OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2023: New Sampling Technology and Rapid and Multiplex Tests Present Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Strategies and Trends, COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts: by Application, by Channel, by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Covid-19 Awakens the sleeping giant of at-home diagnostics.

Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics are set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.



Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.



The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.



The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.



The report includes five year market forecasts.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is OTC and DTC Testing?

1.2 OTC/DTC Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics

1.3 Self vs. Send - who knew?

1.4 Market Definition

1.4.1 Retail vs. Wholesale

1.42 OTC, DTC, HxV and HSG

1.4.3 Currency

1.4.4 Years

1.5 Methodology

1.5.1 Authors

1.5.2 Sources

1.6 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.6.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing

2. The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

2.5 Coronavirus

2.6 Influenza

2.7 CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

2.8 UTI

2.9 GAS

2.10 RESP

3. Industry Overview

3.1 Industry Participants

3.1.1 IVD Supplier

3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

3.1.4 Independent lab analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional lab

3.1.6 Hospital lab

3.1.7 Physician lab

3.1.8 Pharmacies

3.1.9 Audit body

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments1

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.2.3 Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.3.1 The Problem with POLS

3.3.4 Physicians and OCT/DTC

3.3.5 Pharmacies and OCT/DTC

3.3.5.1 The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good

3.3.5.2 The Theranos Legacy

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Privacy and Anonymity

4.1.2 The Internet Effect.

4.1.3 Rapid Result.

4.1.4 The Wellness Movement

4.1.5 The COVID-19 Impact.

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Trust Factor

4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining But..

4.2.3 Wellness Hurts

4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development1

4.3.1 The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

4.3.2 NAT vs. Lateral Flow

4.3.3 The Unusual Role of GPS

4.3.4 Self and Send Competition

4.3.5 The Relationship to DTC Genetic

4.3.6 The Relationship to TeleHealth

4.3.7 Sample Collection - Who Knew?



5. OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

6. Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

7. Global Market Size

8. Global Market by Syndrome

9. Global Market by Channel



Appendices

Companies Mentioned





1DropDiagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atomo Diagnostics

Aus Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

DBS Systems

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A

Ellume

Everywell

Healthy.io

Hologic

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Laboratory Corporation of America

Letsgetchecked

Lexagene

Luminex Corp

Mbio Diagnostics

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

myLabBox

Mylan

Nanomix

Orasure

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen Gmbh

Lucira Health

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Scanwell Health

Seegene

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Siemens Healthineers

T2 Biosystems

TestCard

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thriva

XCR Diagnostics

