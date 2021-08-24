U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Appoints an Experienced Sales Director to Focus on New Innovative Technologies and Expansion of Its Global Distribution Network

ILUS International Inc.
·5 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS): ILUS is a M&A company focussed on acquiring and developing technology-based companies across the globe. Having already acquired three companies during 2021, ILUS is now working on multiple additional acquisitions, whilst simultaneously developing, testing, and certifying new technologies to add to its current stable of disruptive patented technology. To maximise the potential of the acquisitions whilst also ensuring growth for new technologies, ILUS has appointed internationally experienced Sales Director, Jason Bolze.

Jason Bolze joins ILUS with ten years’ sales experience, including over four years as a Regional Sales Director at prestigious British public safety technology company, Detego Global. Jason has new business development experience in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and USA. He has an extremely successful track record selling into the public safety technology sector where he has exceeded all required growth targets.

Jason’s extensive experience in the public safety sector gives him an excellent understanding of emergency service response requirements, whilst his technical knowledge and experience in Software as a Service (SaaS) technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, provides a strong platform for him to develop several key areas of focus for ILUS. These include the virtual reality fire safety training for which ILUS is completing certification, autonomous vehicle firefighting solutions including UAV (drone) surveillance and firefighting solutions, global battery fire suppression partnerships, global dealerships for the Electric UTV range and much more. In addition to this, Jason will also utilize his international channel sales experience to strengthen and expand the channel sales capability of ILUS’ new acquisitions.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following of Jason’s appointment: “Having worked with Jason for several years previously, I have seen Jason’s ability to consistently exceed quarterly and annual sales targets. Jason has a wealth of relevant experience and has already achieved so much in his career, yet he is still young, energetic, and incredibly passionate about driving growth. We are building a team which we can trust to deliver results – a team that sees the bigger picture and then works both harder and smarter than anyone else in our industry to make it happen. With this in mind, Jason is a perfect fit for ILUS. Knowing what Jason is capable of, I am excited to see the role he will play in developing business for our new technologies, establishing jaw-dropping global partnerships which we have our sights set on and ensuring that each new acquisition can reach its full sales potential.”

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com
Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Contact:

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS


