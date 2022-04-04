U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.50
    +30.64 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,894.55
    +76.28 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,505.52
    +244.02 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.19
    +4.08 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.41
    +4.14 (+4.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.60
    +11.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    -0.0070 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3119
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7670
    +0.2770 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,706.86
    -874.02 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.16
    -8.09 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Provides an Update on Progress and Second Quarter Plans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ILUS International Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ILUS
ILUS International Inc.
ILUS International Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. Following submission of its 2021 annual filings and Share Structure update by the required date, the company now wishes to summarize current progress and outline some expected highlights for the second quarter of 2022.

ILUS previously announced that its audit by AJSH & Co LLP is underway. The company expects its audit and subsequent name change to Ilus International Inc. to be completed during the summer of 2022, following which it plans to up list to the OTCQB. ILUS confirmed that these plans are running concurrently to plans for its subsidiaries such as Emergency Response Technologies, which are also in progress.

Having completed three acquisitions during the first quarter of 2022, ILUS also made significant sales progress within its group. Overall performance was strong, and the company achieved its first quarter targets, laying a solid foundation to exceed 2022 projections. ILUS will submit its filings for the first quarter when required on the 15thof May 2022. During the first quarter, ILUS completed the acquisitions of Vira Drones, KurveXR and Georgia Fire and Rescue Supply.

ILUS announced part of its European Phase 1 deal in Čačak, Serbia on the 31st of March 2022. The company plans to announce substantially more information once it takes occupation of the site. This information will include the deal structure for ILUS EV Technologies in Serbia and its enormous benefits to ILUS. The company will also outline more detailed growth plans for the site as well as release photos and videos of the facilities.

Following the Serbian elections which were held yesterday, with incumbent President Vucic remaining in power, ILUS expects its larger European Phase 2 deal to complete during the second quarter of 2022. With the strong support of the Serbian Government, ILUS is confident that the deal should progress smoothly following the elections. The Phase 2 deal is expected to include several phased emergency response and defense contracts.

During the first quarter of 2022, ILUS completed further acquisition negotiations, with some Letters of Intent signed. The primary focus for the second quarter remains on the progress of ILUS’ Emergency Response Technologies (ERT) subsidiary. In addition to previously discussed acquisition plans, during the second quarter, ILUS is planning to complete the acquisition of a significant wildfire company with sales in 70 countries, including the US. The company is also planning to complete the acquisition of a well-established and rapidly expanding US based emergency response communications company. ILUS is also continuing with its due diligence on a potential acquisition with over $100m in annual revenue.

In terms of progress with current ILUS acquisitions, according to the group’s sales forecasts for the second quarter, the outlook is very positive. Although there are still supply backlogs due to ongoing shipping and related logistics issues, travel has finally opened up, making it easier for demonstrations to take place and projects that have been stuck in the sales pipeline to progress. The teams at BCD Fire and KurveXR are currently negotiating large orders which are expected in the second quarter. In addition to this, FireBug, The Vehicle Converters and BCD Fire are currently discussing orders for large projects linked to the $500 billion NEOM smart city project in Saudi Arabia. In the US, Bull Head Products is expecting to receive two significant new manufacturing contracts during the second quarter, following successful proof of concept builds which are currently underway.

During the month of April 2022, Georgia Fire and Rescue supply will be moving into its new 9,000 square foot facility. This move will double the area of its current facility, providing much needed stockholding capability to fulfil the current increased demand and to hold stock of additional product lines, including those from FireBug and Bull Head Products. Bull Head Products is having a new 15,000 square foot facility built, with the building expected to be completed in six to seven months’ time. This would be in line with scale up plans for new manufacturing contracts that are in negotiation.

From the 28th to 30th of April 2022, ILUS will be exhibiting technology from Georgia Fire and Rescue Supply, FireBug, KurveXR, 911Inform and a new range of wildland firefighting equipment at the FDIC Conference in Indianapolis. From the 20th to 25th of June 2022, the company will then exhibit more technology, including the M500 rescue drone from Vira Drones at Interschutz in Hannover, Germany.

During its January 2022 Annual Shareholder’s Meeting, ILUS announced plans to create a Defense subsidiary. Using its existing capability to manufacture products for the defense sector, the company has already been manufacturing firefighting equipment and vehicles for the defense sector, however, this will soon be supplemented by defense acquisitions. ILUS is currently working on a significant defense acquisition, with discussions progressing well thus far. The targeted acquisition is strategically aligned with revolutionary technology and has a large pipeline of global sales.

ILUS confirms its plans to offer Shareholders the opportunity to lock shares up in a preference category. Within weeks, the company will release information on the details and incentives for Shareholders to lock up their shares in a preference category for a defined period. Following release of the information during the month of April 2022, interested Shareholders will be offered the opportunity to register their interest for the Share lock up, which is expected to commence during the second quarter of 2022. ILUS is currently working through the incentives and roll out plan with its attorneys, factoring in the considerations and incentives related to ERT and other ILUS subsidiaries, given the immense progress that the company is making in this regard. ILUS plans to announce an attractive incentive benefit to Shareholders and the subsequent share lock up is expected to cause a reduction in outstanding common shares.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, commented: “As stated in the most recent Shareholder Q&A released this past weekend, we have accomplished a great deal in only 15 months, although we do believe that the next 6 months will be even more exciting for ILUS and its Shareholders. With everything from completion of the European deals, tremendous acquisitions, contract awards, ERT plans coming to fruition and so much more, it is crunch time for the ILUS team and we have never been more excited.”

For further information on the companies, please see their communication channels:

Website:https://ilus-group.com
Twitter: OTC_ILUS

Contact:

Email:IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcastsalso may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social &media channels:
website:https://ilus-group.com Twitter: OTC_ILUS
Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS.


Recommended Stories

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Why Jumia Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) skyrocketed on Monday on news that it had partnered with United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). The company will provide shipping logistics to UPS, and this had Jumia stock up 29% as of 1 p.m. ET today. This is obviously bigger news for Jumia than for UPS, whose stock was down 1% as of this writing.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Why Starbucks Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) were trading down 4.3% as of 1:36 p.m. ET on Monday. Investors grew uneasy following news that the company was suspending its share repurchase program. CEO Howard Schultz, who just today returned to the role after former CEO Kevin Johnson's retirement, outlined near-term challenges facing the company.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Down 70% From Its High, Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest saw engagement drop in 2021, and if that trend continues, this social media company could be in serious trouble. Pinterest is unlike other social networks. Users engage with visual content like images and videos to discover ideas, find products, or learn skills.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • Twitter options trades ahead of Musk disclosure raise analysts' eyebrows

    Some well-timed trades in the options on Twitter Inc, in the days before Tesla Inc's top boss Elon Musk revealed a large stake in the social media company, are raising eyebrows among options analysts. On Monday, Musk revealed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the biggest shareholder in the company, and triggering a 26% rise in Twitter's shares to over $49. The news follows a flurry of bullish trading in Twitter's options in recent days, including in call options betting on Twitter shares rising above $43 by April 29, or up more than 10%, which traded in noticeably large numbers.

  • Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

    Home Depot is an investable stock once again

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Why Energy Transfer Stock Rose in March

    It shouldn't be all that surprising that energy stocks got a lift this past month as soaring inflation and rising gas prices are causing investors to take a renewed interest in the industry. Shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) jumped 10.4% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the operator of natural gas pipelines agreed to sell its interest in its Canadian operations while European interest in buying more U.S. natural gas helped lift the sector. Energy Transfer's Canadian business was one of the biggest operators in Alberta, but it was acquired in 2019 when the pipeline company bought SemGroup primarily for its Houston oil terminal.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

    Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price. Upstart, therefore, isn't constrained by the same burdensome regulations and capital requirements as most financial institutions. Upstart purchased software company Prodigy in 2021, which developed a sales platform for car dealerships.

  • Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

    (Reuters) -The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer - the company’s chiefs of technology and product development - joined the venture last year and quickly became central players in its bid to build a social-media empire, backed by Trump’s powerful brand, to counter what many conservatives deride as “cancel culture” censorship from the left. Less than a year later, both have resigned their senior posts at a critical juncture for the company’s smartphone-app release plans, according to two sources familiar with the venture.