OTC Markets Group Welcomes NevGold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced NevGold Corp. (TSX-V: NAU; OTCQX: NAUFF), a mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. NevGold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

NevGold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “NAUFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Starting to trade on OTCQX will broaden access to the Company’s shares to a range of US-based institutional and retail investors,” said NevGold’s CEO Brandon Bonifacio. “We are a US-based gold resource development and exploration company, and providing easy access to US-based investors on an established, liquid, trading platform is critical to broaden our investor base.”

About NevGold Corp.
NevGold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash properties in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan property in Southeast British Columbia. Limousine Butte (~67 square kilometers), Cedar Wash (~19 square kilometers), and Ptarmigan (~93 square kilometers) offer district scale exploration and resource potential in strong geopolitical jurisdictions.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


