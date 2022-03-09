U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,277.88
    +107.18 (+2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.25
    +653.61 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.55
    +459.99 (+3.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.29
    +53.28 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.53
    -14.17 (-11.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.70
    +7.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1073
    +0.0164 (+1.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3184
    +0.0086 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8700
    +0.2060 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,853.76
    +3,257.16 (+8.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.13
    +2.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

OTC Markets Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OTC Markets
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OTCM
    Watchlist

Delivers Continued Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights:

  • Gross revenues of $102.9 million for the year, up 45% versus 2020

  • Operating income of $38.0 million for the year, up 77% versus 2020

  • Operating profit margin of 38.0% for the year versus 31.3% for 2020

  • Net income of $30.5 million for the year, up 67% versus 2020, driving a 65% increase in GAAP diluted EPS to $2.52

  • Total cash returned to shareholders during 2021 of $27.0 million, comprised of dividends of $25.5 million and repurchases of common shares of $1.5 million, up 49% versus 2020

  • 212 new OTCQX companies added and 451 new OTCQB companies added during 2021 to end the year with 570 and 1,150 OTCQX and OTCQB companies, respectively

  • 111% increase in the number of companies subscribing to our Disclosure & News Service® products

  • 155 graduates to a national securities exchange during 2021

  • 93 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of year-end 2021, up 20 versus 2020; approximately 48,000 average daily trades during 2021, versus approximately 11,500 during 2020

  • Launch of our third Alternative Trading System, OTC Link® NQB, offering a fully attributable matching engine model with ability to distribute depth-of-book market data

  • 32 Virtual Investor Conferences® events during 2021, with 626 companies participating

  • Implemented amendments to Rule 15c2-11, enabling our OTC Link ATS to act as a qualified interdealer quotation system

  • Fourth quarter gross revenues of $26.2 million, up 32% versus the prior year quarter

  • Fourth quarter operating income of $10.8 million, up 61% versus the prior year quarter, resulting in an operating profit margin of 42.4% as compared to 35.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020

  • Announcing first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021.

“2021 marked an important milestone in our evolution as a regulated market operator. Our gross revenues surpassed one hundred million dollars for the first time, and we delivered record financial results across all our businesses,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our cornerstone project last year was the implementation of the SEC’s amendments to Rule 15c2-11 to efficiently support the compliance of our clients and effectively meet our new responsibilities as a Qualified Interdealer Quotation System. As we build on this momentum in 2022, we remain focused on our strategic initiatives to maximize the potential of our enhanced regulatory role for public companies, support the success of our broker-dealer subscribers and deliver sustainable growth for our stockholders.”

“We are pleased to report on a remarkable year of growth, seamless implementation of critical regulatory changes, and continued reliable service for our clients,” said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. “2021 marked our fifth year of consecutive revenue growth. Strong customer demand led to record growth in revenues and earnings per share and a robust operating margin expansion. The strong free cash flows that our business generated allowed us to deliver 49% growth in cash returned to our stockholders. We remain focused on growing our business and creating sustainable long-term value.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Quarter Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2021

2020

% change

$ change

OTC Link

$

5,591

$

5,095

10%

496

Market data licensing

8,777

7,358

19%

1,419

Corporate services

11,819

7,325

61%

4,494

Gross Revenues

26,187

19,778

32%

6,409

Net revenues

25,397

19,064

33%

6,333

Revenues less transaction-based expenses

23,819

17,702

35%

6,117

Operating expenses

13,041

11,021

18%

2,020

Income from operations

10,778

6,681

61%

4,097

Operating profit margin

42.4%

35.0%

Income before provision for income taxes

10,710

6,662

61%

4,048

Net income

$

9,054

$

5,728

58%

3,326

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.74

$

0.48

54%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.98

$

0.66

48%

Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

11,900,839

11,661,096

2%

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Gross revenues of $26.2 million, up 32% over the prior year quarter.

  • OTC Link revenues up 10%, with sustained elevated trading volumes and the impact of additional subscribers driving a 16% increase in transaction-based revenues on our OTC Link ECN.

  • Market Data Licensing revenues up 19%, with a 13% quarter over quarter increase in pro-users driving a 16% increase in related revenues. The number of non-professional users of our market data increased 36%, reflective of an increased retail participation in the U.S. equities markets and helped drive a 36% increase in related revenues.

  • Corporate Services delivered 61% growth in revenues quarter over quarter, driven by a 44% increase in revenues from our OTCQX market, a 56% increase in revenues from our OTCQB market, and a 134% increase in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service product. Robust growth in the number of companies subscribing to our offerings as well as price increases introduced at the beginning of 2021 contributed to the growth in Corporate Services revenues.

  • Operating expenses increased 18% over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a 17% increase in compensation and benefits costs, reflecting higher incentive compensation and higher sales commissions. The increase was further impacted by a 20% increase in IT infrastructure and information services costs and a 30% increase in professional and consulting fees.

  • Net income increased 58% to $9.1 million for the quarter, reflecting the increase in operating income, partially offset by a quarter over quarter increase in our effective tax rate.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 52% to $12.0 million, or $0.98 per adjusted diluted share.

Fiscal Year 2021 Results compared to Fiscal Year 2020

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2021

2020

% change

$ change

OTC Link

$

29,665

$

15,890

87%

13,775

Market data licensing

33,751

28,133

20%

5,618

Corporate services

39,516

27,206

45%

12,310

Gross Revenues

102,932

71,229

45%

31,703

Net revenues

99,911

68,419

46%

31,492

Revenues less transaction-based expenses

90,638

65,397

39%

25,241

Operating expenses

52,622

43,963

20%

8,659

Income from operations

38,016

21,434

77%

16,582

Operating profit margin

38.0%

31.3%

Income before provision for income taxes

37,965

21,407

77%

16,558

Net income

$

30,476

$

18,274

67%

12,202

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.52

$

1.53

65%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

3.56

$

2.20

62%

Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

11,811,320

11,630,685

2%

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Gross revenues of $102.9 million, up 45%.

  • OTC Link revenues up 87%, with revenues contributed by our OTC Link ECN as the primary driver. OTC Link ECN benefited from elevated trading volumes, which surged to unprecedented levels early in 2021 before moderating later in the year.

  • Market Data Licensing revenues up 20%, mainly due to growth in professional and non-professional user licenses.

  • Corporate Services revenues up 45% for the year, primarily driven by an increased demand for our OTCQX, OTCQB, and Disclosure & News Service offerings with price increases also contributing. Our premium OTCQX and OTCQB markets and our Disclosure & News Service product allow issuers to meet their current public disclosure requirements under federal and state securities laws.

  • Operating expenses up $8.7 million, or 20%.

  • Compensation and benefits costs increased 5.2 million, or 18%, primarily due to an increase in cash bonus awards, resulting from improved earnings performance and higher sales commission driven by strong OTCQX and OTCQB sales.

  • Net income increased 67% to $30.5 million due to a 77% increase in income from operations, partially offset by an increase in the Company’s effective tax rate, from 14.6% in 2020 to 19.7% in 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 64% to $43.1 million, or $3.56 per adjusted diluted share.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 23, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2022.

Stock Buyback Program

On March 7, 2022, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company’s stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock. The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The conference call and replay of the conference call may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Conference ID: 2748035

Call Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until March 24, 2022): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic); 1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay ID Number: 2748035

Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (replay available until March 9, 2023):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6qc8u2ry

OTC Markets Group’s 2021 Annual Report, the earnings release, transcript of the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of its corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Investor Contact:

Antonia Georgieva
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 212-220-2215
Email: ir@otcmarkets.com



OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share information)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

OTC Link

$

5,591

$

5,095

$

29,665

$

15,890

Market data licensing

8,777

7,358

33,751

28,133

Corporate services

11,819

7,325

39,516

27,206

Gross revenues

26,187

19,778

102,932

71,229

Redistribution fees and rebates

(790)

(714)

(3,021)

(2,810)

Net revenues

25,397

19,064

99,911

68,419

Transaction-based expenses

(1,578)

(1,362)

(9,273)

(3,022)

Revenues less transaction-based expenses

23,819

17,702

90,638

65,397

Operating expenses

Compensation and benefits

8,135

6,977

34,049

28,896

IT Infrastructure and information services

2,057

1,717

7,633

6,452

Professional and consulting fees

1,170

903

4,495

2,704

Marketing and advertising

326

259

1,028

807

Occupancy costs

595

335

2,348

2,303

Depreciation and amortization

465

490

1,796

1,761

General, administrative and other

293

340

1,273

1,040

Total operating expenses

13,041

11,021

52,622

43,963

Income from operations

10,778

6,681

38,016

21,434

Other income

Other income

(68)

(19)

(51)

(27)

Income before provision for income taxes

10,710

6,662

37,965

21,407

Provision for income taxes

1,656

934

7,489

3,133

Net Income

$

9,054

$

5,728

$

30,476

$

18,274

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.77

$

0.49

$

2.59

$

1.56

Diluted

$

0.74

$

0.48

$

2.52

$

1.53

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

11,519,180

11,418,394

11,506,294

11,402,703

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

11,900,839

11,661,096

11,811,320

11,630,685

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Income

$

9,054

$

5,728

$

30,476

$

18,274

Excluding:

Interest Income

-

-

(1)

(19)

Provision for income taxes

1,656

934

7,489

3,133

Depreciation and amortization

465

490

1,796

1,761

Stock-based compensation expense

786

716

3,332

3,059

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,961

$

7,868

$

43,092

$

26,208

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.98

$

0.66

$

3.56

$

2.20

Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.



OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share information)

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

50,394

$

33,733

Short-term restricted cash

-

32

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $244 and $194

7,404

6,609

Prepaid income taxes

790

356

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,363

1,375

Total current assets

59,951

42,105

Property and equipment, net

5,049

5,367

Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,889

14,844

Deferred tax assets, net

387

343

Goodwill

251

251

Intangible assets, net

40

40

Long-term restricted cash

1,564

1,532

Other assets

124

328

Total Assets

$

82,255

$

64,810

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

962

$

1,251

Income taxes payable

13

16

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

12,357

9,965

Deferred revenue

28,432

18,765

Total current liabilities

41,764

29,997

Income tax reserve

989

801

Operating lease liabilities

14,548

14,466

Total Liabilities

57,301

45,264

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Common stock - par value $0.01 per share

Class A - 17,000,000 authorized, 12,483,128 issued, 11,801,761 outstanding at

December 31, 2021; 12,346,491 issued, 11,709,857 outstanding at December 31, 2020

125

123

Additional paid-in capital

21,681

19,770

Retained earnings

16,787

11,770

Treasury stock - 681,367 shares at December 31, 2021 and 636,634 shares at December 31, 2020

(13,639)

(12,117)

Total Stockholders' Equity

24,954

19,546

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

82,255

$

64,810



Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, share buyback of up to $10 million

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and plans to buy back up to $10 billion worth of its shares.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Oil Slumps With OPEC+ and Ukraine Headlines Sparking Huge Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank as the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost oil output faster while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated willingness to consider some compromises to end the war with Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in U

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split, $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon stock jumped late Tuesday as the e-commerce giant announced a 20-for-1 stock split and authorized a $10 billion buyback plan.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that would spell the end of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update:

  • Bitcoin, crypto market surges on Biden's executive order

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the market reaction to President Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies.

  • Shopify Stock Spiked Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), the e-commerce platform, have been on a tear today as investors poured back into the stock following a decline yesterday. The company's share price has gained an impressive 13% today, but are investors right to be snatching up shares of this high-growth tech stock? While today's share price jump is likely a rebounding effect after the company's share price tumbled yesterday, investors who've been paying attention to Shopify know that this company is still experiencing impressive growth.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Asana stock falls 15% after loss more than doubles, forecast calls for more red ink

    Asana Inc. shares retreated in late trading Wednesday, after the company reported that losses doubled from a year ago and predicted more red ink in the new year.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, and Carnival Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    Shares of cruise line operators Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) all jumped in early trading Wednesday. As of 12:36 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock was up a strong 6.5%, Norwegian was showing a 9.6% gain, and Carnival had actually put up a double-digit percentage gain -- 10.1%.

  • Why General Motors Stock Just Popped

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock is up 5.9% as of 12:35 p.m. ET Wednesday -- and PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has jumped 2.8% -- after The Wall Street Journal reported that the two companies are teaming up on a program "to test the use of electric vehicles to power homes during [power] outages." General Motors will provide the electric vehicles (EVs), "equipped with cutting-edge bidirectional charging technology," for this test project, which is scheduled to begin this summer.

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) jumped higher this morning and were up 5.4% as of 10 a.m. ET. General Electric took to social-media platform Twitter to announce its decision to suspend operations in Russia, but said it will continue to provide essential medical equipment and power services in the region. According to GE's latest annual report, the company hasn't provided any information on its operations in Russia, except that it has two subsidiaries in the region, including one in healthcare.

  • Asana Stock Tumbles. The Company Is Warning of Larger Losses.

    Asana reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter. But the company is forecasting larger-than-expected losses as its ramps up investment.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • These 19 Words From Vaxart Could Mean Trouble for Vaccine Rivals

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged early in the coronavirus vaccine race. Vaxart's candidate currently is in a phase 2 study. In fact, 19 words from Vaxart's chief scientific officer may mean big things for the biotech -- and trouble for vaccine rivals.