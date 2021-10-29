U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.25
    -22.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,574.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,627.00
    -137.75 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.40
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.09
    +0.28 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.73
    +0.75 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8320
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,015.89
    +23.02 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,487.61
    +68.23 (+4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.26
    -16.21 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Elevation Gold Mining Corporation to OTCQX

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSX-V: ELVT; OTCQX: NHVCF), a Canadian based exploration and mining company focused on gold production from its Moss Mine in north western Arizona, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Elevation Gold Mining Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NHVCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Elevation Gold is pleased to graduate to the OTCQX as it continues to produce gold from its Moss Mine in north western Arizona. The Moss Mine has been in continuous production since 2018," Michael Allen, President of Elevation Gold.

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Elevation Gold Mining Corporation
Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is a Canadian based exploration and mining company focused on the development of the Moss Gold-Silver Project in NW Arizona, USA. The Company comprises an experienced management team with a strong background in all aspects of acquisition, exploration, development, operations and financing of precious metal mining projects. The Moss Project is a low strip ratio, heap leach, open pit project and is being advanced under a three phase business plan, specifically designed to ensure that technical, economic and permitting requirements are met prior to each phase proceeding.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-elevation-gold-mining-corporation-to-otcqx-301411748.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Elevation Gold Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading

    Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ELVT) (OTCQX: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Elevation Gold") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of NHVCF. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. The Company expects that trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Elevation Gold's common shares will continue

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

    Donald Trump's social media deal partner took advice from a group of China-based businessmen who in the past tried their hand at businesses ranging from Spanish wine to Korean women's fashion, and at one point had their “integrity” questioned by U.S. regulators. The financiers - Abraham Cinta, Sergio Camarero, Carlos Lopez and Jesus Emilio Hoyos Quintero - are managing partners of ARC Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based investment bank listed in a regulatory filing as a financial adviser to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company merging with the former U.S. President’s venture.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Chevron Swings to a Profit on Higher Oil Prices. The Stock Is Rising.

    Chevron posts adjusted earnings in the third quarter of $2.96 a share, well above analysts' forecasts of $2.20.

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 stocks to buy according to Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Genzer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. A veteran in […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Geely's Volvo Cars jumps 13% after IPO values it at $18 billion

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Automaker Volvo Cars' shares rose 13% above their offer price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, following the completion of Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range UPDATE 3-Volvo Cars gives itself $18 bln price tag as cuts IPO size - Reuters News on Monday, valuing it at just over $18 billion and making it Sweden's second largest listing yet. It also shows that while the IPO euphoria of the first half of 2021 is over, the market is open for new listings of sizeable companies with a story to tell.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Oil Stocks: Chevron Earnings Easily Beat, Moves Into Buy Zone; Exxon On Tap With Oil Prices High

    Chevron earnings beat views early Friday, with oil prices at multiyear highs. Exxon Mobil is on tap. The Big Oil stocks are near buy points.

  • 7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

    Identifying stocks to buy on the dip will always be a winning strategy for long-term investors. So you should always keep some companies on the radar to get long when stock prices become more attractive. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven stocks to buy on the dip in the winter months. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to

  • 3 Growth Stocks Likely to Trounce Shiba Inu Over the Next 5 Years

    Two things about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are abundantly clear. First, the cryptocurrency has generated a staggering gain over the past 15 months. Maybe, just maybe, Shiba Inu will keep growing but at a slower pace.

  • 'When #shiba?' ask Robinhood users hungry for dogecoin-like returns

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Investors clamoring for Robinhood Markets to host shiba inu, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that has soared in value this month, may need to bide their time as the app-based brokerage says it is in no hurry to list new currencies and analysts expect revenue growth to come from elsewhere. Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has almost no practical use. The currency's eye-watering rally has Robinhood users demanding a piece of the action.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dip, Nasdaq Futures Fall Sharply On Apple, Amazon; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq rallied to record highs before weak results from Apple and Amazon. Facebook is changing its name.