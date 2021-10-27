U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

OTC Europe Hires Power Players To Launch European Ethanol Desk As Part Of Ion Energy UK Group

·3 min read

THE OTC GLOBAL HOLDINGS SUBSIDIARY IN EUROPE HAS HIRED MICKEY WALKER AND JANINE ADAMO TO LEAD AN AMBITIOUS GLOBAL SCALE EFFORT

LONDON and HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent interdealer broker OTC Global Holdings (OTCGH) continues to strengthen its leadership position in Europe with the launch of a specialized ethanol desk as part of their Ion Energy UK group. The addition of ethanol experts Mickey Walker and Janine Adamo consolidates OTC Europe as a renewable energy powerhouse.

OTC Global Holding&#39;s Ion Energy Ethanol Desk launches in UK.
OTC Global Holding's Ion Energy Ethanol Desk launches in UK.

OTC EUROPE HIRES POWER PLAYERS TO LAUNCH EUROPE ETHANOL DESK.

The announcement comes as the ethanol market in Europe continues to steadily grow driven by ethanol blending mandates throughout the block. "Following the price volatility of the past 18 months, tight supply in the region and higher biofuels blending mandates, these factors are sure to help European ethanol values," said Joe Kelly, President and Co-CEO of OTC Global Holdings. "This is the right time to ramp up our efforts on the ethanol front and with Mickey and Janine joining our Ion UK Group, we continue to consolidate as the European leaders in biofuels and renewable energy."

Mickey Walker has been in the ethanol industry since it first started to be brokered in 2008, executing the first ever paper trade for ethanol. "There is no doubt steady growth is in sight. I am extremely motivated to help launch the Ion Energy ethanol desk as, with a greater focus on green fuels, we anticipate that market trading volumes will continue to climb," says Mickey. Janine Adamo is also an ethanol industry veteran who sees an opportunity in the ability to build cross-market groups: "With the launch of our Europe desk, and the ability to have a team in the US, which is the biggest ethanol market globally, the synergies and market data will flow in real-time, allowing us to outperform all other desks."

According to Joe Kelly, "the long term play is to have a fully connected global ethanol desk, integrating physical and financial market flows." OTC Global Holdings plans to add a team in the US in the near term, with the prospect of blend mandates to jump all the way to 15% of gasoline with ethanol in some States. "As of today, our EU team has set up a paper contract in Asia in coordination with Argus Media, with hopes of developing that market over time," Kelly added. "We are grateful and excited to have Mickey and Janine help us lead the path forward," he concluded.

Visit otcgh.com to learn more about OTC Global Holdings and Ion Energy Group, or reach out directly to Mickey Walker.

About OTC Global Holdings
OTCGH is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices in Chicago, Geneva, Houston, London, Louisville, New Jersey, New York and Singapore. OTCGH has been awarded "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk. With a portfolio of nearly 20 companies, OTCGH is a liquidity provider on CBOT, ICE, NYMEX, and NODAL. The company serves more than 450 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe and the Americas. www.otcgh.com

About Ion Energy Group
Founded in 2008, Ion Energy Group is a leading broker in Natural Gas Options, NGL, Electricity, Crude & Products, and Petrochemicals.

OTC Global Holdings (PRNewsfoto/OTC Global Holdings)
OTC Global Holdings (PRNewsfoto/OTC Global Holdings)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-europe-hires-power-players-to-launch-european-ethanol-desk-as-part-of-ion-energy-uk-group-301409279.html

SOURCE OTC Global Holdings

