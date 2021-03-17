U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.12
    +11.41 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,015.37
    +189.42 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,525.20
    +53.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,336.39
    +16.87 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.44
    -0.36 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.00
    +13.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.41 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1985
    +0.0076 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3965
    +0.0073 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8430
    -0.1450 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,440.90
    +2,144.31 (+3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.30
    +51.16 (+4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

OTC Markets Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Delivers Continued Revenue and Earnings Growth

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic did not adversely affect our financial results during 2020, and each of our three business lines grew revenue

  • Gross revenues of $71.2 million for the year, up 13% versus 2019

  • Operating income of $21.4 million for the year, up 20% versus 2019

  • Net income of $18.3 million for the year, up 22% versus 2019, driving a 22% increase in GAAP diluted EPS to $1.53

  • Fourth quarter gross revenues of $19.8 million, up 23% versus the prior year quarter, and operating income of $6.7 million, up 42% versus the prior year quarter

  • Operating profit margin of 31.3% for the year and 35.0% for the quarter (versus 29.6% and 30.5%, respectively, for 2019)

  • Total cash returned to shareholders during 2020 of $18.1 million, comprised of dividends of $14.6 million and repurchases of common shares of $3.5 million, up 14% versus 2019

  • Announcing first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.15 per share

  • 66 graduates to a national securities exchange during 2020

  • 73 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of year-end 2020, up 20 versus 2019; approximately 11,500 average daily trades during 2020, versus approximately 3,400 during 2019

  • Virtual Investor Conferences® business hosted 27 events during 2020, with 387 companies participating and reaching more than 21 thousand investors

  • Publication of final rule amending Securities Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11, enabling our OTC Link ATS to act as a qualified interdealer quotation system (QIDQS)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020.

"We exited 2020, an unprecedented year, with strong results. Our ability to thrive in a time of global uncertainty leaves us well-positioned to serve clients, grow organically and seize new business opportunities," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we progress throughout 2021, we are guided by our strategic initiatives, including successful implementation of amended Rule 15c2-11, delivering reliable and efficient trading systems and supporting the diverse array of issuers on our public markets."

"Our business delivered strong results despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions. We are pleased to report strong overall year-over-year growth of 13% in top line revenues and 20% in operating income," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "Our OTC Link business benefited from an active equities market environment and growth in its subscriber base. In our Market Data Licensing business, the impact of price increases combined with a significant increase in the number of users, drove robust growth. Our Corporate Services business experienced a strong rebound in sales in the second half of the year and delivered year-over-year revenue growth despite facing significant headwinds in the early part of 2020."

Fourth Quarter 2020 compared to Fourth Quarter 2019



Quarter Ended December 31,





(in thousands, except shares and per share data)


2020


2019


% change


$ change

OTC Link


$ 5,095


$ 2,946


73%


2,149

Market data licensing


7,358


6,214


18%


1,144

Corporate services


7,325


6,898


6%


427

Gross Revenues


19,778


16,058


23%


3,720

Net revenues


19,064


15,433


24%


3,631

Revenues less transaction-based expenses


17,702


15,219


16%


2,483

Operating expenses


11,021


10,510


5%


511

Income from operations


6,681


4,709


42%


1,972

Operating profit margin


35.0%


30.5%





Income before provision for income taxes


6,662


4,726


41%


1,936

Net income


$ 5,728


$ 3,808


50%


1,920










Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.48


$ 0.32


51%



Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 0.66


$ 0.48


37%



Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted


11,661,096


11,725,557


(1%)



Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Gross revenues of $19.8 million, up 23% over the prior year quarter.

  • OTC Link revenues up 73%, with increased trading volumes across U.S. equity markets and the impact of additional subscribers driving a 429% increase in transactional revenues on our OTC Link ECN.

  • Market Data Licensing revenues up 18%, with price increases introduced at the beginning of 2020, combined with a 5% quarter over quarter increase in pro-users driving an 18% increase in related revenues. The number of non-professional users of our market data increased 60%, reflective of the increased retail participation in the U.S. equities markets and helped drive a 73% increase in related revenues.

  • Corporate Services delivered 6% growth in revenues quarter over quarter, driven primarily by a 14% increase in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service® product and a 372% increase in revenue from our Virtual Investor Conferences business.

  • Operating expenses increased 5% over the prior year quarter, the result of a 4% increase in compensation costs, an 8% increase in information technology costs and a 62% increase in professional and consulting fees, partially offset by a 30% decline in marketing fees.

  • Net income increased 50% to $5.7 million for the quarter, reflecting the increase in operating income and a quarter over quarter decrease in our effective tax rate ("ETR") from 19.4% to 14.0%, primarily due to the recognition of an excess stock-based compensation tax windfall.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 36% to $7.9 million, or $0.66 per adjusted diluted share.

Fiscal Year 2020 Results compared to Fiscal Year 2019



Year Ended December 31,





(in thousands, except shares and per share data)


2020


2019


% change


$ change

OTC Link


$ 15,890


$ 11,676


36%


4,214

Market data licensing


28,133


24,447


15%


3,686

Corporate services


27,206


26,716


2%


490

Gross Revenues


71,229


62,839


13%


8,390

Net revenues


68,419


60,350


13%


8,069

Revenues less transaction-based expenses


65,397


59,604


10%


5,793

Operating expenses


43,963


41,722


5%


2,241

Income from operations


21,434


17,882


20%


3,552

Operating profit margin


31.3%


29.6%





Income before provision for income taxes


21,407


17,985


19%


3,422

Net income


$ 18,274


$ 14,942


22%


3,332










Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.53


$ 1.25


22%



Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 2.20


$ 1.84


20%



Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted


11,630,685


11,702,863


(1%)



Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Gross revenues of $71.2 million, up 13%.

  • OTC Link revenues up 36%, with revenues contributed by our OTC Link ECN the primary driver.

  • Market Data Licensing revenues up 15%, largely a result of growth in users and fee increases.

  • Corporate Services revenues up 2% for the year, primarily driven by an increased demand for virtual investor events and a price increase for our Disclosure & News Service.

  • Operating expenses up $2.2 million, or 5%.

  • Compensation costs increased $1.9 million, or 7%, with year-over-year growth in headcount and the impact of annual salary increases for 2020 driving a 4% increase in base salaries. Additionally, cash and stock-based incentive awards for 2020 increased by 13% and 14%, respectively.

  • Net income increased 22% to $18.3 million, a result of the 20% increase in income from operations, combined with a decrease in the Company's ETR, from 16.9% in 2019 to 14.6% in 2020.

  • The Company's 2020 ETR was lower than the prior year, primarily as a result of the reversal of previously recorded uncertain state tax expenses. These reversals were premised on the Company being accepted into the Voluntary Disclosure Agreement programs of certain U.S. states.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $26.2 million, or $2.20 per adjusted diluted share.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 on its Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2021.

Stock Buyback Program

On March 12, 2021, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The conference call and replay of the conference call may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Conference ID: 3583593

Call Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until April 1, 2021): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic); 1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay ID Number: 3583593

Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (replay available until March 17, 2022):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b6t66qrz

OTC Markets Group's 2020 Annual Report, the earnings release, transcript to the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at

www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Investor Contact:

Antonia Georgieva
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 212-220-2215
Email: ir@otcmarkets.com

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share information)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

OTC Link

$ 5,095


$ 2,946


$ 15,890


$ 11,676

Market data licensing

7,358


6,214


28,133


24,447

Corporate services

7,325


6,898


27,206


26,716

Gross revenues

19,778


16,058


71,229


62,839

Redistribution fees and rebates

(714)


(625)


(2,810)


(2,489)

Net revenues

19,064


15,433


68,419


60,350

Transaction-based expenses

(1,362)


(214)


(3,022)


(746)

Revenues less transaction-based expenses

17,702


15,219


65,397


59,604

Operating expenses








Compensation and benefits

6,977


6,711


28,896


26,994

IT Infrastructure and information services

1,717


1,591


6,452


6,383

Professional and consulting fees

903


559


2,704


1,982

Marketing and advertising

259


368


807


1,117

Occupancy costs

335


541


2,303


2,548

Depreciation and amortization

490


448


1,761


1,492

General, administrative and other

340


292


1,040


1,206

Total operating expenses

11,021


10,510


43,963


41,722

Income from operations

6,681


4,709


21,434


17,882

Other income








Other income

(19)


17


(27)


103

Income before provision for income taxes

6,662


4,726


21,407


17,985

Provision for income taxes

934


918


3,133


3,043

Net Income

$ 5,728


$ 3,808


$ 18,274


$ 14,942









Earnings per share








Basic

$ 0.49


$ 0.33


$ 1.56


$ 1.28

Diluted

$ 0.48


$ 0.32


$ 1.53


$ 1.25









Basic weighted average shares outstanding

11,418,394


11,380,397


11,402,703


11,364,217

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

11,661,096


11,725,557


11,630,685


11,702,863

















Non-GAAP Reconciliation









Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Net Income

$ 5,728


$ 3,808


$ 18,274


$ 14,942

Excluding:








Interest Income

-


(24)


(19)


(109)

Provision for income taxes

934


918


3,133


3,043

Depreciation and amortization

490


448


1,761


1,492

Stock-based compensation expense

716


641


3,059


2,703

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,868


$ 5,791


$ 26,208


$ 22,071









Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.66


$ 0.48


$ 2.20


$ 1.84









Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share information)






December 31,


2020


2019

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 33,733


$ 28,217

Short-term restricted cash

32


-

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $194 and $168

6,609


5,157

Prepaid income taxes

356


318

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,375


1,338

Total current assets

42,105


35,030

Property and equipment, net

5,367


6,418

Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,844


16,018

Deferred tax assets, net

343


771

Goodwill

251


251

Intangible assets, net

40


40

Long-term restricted cash

1,532


1,561

Other assets

328


266

Total Assets

$ 64,810


$ 60,355





Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 1,251


$ 321

Income taxes payable

16


99

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

9,965


9,154

Deferred revenue

18,765


15,815

Total current liabilities

29,997


25,389

Income tax reserve

801


1,764

Operating lease liabilities

14,466


15,529

Total Liabilities

45,264


42,682

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity




Common stock - par value $0.01 per share




Class A - 14,000,000 authorized, 12,346,491 issued, 11,709,857 outstanding at




December 31, 2020; 12,189,022 issued, 11,655,326 outstanding at December 31, 2019

123


122

Additional paid-in capital

19,770


18,042

Retained earnings

11,770


8,106

Treasury stock - 636,634 shares at December 31, 2020 and 533,696 shares at December 31, 2019

(12,117)


(8,597)

Total Stockholders' Equity

19,546


17,673

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 64,810


$ 60,355

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301249627.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's biggest lender to take on Afterpay, PayPal in buy now, pay later race

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia became the nation's first major lender to offer its own "buy now, pay later" service on Wednesday, taking on U.S. giant PayPal Inc and local heavyweight Afterpay Ltd with the promise of lower fees. Australia's so-called Big Four banks have acknowledged the rising popularity of BNPL which was worth A$5.6 billion ($4.3 billion) domestically in 2019, but none had so far entered the space with their own service. The CBA launch is planned for mid-2021, coinciding with the entry of PayPal into an Australian market where BNPL regulation is thin and adoption is high.

  • NYSE Chairman Says GameStop Surge Highlights U.S. Market Flaws

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s run-up in shares of GameStop Corp. highlights “some of the inherent flaws in the U.S. equity market,” according to Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.Retail stock pickers have been openly coordinating share purchases and sales on Reddit forums, sending the price of GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and others on a wild series of ups and downs. The development could bleed into other markets such as commodities, Sprecher said on a panel discussion at the annual Futures Industry Association conference broadcast Tuesday.“You’re definitely seeing the democratization of markets,” he said, without elaborating on what flaws he was referring to.CME Group Inc. CEO Terrence Duffy said the trading phenomenon raises questions for market governance.“I don’t know if the regulators were prepared for that,” Duffy said at the event. “If you tell everyone what you’re going to do and you do it, is it market manipulation?”Most U.S. states have legalized some form of gambling, he said, and the behavior on Reddit is an indication retail investors aren’t looking for regulatory protections.“The public says: We don’t want to be protected fromourselves. So you have to give them what they want,” Duffysaid. “I think that people want to be in charge of their own destiny.”Among Reddit favorites, theater company AMC Entertainment soared 26% Monday after announcing plans to open its California locations, while clothing company Express Inc. jumped to the highest level since January. Both companies dropped Tuesday.Wall Street had been bracing for a flurry of trading from individual investors flush with $1,400 payments from the government’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mobile Considers A-Share Listing After U.S. Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd. is considering an A-share listing after the country’s largest wireless carrier was removed from the New York Stock Exchange under a Donald Trump-era investment ban, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned firm has discussed the potential offering with advisers as it looks for new avenues to fund its 5G network development, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Deliberations are at an early stage and China Mobile hasn’t decided the size and timeline of the listing, the people said.A representative for China Mobile said the company has been monitoring policies relating to A-share listings of red-chip companies, and that if there is any progress, it will make announcements when appropriate. Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong and incorporated internationally are often referred to as red-chip companies.Shares in China Mobile were up 3.3% in Hong Kong trading, after rising as much as 3.8%. They have climbed nearly 22% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $140 billion.The NYSE in January delisted the three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. -- to comply with an executive order by former president Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in Chinese firms deemed as having links with the military. The firms are appealing the NYSE’s moves.The company’s American depositary receipts accounted for less than 18 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) worth of shares, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January. All three carriers’ U.S. shares were illiquid and thinly traded, and the delisting would have a limited impact, the Chinese regulator said.China Mobile raised $4.2 billion in an initial public offering in 1997 with its shares listed in both Hong Kong and New York, according to its website. The company had explored a listing on the mainland in 2007 but it didn’t come to fruition in the end.A revival of the planned domestic share sale by the country’s largest carrier would follow that of China Telecom, which announced last week that it’s planning a second listing in Shanghai. The offering will help China Telecom tap diversified financing channels in both domestic and overseas capital markets, the company has said.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph and share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • France Extends Green Bond Lead With $8 Billion Sale of New Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- France amassed its biggest-ever green bond orderbook in its second sale of new debt, extending a pole position in the market to finance environmental projects.The nation raised 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) from the securities maturing in 2044. Investors bid over 34.5 billion euros, about 50% more than for its first such offering in 2017, reflecting the surge in appetite for assets aimed at mitigating climate change. That still lagged the records set in Italy’s recent debut deal.Tuesday’s sale keeps France setting the pace for volume in one of the fastest-growing sectors in global finance. Yet it’s now facing competition for green investors from a host of newer entrants, including Germany, and is likely to be overtaken by the European Union after the bloc starts selling debt to finance its recovery from the pandemic.“There’s increased demand for green bonds driven by investor demand, the regulatory push and sharpening of green support from the European Central Bank going forward,” said Sylvain de Bus, deputy head of global bonds at Candriam Belgium.France priced the notes at 18 basis points above the government’s existing debt, inside an initial target of about 20 basis points, according to a person who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The Paris-based debt agency said record-low interest rates have left investors clamoring for longer-dated assets.Proceeds from the new sale will go toward financing 15 billion euros of eligible green projects, Anthony Requin, head of France’s debt agency, said last week. The nation has previously tapped its 2039 note -- first offered four years ago -- multiple times to borrow an unprecedented 28.9 billion euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For a single sale, France’s effort was topped by Italy’s first green bond earlier this month, which drew over 80 billion euros of bids and raised 8.5 billion euros, both records. France’s offering was managed by BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.EuropeThe French offering lifted Tuesday’s marketwide issuance in Europe’s primary market to 17.8 billion euros.The day’s transactions include two euro-denominated and one pound-denominated bonds from Goldman Sachs Group IncSpain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is selling a senior note, while Standard Chartered Plc is printing a Tier 2 bondDefault risk retreated for both investment-grade and high-yield bonds amid a broader financial market rallyInternational Consolidated Airlines Group SA hired banks to sound investors for a potential euro-denominated bondA NatWest Group Plc unit faces the first U.K. criminal charges for failing to comply with money laundering rules over 264 million pounds ($365 million) deposited in a company’s accountCredit Suisse Group AG said it recovered $50 million recently of a $140 million loan it made to Greensill Capital late last yearGermany’s financial markets regulator BaFin filed an insolvency application for Greensill Bank on MondayAsiaInvestment-grade issuers from countries including China and Malaysia dominated deal flow in Asia’s dollar bond market on Tuesday.At least four borrowers -- Clifford Capital, Beijing Public Housing Center, Hutchison Port and Petronas -- were bookbuilding deals, while Krung Thai Bank and Shuifa Group started investor calls for a proposed dollar noteDollar bonds of Yuzhou Group and Kaisa Group rose, Bloomberg-compiled prices showU.S.Junk bonds are about $9 billion away from making this the second busiest March on record for issuance, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. With more than $27 billion already sold this month, that could happen as soon as this week with more companies expected to hit the market to lock in low borrowing costs.Six companies tapped the U.S. investment-grade bond marketProjections for the week call for around $35 billion with a potential jumbo bond in the worksFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas(Updates with final sale details.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • When are federal taxes due in 2021? IRS under pressure to extend income tax return deadline

    The IRS is under pressure to extend the federal income tax deadline after last-minute changes, such as the rules on unemployment benefits.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil prices end lower as U.S. supply climbs a 4th week and after IEA deems supercycle unlikely

    Oil futures end lower on Wednesday, after the U.S. government reported a fourth consecutive weekly climb in domestic crude inventories and International Energy Agency deemed a “supercycle” for the commodity unlikely.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • Here’s How Much a $15 Minimum Wage Would Raise the Price of a Burrito. (Hint: It’s Less Than Extra Guac.)

    A dive into Chipotle's financial statements reveals an important fact about the minimum wage: Big companies can handle a hike.

  • Biden may propose $1 trillion in new taxes, says a former aide — and here’s how Congress will react

    The White House will propose $1 trillion worth of new taxes, according to Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy and political strategy at Evercore ISI and the former director of economic and domestic policy for then Vice President Joe Biden.

  • BofA Slams Bitcoin: 'Impractical As A Store Of Wealth Or Payments Mechanism'

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) prices remained steady at around $55,200 on Wednesday morning after one Wall Street analyst blasted the cryptocurrency for all of its shortcomings as both an inflation hedge and a store of wealth. Prices Based Purely On Demand: Bank of America analyst Francisco Blanch said bitcoin is akin to other commodities in that its price is driven purely by supply and demand. Given bitcoin’s supply is fixed, swings in demand are the only thing driving its price action. Blanch said weekly flows into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) are a significant demand driver and contributor and to near-term price action. Blanch said that, despite its popularity among retail traders, bitcoin has several major problems that might hold it back in the long-term. One of its biggest hurdles is the complex nature of the crypto mining that underlies its settlement process. Blanch said bitcoin can only handle about 14,000 transactions per hour compared to the 236 million transactions Visa Inc (NYSE: V) can reportedly handle. “Bitcoin has also become correlated to risk assets, it is not tied to inflation, and remains exceptionally volatile, making it impractical as a store of wealth or payments mechanism,” Blanch wrote in the note. Blanch said the main argument for holding bitcoin in a portfolio is not diversification, stable returns or protection against inflation. It's simply the expectation that prices will rise. Related Link: Survey Finds 72% Of Investors Believe Bitcoin Experiencing Another Bubble Low ESG Rating: At the same time, Blanch said ESG investors will likely have no interest in bitcoin, which has an extremely harmful environmental impact. The bitcoin network currently emits about 60 million tons of CO2 annually, roughly the same carbon footprint as the nation of Greece. For every $1 billion of fresh inflow into bitcoin, Blanch estimates the cryptocurrency will generate additional CO2 levels equivalent to about 1.2 million ICE cars. When it comes to social and governance measures, Blanch said the anonymity of cryptocurrency networks contributes to their use for nefarious activities. “Reprisk, an ESG tracker, found 181 companies faced risks linked to Bitcoin around money laundering, corruption, bribery, fraud, and breaches of data privacy,” Blanch said. Finally, Blanch said bitcoin is facing tremendous long-term threats from central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. There is currently nothing preventing central banks from building their own blockchains and replicating the bitcoin network, and the ECB is reportedly already discussing its own CBDC. Benzinga’s Take: A key driver of the recent bitcoin rally is concerns over the negative impact unprecedented government stimulus spending could have on the dollar. A cryptocurrency’s supply is fixed, it doesn’t have the intrinsic value of a share of stock or a plot of real estate, and it doesn’t have the yield of a bond or certificate of deposit. Therefore, the prices of cryptocurrencies in the long term will be determined only by changes in long-term demand from investors and users. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow To Invest In The Market Responsibly When Everyone Else Is Gambling© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS tax deadline changing with taxes due May 17, according to House Ways and Means Committee

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS is extending the tax deadline by a month to May 17, the House Ways and Means Committee said Wednesday.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Coinbase Registers 114.9M Shares for Public Listing

    Coinbase plans the resale of 114,850,769 shares of Class A common stock for its public offering.

  • Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'

    Bill Gross, the co-founder of fixed income investment company Pacific Management Co., said he managed to book a profit of about $10 million from the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year. What Happened: The legendary billionaire investor said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he initially sold call options on GameStop at strike prices of $150 and $200, and lost $10 million as the stock surged amid a rally fueled by retail traders. However, he managed to book a profit of $10 million and exited the trade when the videogame retailer’s shares finally tumbled. The erstwhile bond king said he is still selling call options on the GameStop stock at $250 and $300, noting that the volatility is super high and is a “perfect opportunity for option sellers, not buyers.” See Also: GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop and some other meme stocks such as Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) and AMC Entertainment Holdings continued to see strong retail investor interest even on Tuesday amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. Meanwhile, GameStop analyst Curtis Nagle said in a note last week that the company’s shares remain “very detached from fundamentals”. He also said that the recent surge in GameStop’s shares could be due to rising expectations for the company to adopt a digital business model led by major shareholder Ryan Cohen. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Price Action: GameStop shares closed 5.4% lower on Tuesday at $208.17. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Could Be Getting Up To 10% On Film-Rental Fees From WarnerMedia, Says AnalystAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC on Tuesday. What Happened: Lekander has a short position on the Tesla stock and is bullish on German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The market value of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company jumped to over $800 billion in January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February and is now up again at about $649.7 billion. Lekander believes there is an opportunity for incumbents to make a comeback in 2021. “There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners,” Lekander told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. “But in the short term, my guess if I’m right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down.” Drawing comparisons with the dot-com boom of 1999, he pointed out how Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE: CSCO), a poster child in 2000 has a much higher market value today than it had then. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock “It didn’t stop it from going down 80% first,” Lekander said. Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Volkswagen revealed plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as it aims to overtake Tesla in the race to speed up mass adoption of electric vehicles. UBS analysts earlier this month said Volkswagen will emerge as a prime rival to Tesla by 2025 in the EV segment over newer EV-exclusive rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.5% at $673.25 in early pre-market trading session on Wednesday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Olo, maker of restaurant-ordering tech, pops 39% from increased IPO price

    Olo Inc., which makes online-ordering technology for restaurants, was welcomed warmly to Wall Street on Wednesday as it seeks to benefit from an on-demand boom that was helped by the coronavirus pandemic.