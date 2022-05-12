OTC Markets Group Designates Fearnley Securities as an OTCQX Sponsor

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, announced that Fearnley Securities, a leading independent full-service investment bank with offices in Oslo and New York, has been designated as an OTCQX sponsor.



Fearnley Securities is approved by OTC Markets Group to act as a sponsor for companies to be quoted on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets and the second FINRA-licensed investment bank to represent the Nordic region in this capacity.

“OTC Markets Group welcomes Fearnley Securities to our community of OTCQX sponsors,” said Joe Coveney, VP, International Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “As global issuers look to increase tradability of their securities in the U.S., qualified advisors continue to provide critical expertise and practical insight on navigating the guidelines set forth in our OTCQX and OTCQB Rules.”

“We look forward to working with the OTC Markets Group to assist companies listed in the Nordics in gaining even better access to U.S. investors and diversifying their shareholder base,” said Peter Wessel, CEO of Fearnley Securities. “The OTCQX Market offers an efficient and high-quality solution to this end, which we believe is very compelling.”

To qualify for the OTCQX market, all U.S. and International companies must engage an OTCQX Sponsor. To learn more about the OTCQX Market, contact Joe Coveney at jcoveney@otcmarkets.com.

About Fearnley Securities

Fearnley Securities, part of Astrup Fearnley Group, is a leading independent full-service investment bank, serving a diverse set of clients from offices in Oslo and New York, which includes major institutional investors, family offices, financial sponsors, and select high net worth individuals. Founded in 1987, Fearnley Securities has developed strong capabilities in the maritime, offshore, real estate, energy and cleantech sectors.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com



