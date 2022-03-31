Ostomy Products Market - Vendor Analysis and growth outlook: Exclusive Report from Technavio
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Ostomy Products Market and is expected to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report
Vendor Insights
Ostomy Products Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
3M Co.
ALCARE Co. Ltd.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Coloplast AS
ConvaTec Group Plc
Hollister Inc.
Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.
Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.
Peak Medical Ltd.
Smith & Nephew Plc
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Ostomy Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Ostomy Products Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Geographic Landscape
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40459
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Ostomy Products Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market. In North America, the United States is the most important market for ostomy products. The expansion of the market in this region will be slower than that of the European and Asian regions.
Over the projected period, the rising number of persons with colorectal cancer and Crohn's disease would aid the expansion of the ostomy products market in North America.
Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Ostomy Products during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the primary factors driving growth in the ostomy products market. Chronic disorders include small and large intestine cancer, rectal cancer, and bladder cancer, colon infection, and inflammatory bowel disease are all on the rise around the world. Cancer is becoming more common in both developed and developing countries, particularly among the elderly. However, thanks to superior healthcare facilities in wealthy countries, cancer patients' survival rates are improving (the US and the UK).
The growing adoption of closed one-piece ostomy bags is another factor supporting the ostomy products' market share growth.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Ostomy Products Market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Surgical Dressing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Ostomy Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 1.05 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
4.93
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
The US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., ALCARE Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co., Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc., Peak Medical Ltd., and Smith & Nephew Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Colostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Urostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Ileostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Ostomy care accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user placement
Healthcare settings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
ALCARE Co. Ltd.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Coloplast AS
ConvaTec Group Plc
Hollister Inc.
Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.
Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.
Peak Medical Ltd.
Smith & Nephew Plc
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ostomy-products-market---vendor-analysis-and-growth-outlook-exclusive-report-from-technavio-301513818.html
SOURCE Technavio