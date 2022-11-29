Osteoporosis Drugs Market to Reach US$ 11.7 Bn by 2027, TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Rising instances of new drug development by industry players is anticipated to thrust growth in the global osteoporosis drugs market in coming years. Furthermore, the growth of the market is also driven by lack of alternative methods for treatment, growing base of elderly population, and advent of new and technologically advanced treatment therapeutics by players. However, the presence of low-cost generic medications may hamper market growth in near future. As per a latest professional intelligence report, the global osteoporosis drugs market is set to rise at a CAGR of 0.3% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Osteoporosis Drugs Market - Key Findings of the Report

Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis : As per a study by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis is responsible for more than 8.9 Mn fractures that occur worldwide in a year. It also records that this disease affects more than 200 Mn women all over the world. Rising prevalence and incidence rate of osteoporosis is one of the most prominent drivers for the expansion of the global osteoporosis drugs market. Furthermore, owing to the lack of any alternative treatment method, including surgery, is also driving demand for effective drugs from the market.

Rising Global Geriatric Population: The elderly or geriatric population across the world is more prone to various kinds of illnesses, including osteoporosis. It is projected that the number of individuals of age more than 65 years is estimated to rise to almost 1.5 Bn individuals in 2050. This rising base of geriatric population that is more susceptible to osteoporosis is most likely to fuel demand within the global osteoporosis drugs market over the next few years.

Osteoporosis Drugs Market - Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis drives demand within the global osteoporosis drugs market

Rising development of new and advanced therapies fuels market growth

Increasing number of geriatric individuals, who are more prone to orthopedic ailments supplements expansion of the market

Osteoporosis Drugs Market - Key Players

The competitive landscape of the global osteoporosis drugs market is highly fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of a large number of leading local, as well as multi-national players. Some of the key companies functional in the global osteoporosis drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Radius Health, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB S.A., Apotex Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lily and Company, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and Mylan N.V., among others. Some of the leading growth and expansion strategies employed by these leading players include launching new products, collaborations, gaining regulatory approvals for their innovative new products, and acquisitions, among others.

Osteoporosis Drugs Market: Regional Growth Assessment

North America accounted for the largest share of the global osteoporosis drugs market in 2018, owing to the presence of a large number of individuals suffering from osteoporosis. Furthermore, some other notable drivers behind the growth of North America market include increasing awareness regarding osteoporosis and its treatment, presence of well-established and technologically strong medical infrastructure, and the availability of technologically potent and cutting-edge medical devices for diagnostic purposes.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is most likely to display significant growth in the global osteoporosis drugs market over the forecast period. Some of the leading drivers for the expansion of Asia Pacific osteoporosis drugs market include the rising incidence of osteoporosis, rising healthcare spending in the region, rising awareness pertaining to treatment and diagnosis of osteoporosis, and changing unhealthy dietary patterns amongst regional consumers that can lead to osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis Drugs Market: Segmentation

Osteoporosis Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Bisphosphonates

Calcitonin

RANK Ligand Inhibitor

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy (PTH)

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

Sclerostin Inhibitor

Others

Osteoporosis Drugs Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

