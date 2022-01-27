U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (TSX-V: ALPS.U; OTCQX: ASEPF), an energy developer and financial company focused on maximizing growth and return on equity via improved access to wellhead economics, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ASEPF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are delighted to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market,” commented Craig Perry, CEO of Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners is a U.S.-based energy developer and financial company focused on maximizing growth and return on equity via improved access to wellhead economics. Founded in 2018, Alpine Summit's operating subsidiary (HB2 Origination, LLC) has built a successful track record in the well-established Giddings Field area in Texas. Our business model is designed to provide improved access to wellhead economics by utilizing capital efficiently, limiting excess land investment and containing SG&A costs. Capital allocation decisions are in the DNA of the founding partners and core to executing our business strategy, with access to drilling capital through development partnerships and innovative financing structure. Alpine Summit is actively pursuing a sustainable approach to both limit the environmental impact of its operations and mitigate legacy sources of pollution in the industry. Alpine's executive team is collectively the largest group of owners, and operates to maximize returns to all shareholders

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


