OTC Markets Group Welcomes Marimaca Copper Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI; OTCQX: MARIF), a Canadian copper company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Marimaca Copper Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Marimaca Copper Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MARIF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are very pleased to complete our upgrade to OTCQX. Marimaca is rapidly progressing toward development and we look forward to engaging with a broader range of investors in the US market at this exciting time for the Company” – Hayden Locke, President and CEO.

B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Marimaca Copper Corp.

Marimaca Copper is a Canadian publicly-listed exploration and development company focused on advancing the Marimaca Copper Project in northern Chile. The Company’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “MARI” and on OTCQX under the symbol “MARIF”. The Company continues to focus on the development of the Marimaca Project while concurrently exploring its extensive land holding for additional copper discoveries.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

