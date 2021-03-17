OTC Markets Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delivers Continued Revenue and Earnings Growth
NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights:
The COVID-19 pandemic did not adversely affect our financial results during 2020, and each of our three business lines grew revenue
Gross revenues of $71.2 million for the year, up 13% versus 2019
Operating income of $21.4 million for the year, up 20% versus 2019
Net income of $18.3 million for the year, up 22% versus 2019, driving a 22% increase in GAAP diluted EPS to $1.53
Fourth quarter gross revenues of $19.8 million, up 23% versus the prior year quarter, and operating income of $6.7 million, up 42% versus the prior year quarter
Operating profit margin of 31.3% for the year and 35.0% for the quarter (versus 29.6% and 30.5%, respectively, for 2019)
Total cash returned to shareholders during 2020 of $18.1 million, comprised of dividends of $14.6 million and repurchases of common shares of $3.5 million, up 14% versus 2019
Announcing first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.15 per share
66 graduates to a national securities exchange during 2020
73 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of year-end 2020, up 20 versus 2019; approximately 11,500 average daily trades during 2020, versus approximately 3,400 during 2019
Virtual Investor Conferences® business hosted 27 events during 2020, with 387 companies participating and reaching more than 21 thousand investors
Publication of final rule amending Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11, enabling our OTC Link ATS to act as a qualified interdealer quotation system (QIDQS)
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020.
"We exited 2020, an unprecedented year, with strong results. Our ability to thrive in a time of global uncertainty leaves us well-positioned to serve clients, grow organically and seize new business opportunities," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we progress throughout 2021, we are guided by our strategic initiatives, including successful implementation of amended Rule 15c2-11, delivering reliable and efficient trading systems and supporting the diverse array of issuers on our public markets."
"Our business delivered strong results despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions. We are pleased to report strong overall year-over-year growth of 13% in top line revenues and 20% in operating income," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "Our OTC Link business benefited from an active equities market environment and growth in its subscriber base. In our Market Data Licensing business, the impact of price increases combined with a significant increase in the number of users, drove robust growth. Our Corporate Services business experienced a strong rebound in sales in the second half of the year and delivered year-over-year revenue growth despite facing significant headwinds in the early part of 2020."
Fourth Quarter 2020 compared to Fourth Quarter 2019
Quarter Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
2020
2019
% change
$ change
OTC Link
$ 5,095
$ 2,946
73%
2,149
Market data licensing
7,358
6,214
18%
1,144
Corporate services
7,325
6,898
6%
427
Gross Revenues
19,778
16,058
23%
3,720
Net revenues
19,064
15,433
24%
3,631
Revenues less transaction-based expenses
17,702
15,219
16%
2,483
Operating expenses
11,021
10,510
5%
511
Income from operations
6,681
4,709
42%
1,972
Operating profit margin
35.0%
30.5%
Income before provision for income taxes
6,662
4,726
41%
1,936
Net income
$ 5,728
$ 3,808
50%
1,920
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.48
$ 0.32
51%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.66
$ 0.48
37%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
11,661,096
11,725,557
(1%)
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Gross revenues of $19.8 million, up 23% over the prior year quarter.
OTC Link revenues up 73%, with increased trading volumes across U.S. equity markets and the impact of additional subscribers driving a 429% increase in transactional revenues on our OTC Link ECN.
Market Data Licensing revenues up 18%, with price increases introduced at the beginning of 2020, combined with a 5% quarter over quarter increase in pro-users driving an 18% increase in related revenues. The number of non-professional users of our market data increased 60%, reflective of the increased retail participation in the U.S. equities markets and helped drive a 73% increase in related revenues.
Corporate Services delivered 6% growth in revenues quarter over quarter, driven primarily by a 14% increase in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service® product and a 372% increase in revenue from our Virtual Investor Conferences business.
Operating expenses increased 5% over the prior year quarter, the result of a 4% increase in compensation costs, an 8% increase in information technology costs and a 62% increase in professional and consulting fees, partially offset by a 30% decline in marketing fees.
Net income increased 50% to $5.7 million for the quarter, reflecting the increase in operating income and a quarter over quarter decrease in our effective tax rate ("ETR") from 19.4% to 14.0%, primarily due to the recognition of an excess stock-based compensation tax windfall.
Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 36% to $7.9 million, or $0.66 per adjusted diluted share.
Fiscal Year 2020 Results compared to Fiscal Year 2019
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
2020
2019
% change
$ change
OTC Link
$ 15,890
$ 11,676
36%
4,214
Market data licensing
28,133
24,447
15%
3,686
Corporate services
27,206
26,716
2%
490
Gross Revenues
71,229
62,839
13%
8,390
Net revenues
68,419
60,350
13%
8,069
Revenues less transaction-based expenses
65,397
59,604
10%
5,793
Operating expenses
43,963
41,722
5%
2,241
Income from operations
21,434
17,882
20%
3,552
Operating profit margin
31.3%
29.6%
Income before provision for income taxes
21,407
17,985
19%
3,422
Net income
$ 18,274
$ 14,942
22%
3,332
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.53
$ 1.25
22%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 2.20
$ 1.84
20%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
11,630,685
11,702,863
(1%)
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights
Gross revenues of $71.2 million, up 13%.
OTC Link revenues up 36%, with revenues contributed by our OTC Link ECN the primary driver.
Market Data Licensing revenues up 15%, largely a result of growth in users and fee increases.
Corporate Services revenues up 2% for the year, primarily driven by an increased demand for virtual investor events and a price increase for our Disclosure & News Service.
Operating expenses up $2.2 million, or 5%.
Compensation costs increased $1.9 million, or 7%, with year-over-year growth in headcount and the impact of annual salary increases for 2020 driving a 4% increase in base salaries. Additionally, cash and stock-based incentive awards for 2020 increased by 13% and 14%, respectively.
Net income increased 22% to $18.3 million, a result of the 20% increase in income from operations, combined with a decrease in the Company's ETR, from 16.9% in 2019 to 14.6% in 2020.
The Company's 2020 ETR was lower than the prior year, primarily as a result of the reversal of previously recorded uncertain state tax expenses. These reversals were premised on the Company being accepted into the Voluntary Disclosure Agreement programs of certain U.S. states.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $26.2 million, or $2.20 per adjusted diluted share.
Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend
OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 on its Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2021.
Stock Buyback Program
On March 12, 2021, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The conference call and replay of the conference call may be accessed as follows:
Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Conference ID: 3583593
Call Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until April 1, 2021): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic); 1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay ID Number: 3583593
Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (replay available until March 17, 2022):
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b6t66qrz
OTC Markets Group's 2020 Annual Report, the earnings release, transcript to the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at
www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
Investor Contact:
Antonia Georgieva
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 212-220-2215
Email: ir@otcmarkets.com
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
OTC Link
$ 5,095
$ 2,946
$ 15,890
$ 11,676
Market data licensing
7,358
6,214
28,133
24,447
Corporate services
7,325
6,898
27,206
26,716
Gross revenues
19,778
16,058
71,229
62,839
Redistribution fees and rebates
(714)
(625)
(2,810)
(2,489)
Net revenues
19,064
15,433
68,419
60,350
Transaction-based expenses
(1,362)
(214)
(3,022)
(746)
Revenues less transaction-based expenses
17,702
15,219
65,397
59,604
Operating expenses
Compensation and benefits
6,977
6,711
28,896
26,994
IT Infrastructure and information services
1,717
1,591
6,452
6,383
Professional and consulting fees
903
559
2,704
1,982
Marketing and advertising
259
368
807
1,117
Occupancy costs
335
541
2,303
2,548
Depreciation and amortization
490
448
1,761
1,492
General, administrative and other
340
292
1,040
1,206
Total operating expenses
11,021
10,510
43,963
41,722
Income from operations
6,681
4,709
21,434
17,882
Other income
Other income
(19)
17
(27)
103
Income before provision for income taxes
6,662
4,726
21,407
17,985
Provision for income taxes
934
918
3,133
3,043
Net Income
$ 5,728
$ 3,808
$ 18,274
$ 14,942
Earnings per share
Basic
$ 0.49
$ 0.33
$ 1.56
$ 1.28
Diluted
$ 0.48
$ 0.32
$ 1.53
$ 1.25
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
11,418,394
11,380,397
11,402,703
11,364,217
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
11,661,096
11,725,557
11,630,685
11,702,863
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Income
$ 5,728
$ 3,808
$ 18,274
$ 14,942
Excluding:
Interest Income
-
(24)
(19)
(109)
Provision for income taxes
934
918
3,133
3,043
Depreciation and amortization
490
448
1,761
1,492
Stock-based compensation expense
716
641
3,059
2,703
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 7,868
$ 5,791
$ 26,208
$ 22,071
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.66
$ 0.48
$ 2.20
$ 1.84
Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share information)
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 33,733
$ 28,217
Short-term restricted cash
32
-
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $194 and $168
6,609
5,157
Prepaid income taxes
356
318
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,375
1,338
Total current assets
42,105
35,030
Property and equipment, net
5,367
6,418
Operating lease right-of-use assets
14,844
16,018
Deferred tax assets, net
343
771
Goodwill
251
251
Intangible assets, net
40
40
Long-term restricted cash
1,532
1,561
Other assets
328
266
Total Assets
$ 64,810
$ 60,355
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 1,251
$ 321
Income taxes payable
16
99
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
9,965
9,154
Deferred revenue
18,765
15,815
Total current liabilities
29,997
25,389
Income tax reserve
801
1,764
Operating lease liabilities
14,466
15,529
Total Liabilities
45,264
42,682
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock - par value $0.01 per share
Class A - 14,000,000 authorized, 12,346,491 issued, 11,709,857 outstanding at
December 31, 2020; 12,189,022 issued, 11,655,326 outstanding at December 31, 2019
123
122
Additional paid-in capital
19,770
18,042
Retained earnings
11,770
8,106
Treasury stock - 636,634 shares at December 31, 2020 and 533,696 shares at December 31, 2019
(12,117)
(8,597)
Total Stockholders' Equity
19,546
17,673
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 64,810
$ 60,355
SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.