs and therapies used to treat osteoarthritis.

Based on anatomy, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into knee osteoarthritis, hip osteoarthritis, others (shoulder, hand and small joint osteoarthritis).



Based on drug type, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented as viscosupplementation agents; Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) including ibuprofen, aspirin, diclofenac, naproxen, and other NSAIDs; analgesics; and corticosteroids.



Based on route of administration, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into parenteral route, oral route and topical route.



Based on drug classification, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into prescription drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.



The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing market growth. Market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.



This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market, as well as the competition and the key players’ strategies and performances.The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.



The report also includes company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for osteoarthritis therapeutics.



Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Sanofi S.A., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A, Seikagaku Corp., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020, which serves as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Summary:

The growing geriatric population, rising incidence of OA and growing demand forminimally invasive surgical procedures are driving the global osteoarthritis therapeuticsmarket.Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis, characterized by pain, swelling and restricted jointmotion. The knees, hips and shoulder are the most common joints affected by osteoarthritis. Cartilage, a slippery tissue that covers up the ends of bones in a joint, gets damaged as a result of osteoarthritis.OAwidely occurs in the elderly population and thosewho are obese.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Osteoarthritis is a musculoskeletal disease resulting from the breakdown of joint cartilage and the underlying bone.It is a common musculoskeletal condition and a long-term, chronic disease.



The common symptoms of osteoarthritis are joint pain and stiffness.Knee osteoarthritis is, in particular, a major cause of disability.



As people age, bone cell production and the fluid present in knee joints both decrease, thereby increasing the friction between two joints. This condition results in bones rubbing together and creating stiffness, pain and impaired movement. Osteoarthritis is associated with a wide range of modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors: obesity, lack of exercise, bone density, genetic

predisposition, occupational injury, trauma and gender. The different treatment types for osteoarthritis

- Joint replacement surgery: An invasive replacement surgery that is costlier than viscosupplementation.

- Pharmacological treatment: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), topical NSAIDs,symptomatic slow-acting drugs (SYSADOA), psychotropic drugs, opioid analgesics, COX-2inhibitors and topical capsaicin for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

- Intra-articular treatment: Corticosteroids, hyaluronans and tidal irrigation medicines.

- Surgery: Arthroscopy, osteotomy and noncompartmental knee replacement surgeries.

- Non-pharmacological treatments: Acupuncture, herbal therapies, weight loss, orthodontic device treatment and physical therapies.

- Viscosupplementation: A minimally invasive treatment for knee osteoarthritis. It involves the injection of hyaluronic acid into the knee joint to add viscous properties to remaining synovial fluid. This procedure increases joint functioning and reduces pain. Intra-articular viscosupplementation with hyaluronic acid is gaining acceptance as a noninvasive procedure compared to knee replacement. Viscosupplementation is categorized into three product segments: single-injection cycle, three-injection cycle and five-injection cycle.





