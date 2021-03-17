OTC Markets Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Delivers Continued Revenue and Earnings Growth

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights:

The COVID-19 pandemic did not adversely affect our financial results during 2020, and each of our three business lines grew revenue

Gross revenues of $71.2 million for the year, up 13% versus 2019

Operating income of $21.4 million for the year, up 20% versus 2019

Net income of $18.3 million for the year, up 22% versus 2019, driving a 22% increase in GAAP diluted EPS to $1.53

Fourth quarter gross revenues of $19.8 million, up 23% versus the prior year quarter, and operating income of $6.7 million, up 42% versus the prior year quarter

Operating profit margin of 31.3% for the year and 35.0% for the quarter (versus 29.6% and 30.5%, respectively, for 2019)

Total cash returned to shareholders during 2020 of $18.1 million, comprised of dividends of $14.6 million and repurchases of common shares of $3.5 million, up 14% versus 2019

Announcing first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.15 per share

66 graduates to a national securities exchange during 2020

73 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of year-end 2020, up 20 versus 2019; approximately 11,500 average daily trades during 2020, versus approximately 3,400 during 2019

Virtual Investor Conferences ® business hosted 27 events during 2020, with 387 companies participating and reaching more than 21 thousand investors

Publication of final rule amending Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11, enabling our OTC Link ATS to act as a qualified interdealer quotation system (QIDQS)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020.

"We exited 2020, an unprecedented year, with strong results. Our ability to thrive in a time of global uncertainty leaves us well-positioned to serve clients, grow organically and seize new business opportunities," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we progress throughout 2021, we are guided by our strategic initiatives, including successful implementation of amended Rule 15c2-11, delivering reliable and efficient trading systems and supporting the diverse array of issuers on our public markets."

"Our business delivered strong results despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions. We are pleased to report strong overall year-over-year growth of 13% in top line revenues and 20% in operating income," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "Our OTC Link business benefited from an active equities market environment and growth in its subscriber base. In our Market Data Licensing business, the impact of price increases combined with a significant increase in the number of users, drove robust growth. Our Corporate Services business experienced a strong rebound in sales in the second half of the year and delivered year-over-year revenue growth despite facing significant headwinds in the early part of 2020."

Fourth Quarter 2020 compared to Fourth Quarter 2019





Quarter Ended December 31,







(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2020

2019

% change

$ change OTC Link

$ 5,095

$ 2,946

73%

2,149 Market data licensing

7,358

6,214

18%

1,144 Corporate services

7,325

6,898

6%

427 Gross Revenues

19,778

16,058

23%

3,720 Net revenues

19,064

15,433

24%

3,631 Revenues less transaction-based expenses

17,702

15,219

16%

2,483 Operating expenses

11,021

10,510

5%

511 Income from operations

6,681

4,709

42%

1,972 Operating profit margin

35.0%

30.5%







Income before provision for income taxes

6,662

4,726

41%

1,936 Net income

$ 5,728

$ 3,808

50%

1,920

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.48

$ 0.32

51%



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.66

$ 0.48

37%



Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

11,661,096

11,725,557

(1%)





Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Gross revenues of $19.8 million, up 23% over the prior year quarter.

OTC Link revenues up 73%, with increased trading volumes across U.S. equity markets and the impact of additional subscribers driving a 429% increase in transactional revenues on our OTC Link ECN.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 18%, with price increases introduced at the beginning of 2020, combined with a 5% quarter over quarter increase in pro-users driving an 18% increase in related revenues. The number of non-professional users of our market data increased 60%, reflective of the increased retail participation in the U.S. equities markets and helped drive a 73% increase in related revenues.

Corporate Services delivered 6% growth in revenues quarter over quarter, driven primarily by a 14% increase in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service ® product and a 372% increase in revenue from our Virtual Investor Conferences business.

Operating expenses increased 5% over the prior year quarter, the result of a 4% increase in compensation costs, an 8% increase in information technology costs and a 62% increase in professional and consulting fees, partially offset by a 30% decline in marketing fees.

Net income increased 50% to $5.7 million for the quarter, reflecting the increase in operating income and a quarter over quarter decrease in our effective tax rate ("ETR") from 19.4% to 14.0%, primarily due to the recognition of an excess stock-based compensation tax windfall.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 36% to $7.9 million, or $0.66 per adjusted diluted share.

Fiscal Year 2020 Results compared to Fiscal Year 2019





Year Ended December 31,







(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2020

2019

% change

$ change OTC Link

$ 15,890

$ 11,676

36%

4,214 Market data licensing

28,133

24,447

15%

3,686 Corporate services

27,206

26,716

2%

490 Gross Revenues

71,229

62,839

13%

8,390 Net revenues

68,419

60,350

13%

8,069 Revenues less transaction-based expenses

65,397

59,604

10%

5,793 Operating expenses

43,963

41,722

5%

2,241 Income from operations

21,434

17,882

20%

3,552 Operating profit margin

31.3%

29.6%







Income before provision for income taxes

21,407

17,985

19%

3,422 Net income

$ 18,274

$ 14,942

22%

3,332

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.53

$ 1.25

22%



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 2.20

$ 1.84

20%



Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

11,630,685

11,702,863

(1%)





Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Gross revenues of $71.2 million, up 13%.

OTC Link revenues up 36%, with revenues contributed by our OTC Link ECN the primary driver.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 15%, largely a result of growth in users and fee increases.

Corporate Services revenues up 2% for the year, primarily driven by an increased demand for virtual investor events and a price increase for our Disclosure & News Service.

Operating expenses up $2.2 million, or 5%.

Compensation costs increased $1.9 million, or 7%, with year-over-year growth in headcount and the impact of annual salary increases for 2020 driving a 4% increase in base salaries. Additionally, cash and stock-based incentive awards for 2020 increased by 13% and 14%, respectively.

Net income increased 22% to $18.3 million, a result of the 20% increase in income from operations, combined with a decrease in the Company's ETR, from 16.9% in 2019 to 14.6% in 2020.

The Company's 2020 ETR was lower than the prior year, primarily as a result of the reversal of previously recorded uncertain state tax expenses. These reversals were premised on the Company being accepted into the Voluntary Disclosure Agreement programs of certain U.S. states.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $26.2 million, or $2.20 per adjusted diluted share.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 on its Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2021.

Stock Buyback Program

On March 12, 2021, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The conference call and replay of the conference call may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Conference ID: 3583593

Call Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until April 1, 2021): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic); 1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay ID Number: 3583593

Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (replay available until March 17, 2022):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b6t66qrz

OTC Markets Group's 2020 Annual Report, the earnings release, transcript to the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at

www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Investor Contact:

Antonia Georgieva

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 212-220-2215

Email: ir@otcmarkets.com

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 OTC Link $ 5,095

$ 2,946

$ 15,890

$ 11,676 Market data licensing 7,358

6,214

28,133

24,447 Corporate services 7,325

6,898

27,206

26,716 Gross revenues 19,778

16,058

71,229

62,839 Redistribution fees and rebates (714)

(625)

(2,810)

(2,489) Net revenues 19,064

15,433

68,419

60,350 Transaction-based expenses (1,362)

(214)

(3,022)

(746) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 17,702

15,219

65,397

59,604 Operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 6,977

6,711

28,896

26,994 IT Infrastructure and information services 1,717

1,591

6,452

6,383 Professional and consulting fees 903

559

2,704

1,982 Marketing and advertising 259

368

807

1,117 Occupancy costs 335

541

2,303

2,548 Depreciation and amortization 490

448

1,761

1,492 General, administrative and other 340

292

1,040

1,206 Total operating expenses 11,021

10,510

43,963

41,722 Income from operations 6,681

4,709

21,434

17,882 Other income













Other income (19)

17

(27)

103 Income before provision for income taxes 6,662

4,726

21,407

17,985 Provision for income taxes 934

918

3,133

3,043 Net Income $ 5,728

$ 3,808

$ 18,274

$ 14,942















Earnings per share













Basic $ 0.49

$ 0.33

$ 1.56

$ 1.28 Diluted $ 0.48

$ 0.32

$ 1.53

$ 1.25















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,418,394

11,380,397

11,402,703

11,364,217 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,661,096

11,725,557

11,630,685

11,702,863































Non-GAAP Reconciliation















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Income $ 5,728

$ 3,808

$ 18,274

$ 14,942 Excluding:













Interest Income -

(24)

(19)

(109) Provision for income taxes 934

918

3,133

3,043 Depreciation and amortization 490

448

1,761

1,492 Stock-based compensation expense 716

641

3,059

2,703 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,868

$ 5,791

$ 26,208

$ 22,071















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.66

$ 0.48

$ 2.20

$ 1.84















Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information)









December 31,

2020

2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,733

$ 28,217 Short-term restricted cash 32

- Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $194 and $168 6,609

5,157 Prepaid income taxes 356

318 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,375

1,338 Total current assets 42,105

35,030 Property and equipment, net 5,367

6,418 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,844

16,018 Deferred tax assets, net 343

771 Goodwill 251

251 Intangible assets, net 40

40 Long-term restricted cash 1,532

1,561 Other assets 328

266 Total Assets $ 64,810

$ 60,355







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,251

$ 321 Income taxes payable 16

99 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,965

9,154 Deferred revenue 18,765

15,815 Total current liabilities 29,997

25,389 Income tax reserve 801

1,764 Operating lease liabilities 14,466

15,529 Total Liabilities 45,264

42,682 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock - par value $0.01 per share





Class A - 14,000,000 authorized, 12,346,491 issued, 11,709,857 outstanding at





December 31, 2020; 12,189,022 issued, 11,655,326 outstanding at December 31, 2019 123

122 Additional paid-in capital 19,770

18,042 Retained earnings 11,770

8,106 Treasury stock - 636,634 shares at December 31, 2020 and 533,696 shares at December 31, 2019 (12,117)

(8,597) Total Stockholders' Equity 19,546

17,673 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 64,810

$ 60,355

