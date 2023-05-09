U.S. markets closed

OTC Markets Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results Delivering Continued Revenue Growth

OTC Markets
·11 min read

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Gross revenues of $28.0 million for the quarter, up 8% versus the prior year period

  • Operating income of $6.9 million for the quarter, down 20% versus the prior year period

  • Operating profit margin of 25.4%, versus 34.4% for the prior year period

  • Net income of $6.3 million, down 17% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.52, down 16%

  • Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $5.5 million, comprised of dividends of $2.1 million and repurchases of common stock of $3.4 million

  • Announcing second quarter 2023 dividend of $0.18 per share

  • 593 OTCQX® and 1,218 OTCQB® companies at quarter end

  • 10 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

  • 102 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of March 31, 2023, up 4 versus March 31, 2022; approximately 35,000 average daily trades during the quarter versus approximately 39,000 during the prior year period

  • Successful migration of the EDGAR® Online platform to a cloud environment

  • On May 5, 2023, FINRA granted our application to permit digital asset securities to be traded by broker-dealers on OTC Link ATS

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

“During the first quarter of 2023, our team completed the critical first step of the integration of EDGAR Online: the migration of the technology platform to our cloud environment. We achieved this goal while delivering uninterrupted service to our subscribers. We are excited about the possibilities the EDGAR Online data creates to enhance our compliance processes and product offerings,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also recently received FINRA approval to permit digital asset securities to be traded by broker-dealers on OTC Link ATS. This approval furthers our mission of operating regulated markets for broker-dealers and issuers of securities. While it will be some time until the regulatory framework and infrastructure develop, we believe our markets are well-positioned to be part of new trading, data, and disclosure solutions for these securities.”

“OTC Markets Group delivered solid revenue growth during the first quarter of 2023, while deploying resources to integrate EDGAR Online,” said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. “Our Blue Sky Data Corp and EDGAR Online transactions contributed to the growth in our revenues, offsetting the impact of challenging economic conditions on our organic growth. Our overall costs increased, primarily due to the integration of EDGAR Online and investments in our business. We remain focused on enhancing our value proposition to subscribers and on retaining and growing our customer base.”

First Quarter 2023 compared to First Quarter 2022

Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

% change

 

 

$ change

 

OTC Link

 

$

5,445

 

 

$

5,433

 

 

-

 

 

12

 

Market data licensing

 

10,842

 

 

8,583

 

 

26

%

 

2,259

 

Corporate services

 

11,740

 

 

11,933

 

 

(2

%)

 

(193

)

Gross revenues

 

28,027

 

 

25,949

 

 

8

%

 

2,078

 

Net revenues

 

27,231

 

 

25,161

 

 

8

%

 

2,070

 

Revenues less transaction-based expenses

 

25,446

 

 

23,646

 

 

8

%

 

1,800

 

Operating expenses

 

18,523

 

 

15,002

 

 

23

%

 

3,521

 

Income from operations

 

6,923

 

 

8,644

 

 

(20

%)

 

(1,721

)

Operating profit margin

 

 

25.4

%

 

 

34.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

7,070

 

 

8,644

 

 

(18

%)

 

(1,574

)

Net income

 

$

6,319

 

 

$

7,614

 

 

(17

%)

 

(1,295

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

(16

%)

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

(11

%)

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

 

11,866,646

 

 

11,926,344

 

 

(1

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Gross revenues of $28.0 million, up 8% over the prior year quarter.   Revenues less transaction-based expenses up 8%.

  • OTC Link revenues flat, relative to the prior year quarter. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB up 12%, reflecting increases in certain fees that offset the impact of lower trading volumes on these platforms.   Reduced trading activity on OTC Link ATS resulted in messages revenue declining 20% and QAP One Statement fees declining 37%, which balanced out the increase in transaction-based revenues.

  • Market Data Licensing revenues up 26%, largely due to the contribution of the acquisitions of Blue Sky Data Corp and EDGAR Online. Excluding the effect of the acquisitions, Market Data Licensing revenues increased 4%. Pro-user revenues were up 1%, in line with a 1% increase in the number of professional users quarter over quarter. Revenues from non-professional users were down 31%, driven by a 30% decrease in the number of non-professional users of our market data. Revenues from market data connectivity fees increased 57% due to price increases. Revenues from internal system licenses, delayed data licenses, and certain other data services increased 12% due to growth in subscribers and price increases for certain licenses.

  • Corporate Services revenues down 2% quarter over quarter, with a 4% increase in revenues from our OTCQX market and a 1% increase in revenues from our OTCQB market, offset by a 12% decrease in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service® (“DNS”) product.   A higher average number of companies subscribing to our OTCQX and OTCQB markets, as well as annual, incremental price increases effective at the beginning of 2023, contributed to the quarter over quarter growth in revenues from OTCQX and OTCQB, while a reduction in the average number of companies subscribing to DNS drove the offset.   Contributing to the decline in Corporate Services revenues was also lower revenue from our Virtual Investor Conferences® product due to fewer events held during the quarter.

  • Operating expenses increased 23% over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a 17% increase in compensation and benefits costs, reflecting a higher headcount as a result of our acquisitions. The growth in operating expenses was further impacted by a 35% increase in IT infrastructure and information services costs and a 167% increase in general, administrative and other expenses, primarily as a result of the EDGAR Online acquisition. Operating expenses include approximately $900 thousand in one-time, non-recurring integration costs.

  • Operating income and net income decreased 20% to $6.9 million and 17% to $6.3 million, respectively.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, decreased 11% to $9.2 million, or $0.75 per adjusted diluted share.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on June 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 8, 2023.   The ex-dividend date is June 7, 2023.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company purchased 58,262 shares at an average price of $58.00 per share.

On March 6, 2023, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company’s stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The call and webcast may be accessed as follows:

Webcast:
The conference webcast and management presentation can be accessed at the following link (replay available until May 9, 2024):
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/urin54ns

Live Call:
Participants intending to ask a question during the live call and Q&A session should also register in advance at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI31de25e52ceb481cbef511743e01f5cb

Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the live call. Live call participants may also select a “Call Me” option.

The Quarterly Report, earnings release, transcript of the earnings call, and management presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Investor Contact:

Antonia Georgieva
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (212) 220-2215
Email: ir@otcmarkets.com

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 896-4428
Email: media@otcmarkets.com


 

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share information)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

 

2022

OTC Link

$

5,445

 

 

$

5,433

 

Market data licensing

 

10,842

 

 

 

8,583

 

Corporate services

 

11,740

 

 

 

11,933

 

Gross revenues

 

28,027

 

 

 

25,949

 

Redistribution fees and rebates

 

(796

)

 

 

(788

)

Net revenues

 

27,231

 

 

 

25,161

 

Transaction-based expenses

 

(1,785

)

 

 

(1,515

)

Revenues less transaction-based expenses

 

25,446

 

 

 

23,646

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

11,914

 

 

 

10,223

 

IT Infrastructure and information services

 

2,651

 

 

 

1,958

 

Professional and consulting fees

 

1,635

 

 

 

1,217

 

Marketing and advertising

 

318

 

 

 

278

 

Occupancy costs

 

579

 

 

 

595

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

650

 

 

 

440

 

General, administrative and other

 

776

 

 

 

291

 

Total operating expenses

 

18,523

 

 

 

15,002

 

Income from operations

 

6,923

 

 

 

8,644

 

Other income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

141

 

 

 

-

 

Other income, net

 

6

 

 

 

-

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

7,070

 

 

 

8,644

 

Provision for income taxes

 

751

 

 

 

1,030

 

Net income 

$

6,319

 

 

$

7,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.64

 

Diluted

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

11,642,968

 

 

 

11,599,997

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

11,866,646

 

 

 

11,926,344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

 

2022

Net Income

$

6,319

 

 

$

7,614

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Income

 

(141

)

 

 

-

 

Provision for income taxes

 

751

 

 

 

1,030

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

650

 

 

 

440

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,574

 

 

 

1,195

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,153

 

 

$

10,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.

 

 

 

 

 


OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share information)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

$

29,884

 

 

$

37,368

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $812 and $638

9,284

 

 

9,485

 

Prepaid income taxes

24

 

 

59

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,058

 

 

1,469

 

Total current assets

41,250

 

 

48,381

 

Property and equipment, net

8,717

 

 

8,637

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,313

 

 

13,635

 

Deferred tax assets, net

5,962

 

 

4,853

 

Goodwill

3,984

 

 

3,984

 

Intangible assets, net

7,847

 

 

7,993

 

Long-term restricted cash

1,572

 

 

1,568

 

Other assets

597

 

 

567

 

Total Assets

$

83,242

 

 

$

89,618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,097

 

 

$

1,684

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

7,271

 

 

13,141

 

Income taxes payable

1,719

 

 

567

 

Deferred revenue

27,827

 

 

30,456

 

Total current liabilities

37,914

 

 

45,848

 

Income tax reserve

681

 

 

657

 

Operating lease liabilities

12,989

 

 

13,309

 

Total Liabilities

51,584

 

 

59,814

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock - par value $0.01 per share

 

 

 

 

 

Class A - 17,000,000 authorized, 12,698,514 issued, 11,913,745 outstanding at

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023; 12,601,270 issued, 11,874,763 outstanding at December 31, 2022

127

 

 

126

 

Additional paid-in capital

25,905

 

 

24,847

 

Retained earnings

25,420

 

 

21,246

 

Treasury stock - 784,769 shares at March 31, 2023 and 726,507 shares at December 31, 2022

(19,794

)

 

(16,415

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

31,658

 

 

29,804

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

83,242

 

 

$

89,618

 