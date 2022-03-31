U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

Ostomy Products Market - Vendor Analysis and growth outlook: Exclusive Report from Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Ostomy Products Market and is expected to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ostomy Products Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ostomy Products Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Vendor Insights

Ostomy Products Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 3M Co.

  • ALCARE Co. Ltd.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Coloplast AS

  • ConvaTec Group Plc

  • Hollister Inc.

  • Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.

  • Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.

  • Peak Medical Ltd.

  • Smith & Nephew Plc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Ostomy Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ostomy Products Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geographic Landscape

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40459

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Ostomy Products Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market. In North America, the United States is the most important market for ostomy products. The expansion of the market in this region will be slower than that of the European and Asian regions.

Over the projected period, the rising number of persons with colorectal cancer and Crohn's disease would aid the expansion of the ostomy products market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Ostomy Products during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the primary factors driving growth in the ostomy products market. Chronic disorders include small and large intestine cancer, rectal cancer, and bladder cancer, colon infection, and inflammatory bowel disease are all on the rise around the world. Cancer is becoming more common in both developed and developing countries, particularly among the elderly. However, thanks to superior healthcare facilities in wealthy countries, cancer patients' survival rates are improving (the US and the UK).

The growing adoption of closed one-piece ostomy bags is another factor supporting the ostomy products' market share growth.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Ostomy Products Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Surgical Dressing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ostomy Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 1.05 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.93

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

The US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., ALCARE Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co., Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc., Peak Medical Ltd., and Smith & Nephew Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product placement

  • Colostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Urostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Ileostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Ostomy care accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user placement

  • Healthcare settings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • ALCARE Co. Ltd.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Coloplast AS

  • ConvaTec Group Plc

  • Hollister Inc.

  • Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.

  • Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.

  • Peak Medical Ltd.

  • Smith & Nephew Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ostomy-products-market---vendor-analysis-and-growth-outlook-exclusive-report-from-technavio-301513818.html

SOURCE Technavio

