U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,247.00
    -39.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,733.00
    -248.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,379.25
    -144.00 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.20
    -23.50 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.90
    -1.60 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.30
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.29 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0053
    -0.0039 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    +0.78 (+3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0106 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0290
    +1.1670 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,452.97
    -2,065.36 (-8.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.30
    -48.43 (-8.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.29
    +19.44 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Ostin Technology Group Reports Half-Year Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OST
Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.
Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

NANJING, China, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

Half-Year Ended March 31, 2022 Summary:

  • Revenue declined by 31% to $60.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, from $87.37 million for the same period in 2021;

  • Gross margin grew to 14% for the six months ended March 31, 2022, from 12% for the same period in 2021;

  • Operating income decreased by 23% year-over-year to $1.63 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, from $2.13 million for the same period in 2021;

  • Net income was $1.20 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.45 million for the same period in 2021;

  • Earnings per share was $0.11 for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.14 for the same period in 2021;

  • Cash and cash equivalents grew to $3.53 million at March 31, 2022, from $2.14 million at March 31, 2021.

 

For Six Months Ended March 31

(in $ millions, except earnings per share; differences due to rounding)

2022

 

2021

 

%
Change

Revenue

$60.09

 

$87.37

 

(31%)

Gross profit

$8.63

 

$10.13

 

(15%)

Gross margin

14%

 

12%

 

2%

Operating income

$1.63

 

$2.13

 

(23%)

Net income

$1.20

 

$1.45

 

(17%)

Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted

$0.11

 

$0.14

 

(21%)

 

   

 

   

 

  

Mr. Tao Ling, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented: “Despite a decrease in revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2022 amid the continuous lockdown in mainland China and the challenging global supply chain disruptions, we are able to deliver high quality products and services thanks to our dedicated workforce and focused innovation. We have demonstrated the resilience of our business in a challenging environment and continued investing our efforts in key geographies and advanced technologies. With the recent launch of new products and services and business initiatives, we expect to expand our customer base and continue to increase our competitiveness on the market.”

Results of Operations

Revenues

The following table presents revenue by major categories for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

 

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

($ millions, differences due to rounding)

  

March 31, 2022

  

  

March 31, 2021

  

Revenue Category

  

Sales
Amount

  

  

As %
of
Sales

  

  

Sales
Amount

  

  

As %
of
Sales

  

Display modules

  

$27.96

  

  

47

%

  

$52.68

  

  

60

%

Polarizers

  

23.75

  

  

40

%

  

32.60

  

  

38

%

Research and development services

 

4.96

 

 

8

%

 

-

 

 

-

 

Others

  

3.43

  

  

5

%

  

2.08

  

  

2

%

Total

  

$60.09

  

  

100

%

  

$87.37

  

  

100

%

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

Revenues decreased by approximately $27.28 million or 31%, to approximately $60.09 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 from approximately $87.37 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to the decrease in revenue from both display modules and polarizers resulting from the continuous lockdown in mainland China from late 2021 to the first quarter in 2022.

  • Revenue from display modules decreased by approximately $24.72 million or 47%, to approximated $27.96 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 from approximately $52.68 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021. Based on seasonality in the Company’s business and cyclical nature of its industry, the Company believes that the market demand will gradually recover in the second half of 2022 and believes the Company’s sales of display modules will boost in the next 12 to 18 months.

  • For the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, revenue generated from the polarizers were approximately $23.75 million and $32.60 million, respectively, representing a decrease of approximately $8.85 million or 27%. Due to the long duration of the epidemic, customer demands for consumer electronics was met in the first two years of the epidemic, and such demand decreased in the six months ended March 31, 2022 which resulted in the decrease in sales of the Company’s polarizers.

  • Revenues from repair services increased by approximately $1.34 million, or 64%, to approximately $3.43 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 from approximately $2.08 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The Company extended repair services customer base also to those who did not purchase display panel products during the reporting period.

  • For the six months ended March 31, 2022, revenue generated from the Company’s new research and development services was approximately $4.96 million, representing 8% of its total revenues.

The following table lists the Company’s revenues by geographic region for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021. To mitigate impact of the fluctuation of exchange rates and shipping disruption caused by the epidemic, the Company shifted more sales to domestic markets, and therefore, the Company’s sales to Hong Kong and Taiwan decreased significantly during the six months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period last year.

  

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

($ millions, differences due to rounding)

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

Country

 

Sales Amount

 

 

As % of
Sales

 

 

Sales Amount

 

 

As % of
Sales

 

Mainland China

 

$55.03

  

 

92

%

 

$67.96

  

 

78

%

Hong Kong and Taiwan

 

5.06

  

 

8

%

 

18.59

  

 

21

%

Southeast Asia

 

-

  

 

-

  

 

0.82

  

 

1

%

Total

 

$60.09

  

 

100

%

 

$87.37

  

 

100

%

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by approximately $25.78 million or 33%, to approximately $51.46 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 from approximately $77.24 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in total cost of revenues was in line with the Company’s decreased revenue.

Gross profit margin

Overall gross profit margin was 14% for the six months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 12% for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to the fact that the Company’s new research and development services had a higher gross margin.

Selling and marketing expenses

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by approximately $0.99 million, or 41%, to approximately $1.42 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to approximately $2.41 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in selling and marketing expenses mainly was mainly due to (i) the decrease in revenue and (ii) decrease in sales commissions for market development attributable to stabilization of new customers developed in the past two years.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by approximately $0.86 million, or 32%, to approximately $3.55 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to approximately $2.69 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in G&A expenses was due to the increase in professional fees during the Company’s IPO process and the increase in administrative expenses in complying with regulations imposed by local government to control COVID-19.

Research and development expenses

The Company’s research and development expenses decreased by approximately $0.97 million to $2.03 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 from approximately $3.00 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was mainly attributable to the COVID-19 situation. On the one hand, the shipping was delayed and the materials needed for the Company’s research and development were not delivered in time; on the other hand, the Company’s employees, including research and development staff, had to stay at home for months due to the COVID-19 lockdown and quarantine requirements of the PRC local governments where the Company’s employees are based in. As a result, some of the Company’s research and development projects were either suspended or slowed down and therefore the Company incurred less research and development expenses.

Net income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded net income of $1.20 million and $1.45 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.53 million as of March 31, 2022, as compared to $2.14 million as of March 31, 2021.

Recent Development

During the six months ended March 31, 2022, the Company continued to promote development of new products and has introduced a protection film to its customers. The production film can be attached to the surface of products, such as OLED panels and wafers, to prevent damages from dust and scratch and will be manufactured through the production facilities the Company used for polarizers. The protection film is currently being tested by the Company’s customers and is expected to be put into production by the end of 2022.

In an effort to increase its profits as well as taking full advantage of its resources and expertise in the display panel industry, the Company began to manufacture and sell display products for end users, such as commercial display and consumer electronics products, which generally have a higher profit margin than the Company’s display module products. The Company has strengthened its efforts to market end products, including, but not limited to, hiring of more salespersons, providing training for the sales force targeting end users and increasing expenditures on electronics exhibitions and advertisements.

In addition, during the six months ended March 31, 2022, the Company began to generate revenue from providing research and development services related to video conference systems and smart photography systems. To diversify its source of revenue, the Company will continue to leverage its strong research and development capabilities and accumulated expertise in the display module field and develop customized solutions for its clients.

About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

For more information, please visit http://www.austinelec.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s businesses, including disruptions to supply chain, the Company’s ability to deliver customer orders timely, ability to raise capital, ability to develop and sell new products and services, ability to execute its business plans, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates , the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, client concentration, and general economic conditions affecting the Company’s industry and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Ms. Janice Wang, Managing Partner

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 470-940-3308 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)

OSTIN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT FOR NUMBER OF SHARES DATA)

  

  

March 31,
2022

(Unaudited)

  

  

September 30,
2021

  

ASSETS

  

  

  

  

  

  

Current Assets

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$

3,532,137

  

  

$

684,335

  

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $95,713 and $94,166, respectively

  

  

15,566,930

  

  

  

25,551,527

  

Notes receivable

  

  

-

  

  

  

101,361

  

Inventories, net

  

  

20,130,483

  

  

  

18,686,680

  

Advances to suppliers, net

  

  

3,594,013

  

  

  

7,300,770

  

Tax receivables

  

  

451,876

  

  

  

443,173

  

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

  

  

2,017,856

  

  

  

1,426,790

  

Total Current Assets

  

  

45,293,295

  

  

  

54,194,636

  

Property, plant and equipment, net

  

  

20,042,299

  

  

  

19,368,333

  

Land use rights, net

  

  

1,482,271

  

  

  

1,497,579

  

Intangible assets, net

  

  

86,803

  

  

  

127,129

  

Deferred tax assets, net

  

  

535,882

  

  

  

673,179

  

Right-of-use lease assets

  

  

65,995

  

  

  

105,625

  

TOTAL ASSETS

  

$

67,506,545

  

  

$

75,966,481

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Current Liabilities

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Accounts payable

  

$

11,521,214

  

  

$

17,618,986

  

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

  

  

2,703,622

  

  

  

2,632,370

  

Advances from customers

  

  

3,536,052

  

  

  

4,506,016

  

Due to related parties

  

  

1,325,067

  

  

  

3,197,070

  

Short-term borrowings

  

  

31,578,834

  

  

  

32,417,418

  

Operating lease liabilities – current

  

  

113,319

  

  

  

193,161

  

Total Current Liabilities

  

  

50,778,108

  

  

  

60,565,021

  

Operating lease liabilities – non-current

  

  

-

  

  

  

5,583

  

Long-term liability

  

  

45,358

  

  

  

194,022

  

TOTAL LIABILITIES

  

  

50,823,466

  

  

  

60,764,626

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

  

  

-

  

  

  

-

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 10,250,000 shares issued and outstanding

  

  

1,013

  

  

  

1,013

  

Additional paid-in capital

  

  

10,856,169

  

  

  

10,856,169

  

Statutory surplus reserves

  

  

1,345,154

  

  

  

1,033,653

  

Retained earnings

  

  

3,636,468

  

  

  

2,748,068

  

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

  

  

(57,743

)

  

  

(316,017

)

Total Equity Attributable to Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

  

  

15,781,061

  

  

  

14,322,886

  

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

  

  

902,018

  

  

  

878,969

  

Total Shareholders’ Equity

  

  

16,683,079

  

  

  

15,201,855

  

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

  

$

67,506,545

  

  

$

75,966,481

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OSTIN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARES DATA)

 

 

For the six months ended
March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

60,094,661

 

 

 

$

87,371,413

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

(51,460,589

)

 

 

 

(77,240,808

)

Gross profit

 

 

8,634,072

 

 

 

 

10,130,605

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing expenses

 

 

(1,419,660

)

 

 

 

(2,408,156

)

General and administrative expenses

 

 

(3,550,877

)

 

 

 

(2,693,945

)

Research and development costs

 

 

(2,028,038

)

 

 

 

(2,999,596

)

Gain (Loss) from disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(1,242

)

 

 

 

97,037

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

(6,999,817

)

 

 

 

(8,004,660

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

1,911,951

 

 

 

 

2,125,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

(741,667

)

 

 

 

(456,512

)

Other income (expenses), net

 

 

615,587

 

 

 

 

33,703

 

Total other expenses, net

 

 

(126,080

)

 

 

 

(422,809

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

1,508,175

 

 

 

 

1,703,136

  

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

 

(306,515

)

 

 

 

(249,065

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

  

Net income

 

 

1,201,660

 

 

 

 

1,454,071

  

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

1,759

 

 

 

 

23,916

  

Net income attributable to Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

 

 

1,199,901

 

 

 

 

1,430,155

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

1,201,660

 

 

 

 

1,454,071

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

279,564

 

 

 

 

498,759

 

Comprehensive income

 

 

1,481,224

 

 

 

 

1,952,830

 

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

23,049

 

 

 

 

46,225

 

Comprehensive income attributable to Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

 

 

1,458,175

 

 

 

 

1,906,605

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per ordinary share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

0.12

 

 

 

$

0.14

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

10,125,000

 

 

 

 

10,125,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OSTIN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)

  

  

For the six months ended
March 31,

  

  

  

2022

 

  

  

2021

  

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

  

  

  

  

  

  

Net income

  

$

1,201,660

 

 

  

$

1,454,071

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

  

  

 

 

  

  

 

 

Depreciation expense

  

  

1,033,422

 

 

  

  

862,105

 

Amortization expense of land use rights

  

  

40,600

 

 

  

  

46,019

 

Amortization expense of intangible assets

  

  

96,747

 

 

  

  

127,204

 

Amortization expense of right-of-use assets

  

  

55,175

 

 

  

  

-

 

Bad debt expense for accounts receivable

  

  

-

 

 

  

  

417,329

 

Deferred tax assets, net

  

  

137,297

 

 

  

  

40,357

 

Gain (Loss) from disposal of property, plant and equipment

  

  

1,242

 

 

  

  

(97,037

)

Imputed interest for short-term borrowings from third party individuals

  

  

-

 

 

  

  

113,590

  

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

  

  

 

 

  

  

 

 

Accounts receivable

  

  

10,355,021

 

 

  

  

(5,044,840

)

Notes receivable

  

  

102,539

 

 

  

  

2,220,062

  

Inventories

  

  

(1,131,570

)

 

  

  

2,640,321

  

Advances to suppliers

  

  

3,808,562

 

 

  

  

(5,001,290

)

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

  

  

(564,954

)

 

  

  

(574,920

)

Accounts payable

  

  

(6,356,916

)

 

  

  

(2,665,409

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

  

  

377,896

 

 

  

  

3,262,822

  

Advances from customers

  

  

(1,039,026

)

 

  

  

564,776

  

Income tax payable

  

  

(1,419

)

 

  

  

196,668

  

Operating lease liabilities

  

  

(102,275

)

 

  

  

-

  

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

  

  

8,014,001

 

 

  

  

(1,438,172

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

  

  

(1,388,888

)

 

  

  

(4,345,716

)

Disposal of property, plant and equipment

  

  

-

 

 

  

  

1,186,172

  

Purchases of intangible assets

  

  

(55,422

)

 

  

  

(12,217

)

Net cash used in investing activities

  

  

(1,444,310

)

 

  

  

(3,171,761

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Proceeds from long-term liability

  

  

(501,136

)

 

 

 

366,267

  

Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings

  

  

7,245,544

 

 

 

 

5,593,200

  

Repayments on short-term bank borrowings

  

  

(5,322,322

)

 

 

 

(4,898,819

)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings from third party individuals

  

  

888,624

 

 

 

 

2,917,926

  

Repayments on short-term borrowings from third party individuals

  

  

(4,176,289

)

 

 

 

(2,988,518

)

Due to related parties

  

  

(1,915,409

)

 

 

 

366,267

  

Net cash provided by financing activities

  

  

(3,780,988

)

 

 

 

1,356,323

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of changes in currency exchange rates

  

  

59,099

 

 

 

 

35,903

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

  

  

2,847,802

 

 

 

 

(3,217,707

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year

  

  

684,335

 

 

 

 

5,361,522

  

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of year

  

$

3,532,137

 

 

 

 

2,143,815

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$

3,532,137

 

 

 

 

2,143,815

  

Restricted cash

  

  

 

 

 

 

  

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

  

$

3,532,137

 

 

 

 

2,143,815

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Cash paid for income taxes

  

$

29,468

 

  

  

$

139,312

  

Cash paid for interest

  

$

418,108

 

  

  

$

343,346

  



Recommended Stories

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is crashing after Ryan Cohen's exit

    The zany story of Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price gets zanier.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.884 Billion

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.884 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022, or $6.16 per share, compared with net income of $1.667 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2021. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, compared with $4.680 billion, or $14.86 per share, for the same period last year.

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

    StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -54.55% and 10.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • Ryan Cohen's $60 million Bed Bath u-turn triggers meme stock investor ire

    Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on Thursday he had sold his 9.8% stake in the struggling home goods retailer, almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes. Cohen stands to earn a profit before taxes of between $55 million and $60 million on the stock sale, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter.

  • Top after-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials, Weber and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond, Foot Locker, Robinhood, and More Stock Market Movers Friday

    FEATURE Stock futures were lower Friday as investors remained uncertain over the pace of rate hikes from the Federal Federal Reserve as the central bank aims to cool inflation. futures fell 1% and futures were down 0.

  • Home Depot Stock Gains On $15 Billion Buyback, $1.90 Dividend; Ted Decker Named Chairman

    Home Depot closed out a busy week by naming CEO Ted Decker as chairman, unveiling a new $15 billion buyback and declaring a $1.90 per share dividend.

  • 10 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed discussion on large-cap dividend investment, and go directly to read 5 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Large-cap stocks are generally considered to be safer investments than small- and mid-cap stocks. These stocks are known to […]

  • Verizon has ‘few palatable options,’ analyst says in downgrade

    Verizon Communications Inc. is in a "particularly difficult position" given current wireless-industry trends, and that dynamic has one analyst taking a more downbeat view on the shares.

  • ‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’: Jim Cramer’s famous words suggest you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds to take advantage of today

    It's always time to get rich — even in times of chaos.